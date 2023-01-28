ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Man, teen arrested in Sacramento shooting on Arden Way

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man and a teen were arrested for suspected involvement in a shooting that left one person injured on Arden Way in Sacramento Saturday night. James Freeman, 20, and a 17-year-old were taken into custody Sunday by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies a day after allegedly opening fire near a smoke shop leaving an 18-year-old man hospitalized.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento skate shop plans event in memory of Tyre Nichols

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento skateboard community is coming together once again to remember Sacramento native Tyre Nichols. On Feb. 4, the Sac Ramp Skate Shop in South Sacramento is holding an event welcoming the community to hit the ramp and skate in memory of Nichols. "Let's really turn...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting near the Sacramento Executive Airport has left one man dead, officials with the Sacramento Police Department say. The shooting happened around 11:53 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. After arriving at the scene, officers said they found one person with one gunshot wound.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers

January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigating shooting in South Sacramento

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon in South Sacramento. According to police, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no further information at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

1 woman shot at bar overnight in Sacramento, sheriff says

One woman was shot at Chasers Bar on Madison Avenue last night, the Sacramento County sheriff says. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, authorities say. She was then transported to a nearby hospital where...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed in shooting near Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California leaders respond to body camera footage of Tyre Nichols

(KTXL) — California leaders are responding after having seen body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’s deadly encounter with Memphis Police.  Nichols was a Sacramento native, and his death has led to the charging of five now-fired Memphis officers.  “Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tyre Nichols' family attorney: "culture that allows them to think they can do this to Tyre."

SACRAMENTO -- Tyre Nichols' siblings stood beside leaders from the Sacramento chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, faith leaders, and elected officials to show their support for messaging: justice and peaceful protest. The siblings: his brothers, sister, and godsister didn't speak, but ultimately, didn't have to, as they heard words of support from speakers over the course of 45 minutes. Set with the backdrop of Sacramento's City Hall, the Nichols siblings knew that within an hour of the end of the press conference, the public would have access to body camera footage of their brother's interaction...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man sentenced for rape during party at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — A San Pablo man has been sentenced to three years in state prison after being convicted of forcible rape. The rape happened during a 2019 party at UC Davis. In April of 2019, David Padilla-Chicas, who was neither a student nor affiliated with UC Davis, attended a party at an apartment on the school's campus.
DAVIS, CA
contracosta.news

Contra Costa County Police Department Statements on Tyre Nichols

The following are statements released by police departments in Contra Costa County in the aftermath of the video released of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. Just as we have made so much progress to mend relations with our community after the senseless killing of George Floyd, we are now impacted yet again by the actions of now former police officers thousands of miles away. I share in shock and disgust with our community over the inhumane killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. What I saw in the video released yesterday is not only contrary to the mission of law enforcement officers to preserve life but goes against basic human values.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Suspect arrested in deadly I-5 shooting in Stockton, CHP says

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton. •Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole in Tracy The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m.  At the scene, officers […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man dead after being shot, crashing into building in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man died after being shot and crashing into a building overnight, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded to reports that someone was shot on the 4500 block of Feather River Drive around 1 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a car had crashed into an office building. A man was inside the car and had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital but died.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in Sacramento County

(KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting a woman in the arm in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols The sheriff’s department said that roughly after 8 p.m., after receiving reports of a shooting, deputies responded to […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ijpr.org

Republican plan would outlaw homeless camps near California schools or parks

Republican lawmakers have introduced two bills to ban homeless encampments near schools, day care centers, parks and libraries across California, citing safety concerns as the state’s unhoused crisis pushes deeper into residential neighborhoods. Newly elected Assembly member Josh Hoover, a Republican from the Sacramento suburb of Folsom, introduced AB...
CALIFORNIA STATE
