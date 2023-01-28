ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's friend escorted off court after verbal altercation with Indiana Pacers

Tempers flared between the Memphis Grizzlies' win over Indiana Pacers during the third quarter Sunday, and it resulted in a fan being escorted from courtside. During the third quarter at FedExForum, Ja Morant and Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard started talking trash to each other, and players from both teams got involved. At one point, Pacers forward James Johnson started yelling at Davonte Pack, Morant's friend who was sitting courtside. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James

NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline

At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA

Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr sounds off on Jonathan Kuminga’s star potential after win over Raptors

Jonathan Kuminga’s been blessed with top-tier physical tools for an NBA wing. Just 20 years old, he’s already arguably the Golden State Warriors’ best on-ball defender, easily capable of switching across four positions. Kuminga is a slick, creative ball handler for his size despite clear room for growth, and regularly flashes natural passing chops that suggest he could eventually make more plays as a primary creator. He’s both powerful and graceful as a finisher, with the shot-faking patience of a veteran and ever-improving footwork. The sophomore wing has taken needed defensive strides away from the ball in 2022-23, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

76ers’ James Harden runs onto court from bench mid-game vs. Nuggets

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden didn’t get the memo in time. During the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 126-119 win over the Denver Nuggets, Harden forgot to check in after a timeout, leaving the 76ers with four men on the floor.  So, after realizing his mistake, Harden tried to sneak onto the court – and got hit with both the ball and a technical foul. The mistake aside, the 33-year-old guard put up 17 points and dished out 12 assists during the 76ers’ victory. Joel Embiid, who was snubbed from an NBA All-Star starter spot, carried his team with a monster game that consisted of putting up 47 points and grabbing 18 rebounds. With the help of its two stars, Philadelphia is placed second in the Eastern Conference with a 32-16 record.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers’ major Russell Westbrook ‘concern’ reignites fire of potential trade away from LA

You have to give Russell Westbrook a lot of credit for making a complete turnaround with the Los Angeles Lakers. From being a seemingly perpetual trade candidate, Russ established himself as one of the most important players on the team’s second unit. However, with the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, it seems that the Lakers are now going to revisit their plan for the former league MVP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry breaks Wilt Chamberlain’ Warriors record with epic scoring vs. Thunder

Another game for the Golden State Warriors, another history for Stephen Curry. On Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Curry exploded for 38 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field. He was 8-of-14 from deep and recorded eight rebounds and 12 assists to lead Golden State to the 128-120 win in the contest. In the […] The post Stephen Curry breaks Wilt Chamberlain’ Warriors record with epic scoring vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy