channel1450.com
Lady Cyclones Win Fourth Straight City Title
SHG and Lanphier girls got the early game on championship Saturday and the Cyclones and a chance to win their fourth straight City championship with a win. they were able to do just that and earn Steve Klunick win number 200 in the process as well. Izzy Hassebrock led SHG and all scorers with 14; A’Jah Fudge led Lanphier with nine.
channel1450.com
Doss Leads Spartans to City Win Over Springfield
Seth Doss scored his 1,000th point in last night’s game against SHG and he had a double-double in this one against Springfield with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Brandenn Robinson led Springfield with a double-double as well of 13 points and 11 rebounds.
channel1450.com
All Access: Scarlet Line City Performance
During the third game of the night at City it was the Springfield High Scarlet Line who took to the floor for their 2023 City Performance. All Access is brought to you by Renown Apparel, Your Home Team Apparel Store.
channel1450.com
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: January 23-28
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Zach Powell (Pleasant Plains Boys...
channel1450.com
All Access: All City Cheer Night Four
For the final time in 2023 the cheerleaders from Lanphier, Sacred Heart Griffin, Southeast and Springfield High performed the All City Cheer. All Access is brought to you by Renown Apparel, Your Home Team Apparel Store.
WIFR
Quartet of local high school cheer teams advance to IHSA State Finals
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - High school cheer teams from across the state look to be one of the top-five teams in their sectional divisions to clinch a spot at the state finals. Belvidere North High School hosted one of the cheer sectionals and four local high school teams will make the trip to Bloomington, Illinois next week to compete for a state championship.
channel1450.com
Certa’s Thirty Isn’t Enough Against Pleasant Plains
Cole Certa scored 30 points but the Cardinals had four starters in double figures including Zach Powell with 21 and Cooper Evan Houser with 19. Pleasant Plains beat Bloomington Central Catholic 79-65 on Saturday afternoon in non conference action.
Springfield school plans to rebuilds band program in Fall 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sacred Heart-Griffin High School (SHG) announced they are bringing back its band program, beginning this coming fall after a few years of hiatus. Sarah Tapscott, SHG director of advancement, said the school is known for its fine arts departments, including musical productions, vocal performances, and recitals. She says adding band back […]
wmay.com
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Present the Hot Stove Social
The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes present the Hot Stove Social at Motorheads on Monday, January 30th from 6p-8p. Featuring Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting for the St. Louis Cardinals, Randy Flores. AEW superstar, Jeff Jarrett, will be on hand, too! Get more information here.
WAND TV
Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
wdbr.com
They’re putting the band back together
SHG is bringing back its band program beginning with the 2023-2024 school year after going without one for the last few years. SHG’s Fine Arts department is known for its musical productions, vocal performances, and recitals. Adding band back into the course catalog allows musicians to find a place for their many talents. Students will learn and perform diverse styles of music, participate in contests, competitions, and instrumental lessons, and provide school spirit at sporting events and pep assemblies.
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Morton baker expands Central Illinois reach
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – With sweets, treats and a lot of sugar, we first introduced you to Rebekah Baer in the summer of 2021. She spent most of her days baking up a storm in her traveling food truck, as the owner of the Baking Baer. Flash forward to today, Baer is expanding her reach in Central Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
ourquadcities.com
QCA competitors recognized in Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois Jan. 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant that was Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was...
wmay.com
JROTC program to be added to Springfield high schools next year
On the heels of programs to give high school students in Springfield a chance to study building trades or the medical field, and as yoga and wellness classes in elementary schools continue to be discussed by the Springfield School Board, further innovation will be seen in Springfield schools this next academic year.
WAND TV
Decatur FD responds to house fire on Stuart Ave.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire on Stuart Ave. on Friday afternoon. DFD responded around 1:48 p.m. to a scene of heavy fire from an attached single car garage and carport. Fire extended into the attic of the vacant home. The firefighters...
Central Illinois Proud
Another Round of Light Snow Friday, More Snow & Freezing Rain This Weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter appears to have found Central Illinois this week with most of the area seeing multi-day snow accumulations ranging from 2.0″ to 7.0″, the highest totals in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Another series of storm systems will bring periods of light snow to Central Illinois and perhaps a little bit of freezing rain to the area through the weekend.
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
wdbr.com
Victim ID Released
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the name of an 18-year-old man who was killed after being struck by a train near Camp Butler Road. He’s identified as Logan Pierceall (PEER-suhl?) of Springfield. The accident occured Tuesday morning. He was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he died Thursday evening.
