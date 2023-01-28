Read full article on original website
TEXAS TECH 80, NO. 13 IOWA STATE 77, OT
Percentages: FG .467, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Grill 8-12, Holmes 1-7, Lipsey 0-1, Osunniyi 0-1, Kalscheur 0-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Osunniyi 3, Watson 2, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Holmes 4, Kalscheur 4, Lipsey 4, Grill 3, Jones, Osunniyi). Steals: 6 (Kalscheur 2, Lipsey...
NO. 6 VIRGINIA 67, SYRACUSE 62
Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Franklin 3-9, Clark 2-4, McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-2, Vander Plas 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beekman). Turnovers: 14 (Clark 5, Gardner 3, Beekman 2, McKneely 2, Dunn, Franklin). Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Franklin, Shedrick). Technical Fouls:...
No. 8 Maryland 87, Penn St. 66
MARYLAND (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.333, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Meyers 2-7, Sellers 2-3, McDaniel 2-2, Alexander 1-3, Briggs 1-3, Miller 0-2, Pinzan 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Sellers 1) Turnovers: 19 (Meyers 3, Miller 3, Sellers 3, Briggs 2, Cooke 2, McDaniel 2, Masonius 1, Pinzan 1, Alexander 1,...
COLGATE 76, LOYOLA (MD) 63
LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .421, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure). Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic). Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones...
NORFOLK STATE 77, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 71
Percentages: FG .397, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Wright 3-5, Maultsby 2-8, Monroe 1-6, Boone 0-1, Fennell 0-1, Harris 0-1, Butts 0-4, Cleveland 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Medley-Bacon 2, Fennell, Maultsby). Turnovers: 7 (Boone 2, Wright 2, Cleveland, Harris, Monroe). Steals: 5 (Boone,...
FLORIDA A&M 69, ALABAMA STATE 58
Percentages: FG .350, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Range 2-7, McCray 1-2, McCoy 1-5, Madlock 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Coleman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (O'Neal). Turnovers: 12 (Madlock 4, Coleman 2, Madison 2, Range 2, McCray, Posey). Steals: 7 (O'Neal 2, Coleman, Madlock, McCray,...
Washington 127, San Antonio 106
Percentages: FG .558, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 16-30, .533 (Kispert 4-7, Morris 3-4, Beal 3-6, Avdija 2-2, Wright 1-2, Kuzma 1-3, Nunn 1-3, Porzingis 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Porzingis 5, Beal 2, Avdija). Turnovers: 13 (Kuzma 5, Avdija 2, Beal 2, Porzingis 2, Kispert,...
Auburn 66, Florida 55
AUBURN (13-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.681, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (J.Johnson 1-2, Shaw 1-2, Coulibaly 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-1, Levy 0-1, Wells 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Richardson 2, Shaw 2, Levy 1) Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 4, Coulibaly 2, J.Johnson 2, Levy 2, Richardson 1, Shaw 1, Wells 1, Team 1)
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 73, JACKSON STATE 62
Percentages: FG .354, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (C.Young 2-9, Hunt 1-2, Jones 0-1, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mansel, T.Johnson). Turnovers: 15 (Mansel 6, Evans 3, Cook 2, Adams, C.Young, T.Johnson, T.Young). Steals: 7 (Adams 2, Hunt 2, C.Young, Jones, Mansel). Technical...
CHICAGO STATE 76, THE CITADEL 75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Johnson 3-5, B.Davis 2-7, Weaver 2-7, Corbett 1-2, Cardet 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Cardet 3, Corbett 3, Weaver 2, B.Davis, Cole, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Weaver 4, B.Davis). Technical Fouls: None.
Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111
Percentages: FG .475, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Murray 3-8, Davis 2-4, Fox 2-4, Lyles 1-2, Barnes 1-4, Metu 0-1, Monk 0-2, Huerter 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sabonis 2, Fox). Turnovers: 12 (Monk 5, Sabonis 3, Fox 2, Barnes, Mitchell). Steals: 15 (Barnes...
No. 17 Baylor visits No. 10 Texas for Big 12 brawl
No. 10 Texas and No. 17 Baylor will continue one of the oldest rivalries in college basketball when they square off in a return to Big 12 Conference play on Monday in Austin, Texas. Both teams participated in Saturday's Big 12/SEC Challenge, with the Longhorns losing 82-71 at No. 4...
Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120
Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 20-47, .426 (Curry 8-14, Thompson 6-14, DiVincenzo 2-5, Poole 2-6, Lamb 1-1, An.Wiggins 1-4, D.Green 0-1, Kuminga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (An.Wiggins 2, Curry, Looney). Turnovers: 15 (Curry 4, D.Green 3, DiVincenzo 2, Poole 2, Thompson 2,...
No. 10 Texas sinks No. 11 Baylor in slugfest
Sir’Jabari Rice hit for 21 points and Marcus Carr canned a crucial bucket to create some late breathing space as
ORAL ROBERTS 103, SOUTH DAKOTA 53
Percentages: FG .321, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Perrott-Hunt 2-5, Branch 1-1, Kutcher 1-1, Bruns 1-4, Archambault 1-5, Plitzuweit 1-5, Brostrom 0-1, Burchill 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Kamateros 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Archambault). Turnovers: 16 (Coleman 5, Archambault 3, Hayes 2, Kamateros 2, Branch,...
HOWARD 100, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 74
Percentages: FG .422, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Lawrence 3-4, Ra.Brown 2-4, Edwards 2-5, Simpson 1-3, Gary 1-4, Bates 0-1, Everett 0-1, Hallums 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simpson). Turnovers: 15 (Hallums 4, Wilson 3, Lawrence 2, Ra.Brown 2, Bates, Edwards, Everett, Gary). Steals:...
ALCORN STATE 63, GRAMBLING STATE 60
Percentages: FG .490, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (O.Walker 2-5, Brewton 2-6, Thorn 2-6, Wade 0-1, Joshua 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Marshall, Pajeaud). Turnovers: 12 (Joshua 4, Kendall 3, Brewton 2, O.Walker 2, Thorn). Steals: 9 (Brewton 2, Marshall 2, Thorn 2, Joshua,...
BETHUNE-COOKMAN 88, ALABAMA A&M 77
Percentages: FG .429, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hicks 4-11, Harvell 1-2, Brewer 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Peek 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Blaise Akonobi 3, Hicks 3, Smith 3, Thompson 3, Williams 3, Brewer, Lee, Peek). Steals:...
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109
ORLANDO (119) Banchero 11-22 4-5 29, F.Wagner 7-16 3-6 19, Carter Jr. 5-11 1-2 12, Fultz 4-14 4-5 12, G.Harris 3-7 0-0 9, Isaac 1-2 0-0 2, Bol 0-2 0-0 0, M.Wagner 6-11 10-10 22, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-2 0-0 5, Anthony 2-7 0-0 5, Suggs 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 42-99 24-30 119.
Dallas 111, Detroit 105
Percentages: FG .456, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Bey 5-11, Bogdanovic 4-7, Livers 2-4, Hayes 2-10, Burks 1-4, Knox II 0-1, Ivey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Duren 3, Knox II, Livers, Stewart). Turnovers: 14 (Bogdanovic 4, Knox II 3, Ivey 2, Bey, Burks,...
