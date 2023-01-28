Jordan’s buzzer-beater lifts Warren to dramatic victory over rival Monticello in Lumberjack Arena opener

Samuel Baker Fullerton, Jr. of Warren died peacefully in his sleep January 28, 2023. He was 91. Sam was born July 10, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Samuel Baker Fullerton and Mary Styron Fullerton. He graduated from Culver Military Academy, the Lawrenceville School and the University of Arkansas with a degree in Business Administration. Sam was married for 69 years to the love of his life, Tomme ”Fufa” Triplett Fullerton. From the time they met and fell in love in the summer of 1952 until his death, Sam and Fufa were inseparable.

