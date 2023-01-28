Stefanos Tsitsipas declared Novak Djokovic “the greatest to have ever held a tennis racket” after the Serbian won their Australian Open final in straight sets to win a record 10th title in Melbourne. Djokovic, 35, has now drawn level with Rafael Nadal on 22 grand slam victories, two clear of the retired Roger Federer, and seems as dominant as ever on the court despite his advancing years. “Novak, I don’t know what to say, the numbers say it all,” Tsitipas said, speaking on court after the match. “It’s been an unbelievable journey for you and I admire what you have...

