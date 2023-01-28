ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys’ Basketball, FINAL WEEK

In the last week of action before the playoffs start, here’s where things stand in the Long Beach boys’ basketball world with a list of this week’s games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Boys’ Soccer: Big First Half Carries Cabrillo Past Lakewood

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. Cabrillo has used its superior pace to be the...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Isaac Lewis, Wilson Track & Field. Track season is just around the...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Boys’ Soccer: Millikan Takes Ahold Of Moore League Title Race

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. A complete performance on Friday...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

