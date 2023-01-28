ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO Repertory Theatre is closer to fundraising goal after $1 million gift

By Andrew Gillies
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Pq99_0kUGYE3h00

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust announced a $ 1 million contribution to the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre capital campaign to build a new live theater in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The donation sets the current funds total to $11 million of the $15.3 million goal.

The new SLO Repertory Theatre will name their grand lobby in honor of Harold J. Miossi, a San Luis Obispo rancher, environmentalist and supporter of the arts.

SLO REP Board President Pam Nichter said, “The Miossi Trust is well known for its strategic arts philanthropy, having given similar gifts to support the performing arts centers on the Cuesta College and Cal Poly campuses. We are proud to be included in that league of first-class venues, and we are delighted to honor Mr. Miossi’s extraordinary legacy.”

The new SLO REP will be built at the corner of Monterey and Nipomo Streets and groundbreaking ceremonies for the adjacent parking structure are expected to be held later this year.

The new venue will be a single-story building of almost 12,000 square feet and feature a 215 seat main stage theater and a 99 seat Black Box theater.

SLO REP Managing Artistic Director Kevin Harris said, “In the last 12 months, we have raised more than $5.5 million, including a $3.9 million challenge grant from the City of San Luis Obispo, which the council approved unanimously in February. In March, we completed the purchase of a new headquarters at 3533 Empleo Street, and that has already allowed us to nearly double the number of young people in our educational program, the Academy of Creative Theatre (ACT)."

For more information about SLO REP, visit their website here or contact Development and Capital Campaign Director Patty Thayer at patty@slorep.org or at 805-781-3889 ext. 15.

The post SLO Repertory Theatre is closer to fundraising goal after $1 million gift appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcbx.org

Interim housing community Hope Village planned for Santa Maria

A new interim housing community is now planned for Santa Maria. Community members attended an informational meeting last week to learn about the county's plans to create the temporary housing development called Hope Village. “It will consist of 90-plus units. The concept is that it’s a non-congregate shelter so every...
SANTA MARIA, CA
KSBW.com

Fundraiser planned for five-year-old lost to floodwaters

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles is planning a Sunday night fundraiser for the family of five-year-old Kyle Doan, who was lost to floodwaters this winter. Doan went missing after the car he was in with his mother got stuck in San Marcos Creek on...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered

B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Jan 14-26

Glendoria Ann Castillo-Jacobo, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Keith Edward Baldwin, age 65, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rae Jean Hooker, of Lee, Florida, passed away...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy