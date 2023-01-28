Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
Vols guard named SEC Player of the Week
Tennessee sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler was named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday afternoon coming off tremendous performances in wins over Georgia and No. 10 Texas last week, averaging 16.5 points, 8.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds per game. Zeigler scored 11 points, dished out seven...
Lady Vols fall in battle on the Bayou at LSU
The Lady Vols took the first defeat in SEC play on Monday night with a 76-68 loss that LSU sealed in the fourth quarter before a sellout crowd of 15,157 in Baton Rouge. Jordan Walker led Tennessee (16-8, 8-1) with 19 points, while Rickea Jackson notched 17 points, and Jordan Horston added 11 points.
Zeigler transformation transforming Tennessee
Moments after then-fourth-ranked, now-second-ranked Tennessee’s comfortable win over 10th-ranked Texas on Saturday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, Vols coach Rick Barnes gushed over sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler. “What can you say about him?” Barnes said after watching Zeigler’s 22-point, 10-assist, three-rebound, two-steal performance. “I mean, he’s got to be...
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To Play For Butch Jones
Former Tennessee and Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout is transferring to Arkansas State to play his final two college seasons for former Vols’ head coach Butch Jones, On3 first reported Monday morning. Jones and Shrout were like passing ships in the night at Tennessee, never overlapping. In fact, Tennessee’s termination...
rockytopinsider.com
Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events
The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
LOOK: Kamarion Franklin Visits Tennessee
Elite defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin visited the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend.
Lady Vols to square off Monday against LSU
The Lady Vols will return to conference play with a matchup on the road at undefeated LSU. Among the three teams still unbeaten in SEC play, this is the first time this season that two of them will square off on the court. Tennessee (16-7, 8-0) and No. 4/3 LSU...
What Texas coach Rodney Terry said about loss to No. 4 Vols
No. 4 Tennessee knocked off No. 10 Texas 82-71 on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Longhorns interim coach Rodney Terry met with the media following the game to discuss what went wrong for his team, what makes the Vols so difficult to play and more. Here's what Terry had to say.
Gator Country
Florida Versus Tennessee Basketball Preview
After losing to the #5 ranked Kansas State Wildcats on the road on Saturday things don’t get any easier on Wednesday when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers, a team that has a legitimate case at being called the number one team in the country right now. Currently 18-3...
Rick Barnes reacts to Final Four hype, Rodney Terry's remarks after Tennessee beats Texas basketball 82-71
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes is grateful for complimentary "Final Four team" remarks from Texas coach and longtime colleague Rodney Terry following the Volunteers' 82-71 win over the Longhorns. The matchup of top-15 teams in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was perhaps a precursor to what media and fans will see in the NCAA Tournament between two of the nation's most complete teams this season.
atozsports.com
Elite 4-star WR explains why Tennessee Vols are among his top schools
One of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class has the Tennessee Vols among his top schools. 2024 four-star wide receiver Bredell Richardson included Tennessee among his top eight schools this week, along with Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan State, Georgia, and Colorado. Richardson, 6-foot-1/185 lbs from Tampa,...
First Tennessee visit surpasses all expectations for four-star OL
His first Tennessee visit exceeded all expectations for a four-star offensive tackle from North Carolina — he explained after his time at the Vols' junior day.
Tennessee impresses highly ranked, in-state QB target again at junior day
A highly ranked, in-state quarterback who’s ranked among the nation’s top prospects in the 2025 class visited Tennessee again Saturday to attend the Vols’ junior day.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Falls To No. 11 Tennessee in Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 11 Tennessee in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Saturday. The match opened in doubles and battled for the opening point. At the top court, Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi fell 6-4 to Pat Harper and Johannus Monday. Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took the match to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7) to Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz on court two. When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter were at 6-6 (3-1) with Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez.
a-z-animals.com
Cherry Blossoms in Tennessee: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
Is certainly most well-known for its music and its mountains, but that’s just the beginning of what the Volunteer State has to offer. For plant lovers, the flora of Tennessee is varied and wonderful. In the spring, the state emerges from the doldrums of winter with a burst of color, including beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms. Here are some of the best places in Tennessee to catch a glimpse of these lovely, but quickly fleeting, spring flowers.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
Two charter schools in Memphis, Nashville to move to new state district
Two charter schools exiting Tennessee’s school turnaround district will pivot to the oversight of another state-run district operated by a new charter school entity.The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission approved applications Friday from Promise Academy Spring Hill, which serves kindergartners through fifth graders in Memphis’ Raleigh community, and LEAD Neely’s Bend, which serves grades 5-8 in the Madison area of Nashville.Their transition from the state’s Achievement School District will occur this...
WATE
Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
Pride Publishing
Tenn. House Democrats looking for improvement in Lee’s second term
Tennessee Democratic Leaders say Gov. Bill Lee’s second term needs to improve in order for Tennessee to live up to its full potential. Lee was sworn in outside the State Capitol on the Legislative Plaza in Nashville. The theme of the Inaugural was ‘Tennessee: Leading the Nation.’ However, Democrats say the state is leading the nation in too many of the wrong categories. Some of those include:
Nashville contestant wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
In case you missed "Wheel of Fortune" on News 2 Friday night, a Nashville man who competed on the show ended up winning more than $52,000 in cash and prizes!
247Sports
