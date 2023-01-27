ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration

Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season

The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Axcelis (ACLS)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $14.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the real...
Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $54.46, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading,...
Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know

Teekay Tankers (TNK) closed at $29.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.96, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the...
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) closed at $14.50, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
Jackson Financial (JXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Jackson Financial (JXN) closed at $42.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had...
Linde (LIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN) closed at $325.03, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed at $33.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the architectural...
Is Metro Stock (TSE:MRU) a Buy Following Its Pullback?

Metro (TSE:MRU) stock has finally been pulling back recently, now over 8% from its all-time high. While this may not seem like a big pullback compared to the many stocks that got crushed last year, it's a noticeable drop for such a stable Canadian grocery/drugstore company. In a previous article, we noted that MRU stock didn't present much upside potential since it was near its all-time high and was a bit overpriced. However, Metro stock looks fairly priced now and could moderately reward investors in the long term, but we remain neutral because we don't see an eye-catching opportunity.
Why Deckers (DECK) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Deckers (DECK), which belongs to the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This maker of Ugg footwear...
Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Rose Hill Acquisition Corp - (ROSE)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.61MM shares of Rose Hill Acquisition Corp - Class A (ROSE). This represents 4.23% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.83MM shares and 5.76% of the...
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $37.36, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Meridian Bank (MRBK) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Meridian Bank (MRBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.94 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -18.09%. A quarter...
Assertio (ASRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Assertio (ASRT) closed at $4.02, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 6.74%...
HBT Financial (HBT) Declares $0.17 Dividend

HBT Financial said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share. At the most recent...
Financial Institutions (FISI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Financial Institutions (FISI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.33%. A quarter...

