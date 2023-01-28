True to its name, the dwarf Hinoki cypress may be one of the more diminutive evergreens you can grow, but it makes an oversized contribution when it’s included in landscaping or container gardens. With its fan-shaped foliage ranging in color from golden yellow to deep green, this compact shrub is an excellent winter interest plant that also looks great all year long. Dwarf Hinoki cypress shrubs add extra texture and dimension when included in rock gardens, entryways, and many other planting sites. They work particularly well for gardeners with small spaces. What’s more, this dwarf evergreen is a good candidate for topiary displays and even bonsai.

21 DAYS AGO