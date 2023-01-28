ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls basketball: Lake Mills generates 28 turnovers, tops Luther Prep 56-31 for seventh straight victory

Daily Jefferson County Union
 2 days ago

LAKE MILLS — Emily Wollin and Bella Pitta each scored 16 points to lead Lake Mills to a 56-31 Capitol North girls basketball victory over Luther Prep on Friday.

The second-ranked L-Cats, who have won seven consecutive, opened up a two-game lead in the loss column in the league standings by virtue of Lakeside Lutheran edging Columbus, 51-50.

Wollin scored 12 of her points in the second half to help Lake Mills (16-2, 5-0 in conference) pull away after the first half ended in a 22-22 deadlock.

Luther Prep (2-11, 1-4) started the second half with four turnovers, which led to eight quick points for Lake Mills. The turnovers continued to be a problem (28 for the game) as the L-Cats opened the game up to win by 25.

“We got outplayed a little in the first half and did a few uncharacteristic things,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “Luther Prep handled our pressure well, we were gambling a little bit and they took advantage of it. Luther Prep has some young guards who are going to get better in time. We didn’t shoot it particularly well but did find a way to score inside eventually.

“Our kids take pride in their defense. The press kind of wears on teams physically and mentally. We came out and got a couple steals and layups right away in the second half. That got us right where we wanted to be in the second half. Our kids enjoy playing defense. It’s fun to watch and coach.

“Tonight was an effort-based win. All our kids chipped in and stayed the course. We had good leadership at halftime staying positive. I was proud of them for getting it done.”

The L-Cats went on a 7-0 run to open the second period — a spurt capped by Emily Wollin jumping in a passing lane on the perimeter for a steal and racing the other way for a transition score.

Taylor Wollin split a pair of defenders down low for a score, upping the lead to 36-26. Jenna Hosey’s putback pushed the margin to 40-26 with 9:30 left to play.

Lake Mills hosts Lakeside on Thursday.

LAKE MILLS 56, LUTHER PREP 31

Luther Prep 22 9 — 31

Lake Mills 22 34 — 56

Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 3 1-2 8, Wendorff 3 0-0 7, Kieselhorst 1 1-2 3, Neyhart 2 3-4 7, Metzger 1 0-0 2, Leckwee 1 0-0 2, Brands 1 0-0 2 Totals 12 5-8 31

Lake Mills (fg ft-fta tp) — E. Wollin 8 0-0 16, Nielsen 1 2-2 4, Hosey 2 0-0 4, Burling 0 2-2 2, Guerrero 1 0-0 2, T. Wollin 2 1-4 6, Pitta 6 4-5 16, R. Kulow 3 0-0 6 Totals 23 9-13 56

Three-point goals — LP (deBoer, Wendorff), LM (T. Wollin)

Total fouls — LP 16, LM 14

Daily Jefferson County Union

