To help faculty and staff prepare for the integration of Workday’s student modules, we are showcasing the alignment and distinction between Workday, Schoology, and Navigate. Schoology and Navigate are staying and not changing. We will continue to use Schoology as our Learning Management System to support the learning activities in our online and blended courses. Navigate will continue as our early alert, appointment, and student success system.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO