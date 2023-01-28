In April of 2021, oddly beautiful images of vineyards in France, the rows illuminated by fire pots, bounced around the internet. From Chablis to the Jura and beyond, the mercury unseasonably plunged, frost moved in and widespread damage to vines threatened the vintage before it had even begun. Those fire pots were an attempt to heat the air surrounding the vines and prevent ice from forming and hardening. As a Texan wine producer told me, the problem is not so much global warming as it is global weirding. She couldn’t have been more right. In October of 2022, my first book, Crushed:...

1 DAY AGO