kpic
Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel
SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footage
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Jan. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PF&R crews busy overnight responding to multiple fires.
KATU.com
Remembering Raja McCallister, fatally shot the night before Thanksgiving 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Family described Raja McCallister as kind and loving father and brother. "He went to his little cousin's basketball games and football games. And when I was young, he used to come to games and things like that when I played sports. So yeah, he was the kind of guy to show up," said Krystal Menefee, McCallister's younger sister.
kptv.com
Man pleads guilty to killing a man in a NE Portland WinCo bread aisle
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was an emotional day in a Multnomah County courtroom Monday afternoon as the family of a man who was killed in a Northeast Portland WinCo watched as the judge handed down a 25-year prison sentence to his killer. Blake Daniels sat before the judge and...
KATU.com
Portland Police: Pedestrian killed in Lents Neighborhood identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a 64-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed in the Lents Neighborhood on January 23. PAST COVERAGE | Pedestrian advocates say more needs to be done after latest death. Mary L. Mark was hit by a Toyota Camry just after 3...
kptv.com
Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
Cold-case serial-killer trial in Clark County: The 9 suspected and confirmed victims from the 1970s
As black and white photos of skeletal remains flashed across a screen in Courtroom 502 of Clark County Superior Court on Thursday, Michael Morrison leaned his face into his palm and sobbed. Nearly 50 years have passed since Morrison’s half-sister, 17-year-old Martha Morrison, disappeared from Portland after a disagreement with...
KATU.com
Portland Police investigate Saturday morning shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland. Just after 11:15 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 6800 block of SE 92nd Avenue. Officials say an adult male was shot and has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
canbyfirst.com
Canby Store, Restaurants Burglarized in String of Late-Night Break-Ins
Nearly a half-dozen stores, restaurants and other businesses along Highway 99E and in downtown Canby were reportedly burglarized in a string of break-ins that occurred late Friday night or early Saturday morning, police confirm. Captain Jose Gonzalez told the Current Canby Police responded to a burglary call at Birch Street...
Suspect wanted in Southeast Portland shooting that wounded one
PORTLAND, Ore — A man was shot Saturday morning in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland, according to Portland police. PPB said the shooting happened at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Cooper Street near Glenwood Park around 11:15 a.m. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said,...
kptv.com
Shotgun blast strikes NE Portland house, man charged with attempted murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old Portland man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at another man with a shotgun in northeast Portland last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On Dec. 8, 2022, police responded to the 6100 block of Northeast Simpson Street after a report...
Pedestrians killed in recent collisions identified as Portland residents
Portland police on Saturday identified two pedestrians struck and killed in two separate collisions recently as John P. Czarobski and Mary L. Mark. Czarobski, 59, and Mark, 64, were both Portland residents. Czarobski was struck by a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV traveling westbound on Southeast Powell Boulevard at 10:13 p.m....
Which Portland neighborhoods recorded the most shootings in 2022? Find your address
The outer eastside neighborhoods of Hazelwood and Powellhurst-Gilbert led Portland last year with the most shootings on their blocks. But Old Town in the city’s core recorded a higher rate of gunfire based on population, according to an analysis by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
4-vehicle crash injures at least 1 on Hwy 26 in Beaverton
A 4-vehicle crash that hurt at least one person snarled traffic on Highway 26 in Beaverton Monday morning.
19-year-old identified as latest Portland homicide victim
Portland police on Friday identified Arthur Earl Jones, 19, of Portland as the man found dead in a car in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood. Jones died of a gunshot wound, police said. Officers found him in a car in the 6900 block of North Curtis Avenue about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
KATU.com
Fire burns through North Portland home early Monday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire has left eight people without a home tonight in north Portland. The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday along North Mississippi Avenue in the Albina neighborhood. Portland Fire & Rescue crews got the flames out in about 20 minutes. There were no...
thereflector.com
Brent Luyster Jr. appears in court for robbery, assault
The son of a convicted triple-murderer is back in court for robbery and assault, only months after being acquitted for the murder of his stepfather. On Feb. 3, Brent Luyster Jr., 18, is set to make a plea on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and unlawful firearm possession, as well as a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. The charges stem from an incident at an outdoor sporting goods store in east Vancouver in late December.
KATU.com
Tow truck driver hit on the Banfield, taken to hospital with broken arm and leg
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 6:47 a.m. Sunday, emergency responders were dispatched to I-84 near the Northeast 43rd Avenue exit and the overpass of Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. When police arrived, they found the driver of a tow truck laying on the payment, injured, in front of his truck. Officers say they learned that the driver had just finished loading a vehicle when he was struck by a passing vehicle, believed to be another tow truck.
