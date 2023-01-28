ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

salineriverchronicle.com

Samuel Baker Fullerton, Jr., 1931-2023

Samuel Baker Fullerton, Jr. of Warren died peacefully in his sleep January 28, 2023. He was 91. Sam was born July 10, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Samuel Baker Fullerton and Mary Styron Fullerton. He graduated from Culver Military Academy, the Lawrenceville School and the University of Arkansas with a degree in Business Administration. Sam was married for 69 years to the love of his life, Tomme ”Fufa” Triplett Fullerton. From the time they met and fell in love in the summer of 1952 until his death, Sam and Fufa were inseparable.
WARREN, AR
CBS Sports

How to watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Mississippi Valley State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-20; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 9-12 The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 3-12 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
PINE BLUFF, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Glenn Edward Lansdale, 1983-2023

Glenn Edward Lansdale, age 39, of Clermont, FL formerly of Warren, AR, passed away at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023. He was born on July 6, 1983, to John Edward Lansdale and Robin Doss Hollis. He is survived by his parents, Randy and Robin Hollis and John and...
CLERMONT, FL
magnoliareporter.com

Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison

Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Pine Bluff to get new Chick-fil-A on Highway 63

According to partnering news outlets, Saline River Chronicle has learned that a new Chick-fil-A is planned to be built on Highway 63 south of Walmart. As you can see from the above photo, the planned location is set to be south of the intersection of Highway 63 and I-530. That will put the new restaurant north of the popular Southern Edge truck stop.
PINE BLUFF, AR
monticellolive.com

Monticello's Daily News

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) has announced the appointment of Jay Hughes as vice chancellor for Student Engagement. Hughes has 40 years of combined experience in both public and higher education. He graduated from UAM in 1983 with a Bachelor of Arts in history degree. His career in education began in Crossett at Norman Junior High School as a history teacher. He held positions as a history teacher at Monticello High School and Crossett High School before pursuing a master’s degree in general counseling at Louisiana Tech. Hughes received his M.A. in 1992 before taking a teaching position at Blytheville High School. Two years later, he returned to Monticello as assistant principal of Monticello Junior High School, a post he held until 2000 when he became principal of Monticello Middle School.
MONTICELLO, AR
KATV

Missing 60-year-old woman from Pine Bluff 'found fine'

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated at 3:44 p.m.:. Simmons has been located and is safe. Pine Bluff police thank everyone who reacted out to help find her. Pine Bluff police are asking for information regarding the location of a 60-year-old woman. Authorities said that Gwendalyn Simmons was last seen...
PINE BLUFF, AR
thv11.com

Problems in Jefferson County persist

Problems in Jefferson County continue— and this time in the quorum court. Justices of the peace say they can't do their jobs due to a roadblock from the county judge.

