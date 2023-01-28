The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) has announced the appointment of Jay Hughes as vice chancellor for Student Engagement. Hughes has 40 years of combined experience in both public and higher education. He graduated from UAM in 1983 with a Bachelor of Arts in history degree. His career in education began in Crossett at Norman Junior High School as a history teacher. He held positions as a history teacher at Monticello High School and Crossett High School before pursuing a master’s degree in general counseling at Louisiana Tech. Hughes received his M.A. in 1992 before taking a teaching position at Blytheville High School. Two years later, he returned to Monticello as assistant principal of Monticello Junior High School, a post he held until 2000 when he became principal of Monticello Middle School.

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO