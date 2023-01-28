ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kpic

SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
SALMON CREEK, WA
KATU.com

Remembering Raja McCallister, fatally shot the night before Thanksgiving 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — Family described Raja McCallister as kind and loving father and brother. "He went to his little cousin's basketball games and football games. And when I was young, he used to come to games and things like that when I played sports. So yeah, he was the kind of guy to show up," said Krystal Menefee, McCallister's younger sister.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Canby Store, Restaurants Burglarized in String of Late-Night Break-Ins

Nearly a half-dozen stores, restaurants and other businesses along Highway 99E and in downtown Canby were reportedly burglarized in a string of break-ins that occurred late Friday night or early Saturday morning, police confirm. Captain Jose Gonzalez told the Current Canby Police responded to a burglary call at Birch Street...
CANBY, OR
KGW

Suspect wanted in Southeast Portland shooting that wounded one

PORTLAND, Ore — A man was shot Saturday morning in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland, according to Portland police. PPB said the shooting happened at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Cooper Street near Glenwood Park around 11:15 a.m. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Fire burns through North Portland home early Monday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire has left eight people without a home tonight in north Portland. The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday along North Mississippi Avenue in the Albina neighborhood. Portland Fire & Rescue crews got the flames out in about 20 minutes. There were no...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Brent Luyster Jr. appears in court for robbery, assault

The son of a convicted triple-murderer is back in court for robbery and assault, only months after being acquitted for the murder of his stepfather. On Feb. 3, Brent Luyster Jr., 18, is set to make a plea on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and unlawful firearm possession, as well as a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. The charges stem from an incident at an outdoor sporting goods store in east Vancouver in late December.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Tow truck driver hit on the Banfield, taken to hospital with broken arm and leg

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 6:47 a.m. Sunday, emergency responders were dispatched to I-84 near the Northeast 43rd Avenue exit and the overpass of Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. When police arrived, they found the driver of a tow truck laying on the payment, injured, in front of his truck. Officers say they learned that the driver had just finished loading a vehicle when he was struck by a passing vehicle, believed to be another tow truck.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

CLARK COUNTY, WA

