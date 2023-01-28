Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
BVU and Family Access Center Join in Strategic Partnership
Buena Vista University and Family Access Center have positioned themselves as Strategic Partners to help strengthen the workforce and the communities they serve. This partnership allows for employees of Family Access Center, as well as eligible family members of full-time employees, to receive grant funding to lower the overall cost of education while enrolled in classes at BVU’s Storm Lake campus. Partner grant funding also lowers the cost per credit hour for students enrolled in BVU’s convenient online/hybrid undergraduate programs or the organizational leadership graduate program.
stormlakeradio.com
Peggy Niles, age 80, of Sac City
A Funeral Service for Peggy Niles, age 80 of Sac City, IA, will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday, Februay 4, 2023, at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City. Visitation will be held Friday evening, February 3, 2023, from 5-7PM at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City.
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
WOWT
1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
stormlakeradio.com
Glennadine Dettmann, 105, of Sac City
Services for Glennadine Dettmann, age 105 of Sac City, will be at 11AM on Tuesday, January 31 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sac City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City is in charge...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Will be an Overnight Stop for RAGBRAI This Year
Storm Lake will be an overnight stop on the 2023 RAGBRAI route. The 50th anniversary of the bike ride will begin in Sioux City on Saturday, July 22nd, and participants will travel to Storm Lake the following day on Sunday, July 23rd. The route will continue to Carroll the next day, with the remaining overnight stops in Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, and Coralville, and will wind up in Davenport on July 29th.
stormlakeradio.com
Dennis R. Balder, 75, of Pocahontas
Dennis R. Balder – age 75, of Pocahontas, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Pocahontas Community Hospital in Pocahontas, Iowa. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 A.M., Friday, February 3, 2023, at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pocahontas with Pastor John Mayer officiating. Burial will...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Woman Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident
A Storm Lake woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday evening at the 600th Street and Highway 71 intersection just east of Storm Lake. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at 6:20pm Friday. 40-year-old Ann Krummen of Storm Lake was driving a 2022 GMC Terrain eastbound on 600th Street, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 71. Krummen failed to yield to the right of way, and collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado that was southbound on Highway 71, driven by 37-year-old Michael Sly of Dallas Center.
algonaradio.com
Two Casinos Fined by IRGC
Two Iowa casinos were fined last week for violations involving self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming administrator Brian Ohorilko, says the Diamond Jo Dubuque Casino was late in uploading the new list of those who banned themselves from gambling. Ohorilko says casinos can be fined up to 20-thousand dollars for these...
KIMT
Investigation underway in NW Iowa after child death
EMMETSBURG, Iowa - An investigation is underway after a report of an unresponsive child who later died in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said a 911 call was received Jan. 19 from 1605 8th St. in Emmetsburg in Palo Alto County. “Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center hires HR, safety manager
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center will soon have Josh Mork help with not only human resource tasks but also safety once he begins May 1 as the human resources and safety manager. As Sioux Center Utilities manager Murray Hulstein explained at the Jan. 12 city council meeting that...
stormlakeradio.com
Iowa Lakes Corridor Development President/CEO Given This Year's Economic Development 40 Under 40 Award
Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation President and CEO Shannon Landauer is the recipient of the 2023 Economic Development 40 Under 40 Award. The biennial award recognizes rising stars under 40 years old in the economic development industry. The awards program is hosted by Development Counselors International, which is a New York-based integrated marketing firm that works with economic development and travel organizations around the globe, as well as Jorgenson Consulting, a leading national executive search firm serving organizations in non-profit, economic, and community development industries. An independent selection committee of six economic development leaders and site selection consultants evaluated nominations based on demonstration of strong leadership, commitment, and innovation every day in the workplace.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested on warrant found with meth
SANBORN—A 26-year-old Sanborn man arrested about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault was further charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine. The arrest of Caleb Mitchell Chindlund stemmed from a complaint from his probation officer...
