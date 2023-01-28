ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

thedesertreview.com

Oceanside couple trains local parents to share the Gospel at home

EL CENTRO – Local families came together for a Christian Parenting Seminar provided by Eternity Changers inside of First Christian Church of El Centro Saturday, January 28. The seminar was presented by the couple Alyssa and Bryan Seed from Oceanside. Alyssa is the Founder and Executive Director of Eternity Changers and Bryan is the Deputy Executive Director.
OCEANSIDE, CA
delmartimes.net

Paris-inspired bakery and cafe opens in Del Mar

San Diegans can experience a little slice of France at Paris En Rose, a new shop serving delicious sweet and savory fare with a French twist in Del Mar. “I (have) always had a passion for (opening) my own bakery and cafe,” said Annie Benaroch, the owner of Paris En Rose. “I wanted to bring a little touch of Paris here.”
DEL MAR, CA
CBS 8

National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Washington Examiner

San Diego shooting spree leaves one dead and three injured

A series of shootings occurred in eastern San Diego County on Friday night, killing one person and injuring three, police said. A lone gunman was believed to have been driving around a large area before randomly shooting at groups of people who were outside, Fox 5 reported. Multiple witnesses called...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
