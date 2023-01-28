Read full article on original website
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
Coach explains how Novak Djokovic smashed Stefanos Tsitsipas psychologically before Australian Open
Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has explained the toll the Greek's loss to the Serb in the 2021 French Open had on him psychologically, claiming he wasn't the same afterwards.
Serena Williams ex-coach believe all pressure will be on Djokovic heading into Tsitsipas final: “He will be playing that final to tie with Rafa”
Patrick Mouratoglou already anticipated the final of the Australian Open and gave his opinion on the possibilities of Stefanos Tsitsipas against an almost invincible Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman is one of the most successful tennis coaches in recent years, and has worked with several top players, including 10 years with...
Tsitsipas dubs Djokovic the GOAT after Australian Open Final defeat: "Novak is the greatest to have ever held a tennis racquet"
Stefanos Tsitsipas has hailed Novak Djokovic as the greatest player to ever hold a racquet after losing to him in the 2023 Australian Open final. Novak Djokovic played another fascinating match to take down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and the Greek player was very complimentary of Djokovic after the match. Tsitsipas didn't play well, he certainly didn't play well enough to take down a solid Djokovic albeit not a special one. There were chances in this match but Tsitsipas simply didn't take them.
Djokovic's Historic Australian Open Win Extends 'Big Titles' Lead
Novak Djokovic claimed a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday when he won the Australian Open, extending his lead in the ‘Big Titles’ Race’ over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The Serbian defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the championship match at Melbourne Park to...
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
Stefanos Tsitsipas says the GOAT debate is over after Australian Open final
Stefanos Tsitsipas declared Novak Djokovic “the greatest to have ever held a tennis racket” after the Serbian won their Australian Open final in straight sets to win a record 10th title in Melbourne. Djokovic, 35, has now drawn level with Rafael Nadal on 22 grand slam victories, two clear of the retired Roger Federer, and seems as dominant as ever on the court despite his advancing years. “Novak, I don’t know what to say, the numbers say it all,” Tsitipas said, speaking on court after the match. “It’s been an unbelievable journey for you and I admire what you have...
Krejcikova, Siniakova win second straight Australian Open title
Defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova continued their exceptional Grand Slam winning streak in women’s doubles by capturing the 2023 Australian Open title in Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. No.1 seeds Krejcikova and Siniakova of the Czech Republic won their second straight title in Melbourne, and their seventh...
(VIDEO) This is what it means: Djokovic in floods of tears after historic 10th Australian Open win
Novak Djokovic sealed a historic 10th Australian Open win as his return to Australia comes full circle after being deported last year and initially banned from the country. For Djokovic, he draws level again with his Big Three rival, Rafael Nadal as he looks to establish himself as the GOAT.
Djokovic downs Tsitsipas to win 10th Australian Open, equals Nadal with 22nd career Grand Slam title
Novak Djokovic completed a perfect return to the Australian Open as he won the title for a record-extending 10th time, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) on Sunday to move alongside Rafael Nadal on a men’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles. Twelve months after he was...
Djokovic wins 2023 Australian Open men's singles final with sweep of Tsitsipas, claims 10th title
Novak Djokovic swept Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 in the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday. The win marks the Serbian superstar's 10th Australian Open title.
Tennis World Celebrates Novak Djokovic’s Historic Win
The Serbian star now holds a record 10 Australian Open titles and is tied for the most Grand Slam men’s singles titles at 22.
2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 30-01)
The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.
