Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Consulate General of Mexico gives rare interview; urges Mexican nationals not to cross the border illegally
SAN DIEGO — Due to growing concern over the number of Mexican nationals injured and even killed while trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego is speaking out. Monday morning, Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez sat with CBS 8 for a rare interview addressing...
thedesertreview.com
Oceanside couple trains local parents to share the Gospel at home
EL CENTRO – Local families came together for a Christian Parenting Seminar provided by Eternity Changers inside of First Christian Church of El Centro Saturday, January 28. The seminar was presented by the couple Alyssa and Bryan Seed from Oceanside. Alyssa is the Founder and Executive Director of Eternity Changers and Bryan is the Deputy Executive Director.
California's only lung cancer walk returns to San Diego
The only lung cancer walk in the state happened this morning at Liberty Station. It was organized by the American Lung Association. Every person walked for a reason.
'Going to be a very safe environment': No disruption to San Diego Tet Festival
It's been a traumatic week for the Asian-American Pacific Islander community, but the recent mass shootings that have rocked our country aren't stopping many AAPI communities from celebrating.
'Vigil for unity' held in honor of Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay victims
SAN DIEGO — A vigil was held in City Heights Saturday to honor the victims of the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay shootings. People from all over San Diego county stood side by side to call for an end to violence and to stand united against hate. "It's...
Police: Woman arrested for 'smacking' child in Coronado, fighting with citizens
CORONADO, Calif. — A woman was arrested in Coronado for public child abuse and battery after several citizens witnessed the crime. Coronado Police Department received reports of a 41-year-old woman who was "smacking" a child near 1st Street and A Avenue in Coronado, Coronado police shared in a social media post.
delmartimes.net
Paris-inspired bakery and cafe opens in Del Mar
San Diegans can experience a little slice of France at Paris En Rose, a new shop serving delicious sweet and savory fare with a French twist in Del Mar. “I (have) always had a passion for (opening) my own bakery and cafe,” said Annie Benaroch, the owner of Paris En Rose. “I wanted to bring a little touch of Paris here.”
Red Panda climbs tree, escapes from San Diego Zoo habitat; captured hours later
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Zoo guests were stunned to see a Red Panda that had climbed up a tree and out of its habitat early Sunday morning. According to San Diego Zoo officials, Adira, a 2-year-old Red Panda, used her climbing skills to scale a tree into a neighboring enclosure.
Downtown San Diego Old Central Library transforms into women's shelter
SAN DIEGO — The Old Central Library in Downtown San Diego has a new purpose: welcoming women experiencing homelessness. For years people have slept on the sidewalks surrounding the library. Now its been transformed into a place for those people to seek shelter. "They have a safe place to...
National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
Washington Examiner
San Diego shooting spree leaves one dead and three injured
A series of shootings occurred in eastern San Diego County on Friday night, killing one person and injuring three, police said. A lone gunman was believed to have been driving around a large area before randomly shooting at groups of people who were outside, Fox 5 reported. Multiple witnesses called...
Victim in San Diego shooting spree identified
Authorities have identified a man who died as a result of a Friday night shooting spree that left three others injured in San Diego.
Inside look at ‘Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience’ at Del Mar Fairgrounds
DEL MAR, Calif. — The magic and mystery of Ancient Egypt arrive in San Diego when Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, a new exhibition developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society, debuts for a limited run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Wyland Center. Bringing to life the...
'Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons': La Jolla Historical Society exhibit looks at the people behind the pines
The Torrey pine is a rarity in the tree world, and an upcoming La Jolla Historical Society exhibit looks at the people who stood by it and rallied to preserve the trees and the land they stand on.
KTLA.com
Camp Pendleton deploys barriers to stop gate crasher; car bursts into flames
A dramatic scene played out at Camp Pendleton Friday evening when a driver attempted to crash through the main gate at the Marine base just north of San Diego, military officials said. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a driver attempted “to gain unauthorized access to the installation,” Camp...
Gnarly pink waves crash near San Diego
Pink waves at Torrey Pines State Beach on January 20, 2023. Erik Jepsen/UC San DiegoBut don’t panic. It’s for a study on how freshwater and the surfzone interact.
Gunman robs recycling center
A man robbed a recycling center at gunpoint Monday in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department announced.
Netflix series stars of 'Selling Sunet' opening new office in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — The Oppenheim Group, stars of the hit Netflix series "Selling Sunset," announced their plans to open a new sprawling office in San Diego. The real-estate giant group took to social media to share that their fourth and newest office was planned to open in the La Jolla area of San Diego.
'Point in Time' count to give glimpse into San Diego homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO — The signs of our homelessness crisis in San Diego are everywhere, and it looks to be worsening. On Thursday, the Point In Time count of the unsheltered population will help us understand how big the problem is. More than 1,500 volunteers moved around the county to...
A day dedicated to squirrels: Why San Diegans need to coexist with them
SAN DIEGO, California — Whether they’re climbing trees in the park or running through your backyard, squirrels may be the wild animal we come in closest contact with daily in Southern California. It’s all the more reason to recognize Squirrel Appreciation Day every January 21 and reflect on...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0