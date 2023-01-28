Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
"Jordan doesn't get tired. Bird doesn't...Karl wishes there were 200 games a year" - Ex-Utah Jazz coach on why Karl Malone was special
The Mailman wished he could deliver in more than 82 times a year
Ja Morant's friend escorted off court after verbal altercation with Indiana Pacers
Tempers flared between the Memphis Grizzlies' win over Indiana Pacers during the third quarter Sunday, and it resulted in a fan being escorted from courtside. During the third quarter at FedExForum, Ja Morant and Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard started talking trash to each other, and players from both teams got involved. At one point, Pacers forward James Johnson started yelling at Davonte Pack, Morant's friend who was sitting courtside. ...
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James
NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
"I’ve played against Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson...Luka is right in the same breath" - Dallas Mavericks legend Derek Harper on Luka Doncic
Derek Harper is so enamored by Luka Doncic's game that he already puts him right up there alongside Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson
Magic Johnson Reveals He Couldn't Drink, Smoke, And Gamble Like Michael Jordan
Safe to say, Michael Jordan was one of a kind, and Magic Johnson knew what he could and couldn't do.
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Anna Horford Tweeted And Deleted "The Oscar Goes To LeBron James" Because Of His Reaction And Some Lakers Fans Sent Her Unacceptable Threats
Al Horford's sister Anna posted a tweet making fun of LeBron James' reaction to the missed call against the Celtics, and got horrific threats from some fans.
Magic Johnson gets brutally honest on Bucks’ X-factor to win NBA title
Magic Johnson thinks the Milwaukee Bucks have what it takes to win the 2022-23 championship, but aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo, he firmly believes Khris Middleton will be a big factor in their title aspirations. The Bucks obliterated the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, with Giannis leading the way as he...
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jonathan Kuminga’s star potential after win over Raptors
Jonathan Kuminga’s been blessed with top-tier physical tools for an NBA wing. Just 20 years old, he’s already arguably the Golden State Warriors’ best on-ball defender, easily capable of switching across four positions. Kuminga is a slick, creative ball handler for his size despite clear room for growth, and regularly flashes natural passing chops that suggest he could eventually make more plays as a primary creator. He’s both powerful and graceful as a finisher, with the shot-faking patience of a veteran and ever-improving footwork. The sophomore wing has taken needed defensive strides away from the ball in 2022-23, too.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting one-time All-Star ahead of trade deadline
After swinging a trade for Rui Hachimura this week, the Los Angeles Lakers may still not be done wheeling and
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
Joel Embiid gets 100% real on Markelle Fultz trade after Sixers’ loss vs. Magic
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers’ seven-game win streak was snapped by an old friend: Markelle Fultz. He helped lead the Orlando Magic to a comeback win over Joel Embiid and the Sixers in his first-ever game as a visitor in the Wells Fargo Center. Fultz shot just 4-14...
76ers’ James Harden runs onto court from bench mid-game vs. Nuggets
Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden didn’t get the memo in time. During the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 126-119 win over the Denver Nuggets, Harden forgot to check in after a timeout, leaving the 76ers with four men on the floor. So, after realizing his mistake, Harden tried to sneak onto the court – and got hit with both the ball and a technical foul. The mistake aside, the 33-year-old guard put up 17 points and dished out 12 assists during the 76ers’ victory. Joel Embiid, who was snubbed from an NBA All-Star starter spot, carried his team with a monster game that consisted of putting up 47 points and grabbing 18 rebounds. With the help of its two stars, Philadelphia is placed second in the Eastern Conference with a 32-16 record.
RUMOR: Lakers’ major Russell Westbrook ‘concern’ reignites fire of potential trade away from LA
You have to give Russell Westbrook a lot of credit for making a complete turnaround with the Los Angeles Lakers. From being a seemingly perpetual trade candidate, Russ established himself as one of the most important players on the team’s second unit. However, with the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, it seems that the Lakers are now going to revisit their plan for the former league MVP.
Stephen Curry breaks Wilt Chamberlain’ Warriors record with epic scoring vs. Thunder
Another game for the Golden State Warriors, another history for Stephen Curry. On Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Curry exploded for 38 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field. He was 8-of-14 from deep and recorded eight rebounds and 12 assists to lead Golden State to the 128-120 win in the contest. In the […] The post Stephen Curry breaks Wilt Chamberlain’ Warriors record with epic scoring vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Candace Parker's move to Las Vegas Aces stuns WNBA Twitter
Parker is taking her talents to Vegas to join the 2022 WNBA champions. Her new teammates and more stars reacted to the news.
