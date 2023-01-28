Jordan’s buzzer-beater lifts Warren to dramatic victory over rival Monticello in Lumberjack Arena opener

Read full article on original website
salineriverchronicle.com
York’s huge night not enough as Lady Jacks fall to Lady Billies
WARREN, Ark. – Aniyah York scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, but Warren couldn’t overcome Monticello in a 45-32 loss Friday night in the first senior girls contest held at the new Lumberjack Arena. Raven Harris scored the first four points for a Lady Jack in the...
salineriverchronicle.com
Jack basketball teams served bbq meal before Friday’s first home game of the season
A ribs and beans supper was furnished to the Warren High School senior boys’ and girls’ basketball teams on Friday by several community members shortly before the first games in the new Lumberjack Arena. The event was held in the newly refurbished WHS cafeteria following restoration after a...
salineriverchronicle.com
Samuel Baker Fullerton, Jr., 1931-2023
Samuel Baker Fullerton, Jr. of Warren died peacefully in his sleep January 28, 2023. He was 91. Sam was born July 10, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Samuel Baker Fullerton and Mary Styron Fullerton. He graduated from Culver Military Academy, the Lawrenceville School and the University of Arkansas with a degree in Business Administration. Sam was married for 69 years to the love of his life, Tomme ”Fufa” Triplett Fullerton. From the time they met and fell in love in the summer of 1952 until his death, Sam and Fufa were inseparable.
salineriverchronicle.com
Glenn Edward Lansdale, 1983-2023
Glenn Edward Lansdale, age 39, of Clermont, FL formerly of Warren, AR, passed away at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023. He was born on July 6, 1983, to John Edward Lansdale and Robin Doss Hollis. He is survived by his parents, Randy and Robin Hollis and John and...
FOX Food Spotlight: Lil D’s BBQ
Lil D's BBQ, which is based in Pine Bluff, stopped by FOX 16's Good Day Arkansas on Friday.
salineriverchronicle.com
Pine Bluff to get new Chick-fil-A on Highway 63
According to partnering news outlets, Saline River Chronicle has learned that a new Chick-fil-A is planned to be built on Highway 63 south of Walmart. As you can see from the above photo, the planned location is set to be south of the intersection of Highway 63 and I-530. That will put the new restaurant north of the popular Southern Edge truck stop.
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison
Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
Disaster assistance call center to open for Arkansas homeowners with damage from January storms
A disaster proclamation has been issued by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for counties in the state that were affected by severe storms Jan. 2.
Warren 8-year-old back home after 5 months in hospital following burn accident
The family of an 8-year-old burn victim is all smiles as he has been discharged from the hospital after 5 months of recovery.
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
KATV
Missing 60-year-old woman from Pine Bluff 'found fine'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated at 3:44 p.m.:. Simmons has been located and is safe. Pine Bluff police thank everyone who reacted out to help find her. Pine Bluff police are asking for information regarding the location of a 60-year-old woman. Authorities said that Gwendalyn Simmons was last seen...
Momma's Diner | Delicious southern comfort food at this Central Arkansas restaurant
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — When it comes to southern culture, mom-and-pop shops are as classic as it gets. These community staples aren’t just where we have lunch after church on Sunday afternoons, it’s where friendships and family flourish and that’s exactly why Momma’s Diner in Pine Bluff is as popular as it is.
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for January 16-23, 2023
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Terry Mays Jr. / 141 Bradley 266 Rd. W, Warren, AR / DOB 7-17-97 / disorderly conduct on 1-17-23 Logan Z. Ferrell /...
Speaker of House, Matthew Shepherd, gives latest details on state legislative sessions in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The House of Representatives entered its third week of the 2023 Legislative Sessions on Monday. After a whole week of sessions, many may wonder what bills are being passed or proposed. “We’ve had a little over 300 bills filed in the House and a couple hundred on the Senate end. Those bills […]
