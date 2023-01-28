ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

Jordan’s buzzer-beater lifts Warren to dramatic victory over rival Monticello in Lumberjack Arena opener

By salineriverchronicle
salineriverchronicle.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
salineriverchronicle.com

York’s huge night not enough as Lady Jacks fall to Lady Billies

WARREN, Ark. – Aniyah York scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, but Warren couldn’t overcome Monticello in a 45-32 loss Friday night in the first senior girls contest held at the new Lumberjack Arena. Raven Harris scored the first four points for a Lady Jack in the...
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Samuel Baker Fullerton, Jr., 1931-2023

Samuel Baker Fullerton, Jr. of Warren died peacefully in his sleep January 28, 2023. He was 91. Sam was born July 10, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Samuel Baker Fullerton and Mary Styron Fullerton. He graduated from Culver Military Academy, the Lawrenceville School and the University of Arkansas with a degree in Business Administration. Sam was married for 69 years to the love of his life, Tomme ”Fufa” Triplett Fullerton. From the time they met and fell in love in the summer of 1952 until his death, Sam and Fufa were inseparable.
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Glenn Edward Lansdale, 1983-2023

Glenn Edward Lansdale, age 39, of Clermont, FL formerly of Warren, AR, passed away at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023. He was born on July 6, 1983, to John Edward Lansdale and Robin Doss Hollis. He is survived by his parents, Randy and Robin Hollis and John and...
CLERMONT, FL
salineriverchronicle.com

Pine Bluff to get new Chick-fil-A on Highway 63

According to partnering news outlets, Saline River Chronicle has learned that a new Chick-fil-A is planned to be built on Highway 63 south of Walmart. As you can see from the above photo, the planned location is set to be south of the intersection of Highway 63 and I-530. That will put the new restaurant north of the popular Southern Edge truck stop.
PINE BLUFF, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison

Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Missing 60-year-old woman from Pine Bluff 'found fine'

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated at 3:44 p.m.:. Simmons has been located and is safe. Pine Bluff police thank everyone who reacted out to help find her. Pine Bluff police are asking for information regarding the location of a 60-year-old woman. Authorities said that Gwendalyn Simmons was last seen...
PINE BLUFF, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for January 16-23, 2023

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Terry Mays Jr. / 141 Bradley 266 Rd. W, Warren, AR / DOB 7-17-97 / disorderly conduct on 1-17-23 Logan Z. Ferrell /...
WARREN, AR

