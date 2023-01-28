ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TEXAS TECH 80, NO. 13 IOWA STATE 77, OT

Percentages: FG .467, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Grill 8-12, Holmes 1-7, Lipsey 0-1, Osunniyi 0-1, Kalscheur 0-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Osunniyi 3, Watson 2, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Holmes 4, Kalscheur 4, Lipsey 4, Grill 3, Jones, Osunniyi). Steals: 6 (Kalscheur 2, Lipsey...
LUBBOCK, TX
NO. 6 VIRGINIA 67, SYRACUSE 62

Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Franklin 3-9, Clark 2-4, McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-2, Vander Plas 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beekman). Turnovers: 14 (Clark 5, Gardner 3, Beekman 2, McKneely 2, Dunn, Franklin). Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Franklin, Shedrick). Technical Fouls:...
SYRACUSE, NY
No. 8 Maryland 87, Penn St. 66

MARYLAND (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.333, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Meyers 2-7, Sellers 2-3, McDaniel 2-2, Alexander 1-3, Briggs 1-3, Miller 0-2, Pinzan 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Sellers 1) Turnovers: 19 (Meyers 3, Miller 3, Sellers 3, Briggs 2, Cooke 2, McDaniel 2, Masonius 1, Pinzan 1, Alexander 1,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
COLGATE 76, LOYOLA (MD) 63

LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .421, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure). Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic). Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones...
NORFOLK STATE 77, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 71

Percentages: FG .397, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Wright 3-5, Maultsby 2-8, Monroe 1-6, Boone 0-1, Fennell 0-1, Harris 0-1, Butts 0-4, Cleveland 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Medley-Bacon 2, Fennell, Maultsby). Turnovers: 7 (Boone 2, Wright 2, Cleveland, Harris, Monroe). Steals: 5 (Boone,...
DURHAM, NC
FLORIDA A&M 69, ALABAMA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .350, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Range 2-7, McCray 1-2, McCoy 1-5, Madlock 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Coleman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (O'Neal). Turnovers: 12 (Madlock 4, Coleman 2, Madison 2, Range 2, McCray, Posey). Steals: 7 (O'Neal 2, Coleman, Madlock, McCray,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Washington 127, San Antonio 106

Percentages: FG .558, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 16-30, .533 (Kispert 4-7, Morris 3-4, Beal 3-6, Avdija 2-2, Wright 1-2, Kuzma 1-3, Nunn 1-3, Porzingis 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Porzingis 5, Beal 2, Avdija). Turnovers: 13 (Kuzma 5, Avdija 2, Beal 2, Porzingis 2, Kispert,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Auburn 66, Florida 55

AUBURN (13-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.681, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (J.Johnson 1-2, Shaw 1-2, Coulibaly 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-1, Levy 0-1, Wells 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Richardson 2, Shaw 2, Levy 1) Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 4, Coulibaly 2, J.Johnson 2, Levy 2, Richardson 1, Shaw 1, Wells 1, Team 1)
GAINESVILLE, FL
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 73, JACKSON STATE 62

Percentages: FG .354, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (C.Young 2-9, Hunt 1-2, Jones 0-1, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mansel, T.Johnson). Turnovers: 15 (Mansel 6, Evans 3, Cook 2, Adams, C.Young, T.Johnson, T.Young). Steals: 7 (Adams 2, Hunt 2, C.Young, Jones, Mansel). Technical...
JACKSON, MS
CHICAGO STATE 76, THE CITADEL 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Johnson 3-5, B.Davis 2-7, Weaver 2-7, Corbett 1-2, Cardet 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Cardet 3, Corbett 3, Weaver 2, B.Davis, Cole, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Weaver 4, B.Davis). Technical Fouls: None.
CHICAGO, IL
Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111

Percentages: FG .475, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Murray 3-8, Davis 2-4, Fox 2-4, Lyles 1-2, Barnes 1-4, Metu 0-1, Monk 0-2, Huerter 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sabonis 2, Fox). Turnovers: 12 (Monk 5, Sabonis 3, Fox 2, Barnes, Mitchell). Steals: 15 (Barnes...
MINNESOTA STATE
No. 17 Baylor visits No. 10 Texas for Big 12 brawl

No. 10 Texas and No. 17 Baylor will continue one of the oldest rivalries in college basketball when they square off in a return to Big 12 Conference play on Monday in Austin, Texas. Both teams participated in Saturday's Big 12/SEC Challenge, with the Longhorns losing 82-71 at No. 4...
AUSTIN, TX
Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120

Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 20-47, .426 (Curry 8-14, Thompson 6-14, DiVincenzo 2-5, Poole 2-6, Lamb 1-1, An.Wiggins 1-4, D.Green 0-1, Kuminga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (An.Wiggins 2, Curry, Looney). Turnovers: 15 (Curry 4, D.Green 3, DiVincenzo 2, Poole 2, Thompson 2,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ORAL ROBERTS 103, SOUTH DAKOTA 53

Percentages: FG .321, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Perrott-Hunt 2-5, Branch 1-1, Kutcher 1-1, Bruns 1-4, Archambault 1-5, Plitzuweit 1-5, Brostrom 0-1, Burchill 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Kamateros 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Archambault). Turnovers: 16 (Coleman 5, Archambault 3, Hayes 2, Kamateros 2, Branch,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
HOWARD 100, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 74

Percentages: FG .422, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Lawrence 3-4, Ra.Brown 2-4, Edwards 2-5, Simpson 1-3, Gary 1-4, Bates 0-1, Everett 0-1, Hallums 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simpson). Turnovers: 15 (Hallums 4, Wilson 3, Lawrence 2, Ra.Brown 2, Bates, Edwards, Everett, Gary). Steals:...
ORANGEBURG, SC
ALCORN STATE 63, GRAMBLING STATE 60

Percentages: FG .490, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (O.Walker 2-5, Brewton 2-6, Thorn 2-6, Wade 0-1, Joshua 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Marshall, Pajeaud). Turnovers: 12 (Joshua 4, Kendall 3, Brewton 2, O.Walker 2, Thorn). Steals: 9 (Brewton 2, Marshall 2, Thorn 2, Joshua,...
GRAMBLING, LA
BETHUNE-COOKMAN 88, ALABAMA A&M 77

Percentages: FG .429, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hicks 4-11, Harvell 1-2, Brewer 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Peek 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Blaise Akonobi 3, Hicks 3, Smith 3, Thompson 3, Williams 3, Brewer, Lee, Peek). Steals:...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109

ORLANDO (119) Banchero 11-22 4-5 29, F.Wagner 7-16 3-6 19, Carter Jr. 5-11 1-2 12, Fultz 4-14 4-5 12, G.Harris 3-7 0-0 9, Isaac 1-2 0-0 2, Bol 0-2 0-0 0, M.Wagner 6-11 10-10 22, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-2 0-0 5, Anthony 2-7 0-0 5, Suggs 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 42-99 24-30 119.
ORLANDO, FL
Dallas 111, Detroit 105

Percentages: FG .456, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Bey 5-11, Bogdanovic 4-7, Livers 2-4, Hayes 2-10, Burks 1-4, Knox II 0-1, Ivey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Duren 3, Knox II, Livers, Stewart). Turnovers: 14 (Bogdanovic 4, Knox II 3, Ivey 2, Bey, Burks,...

