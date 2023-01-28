Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
UNK fraternities have new home at renovated Martin Hall
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Step inside the main entrance to Martin Hall and one of the first things you’ll notice is a cornerstone bearing the names of Herbert L. Cushing, the former president of the Nebraska State Teachers College at Kearney, as well as members of the Board of Education of State Normal Schools.
KSNB Local4
Crete boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Crete boys basketball took on second-seed York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Cardinals defeated the Dukes 51-43 to claim its first conference title since 2016. “First conference championship for Crete since 2016 and York is a great team,”...
KSNB Local4
Kenesaw girls basketball zooms past Harvard in TVC opening round
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - #9 Harvard girls basketball went up against #9 Kenesaw in the opening round of the Twin Valley Conference on Saturday. In the end, Kenesaw advances on, winning it, 46-27. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Silver Lake boys basketball whips up 19-point victory over Harvard in TVC opening round
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - #9 seed Harvard boys basketball went up against #8 Silver Lake in the first round of the Twin Valley Conference on Saturday. In the end, the Mustangs snags the win, 46-27 over the Cardinals. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Chamber talks upcoming annual banquet
3 kids taken in Nebraska carjacking found with frostbite
Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside.
doniphanherald.com
In search of cheap power and land, crypto companies look to Nebraska
KEARNEY — On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the containers are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of computers, solving complicated math equations around the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a solar field and a cornfield,...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island children left in cold after kidnapping
The Grand Island fire department and other units are on the scene of a large house fire. Unicameral debating sales tax exemption for diapers. LB 58 was introduced by Senator John Cavanaugh, and he claims that it would save the average Nebraska family $70 a year.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
doniphanherald.com
Longtime Hastings solid waste superintendent to retire
Jack Newlun guided the Hastings Solid Waste Landfill through formidable regulations. “I got to witness the modernization of solid waste into the new era, which is Subtitle D regulations, and that covers how it’s regulated and how it’s regulated on how it’s constructed … ultimately to protect the environment and groundwater,” he said.
KSNB Local4
Feb. 8 presentation focuses on the history of arts and culture in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Brown Bag Lecture Series will present “The History of Arts and Culture in Kearney” on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The event is hosted by the UNK Department of History. For 150 years, the residents of Kearney have fostered a vibrant arts and cultural scene....
klkntv.com
Driver runs over fire hose near burning building; Nebraskans urged to be patient
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Stromsburg Volunteer Fire Department in Polk County, Nebraska is sharing a reminder that could save lives and property. It reposted advice from the Indianapolis Fire Department which says a driver wasn’t paying attention when they ran over a supply line, just as crews were entering a burning building.
KSNB Local4
Another Arctic blast to bring dangerous wind chills starting this weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - I hope you enjoyed the warm weather today because temperatures are going to plummet over the weekend as we will have very cold Arctic air mass move south upon us. Along with breezy conditions, it’s going to feel a lot colder than it really is.
NebraskaTV
GIPD says kids rescued after vehicle stolen in subzero temps
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island police say three kids were found after a theft of a vehicle in subzero temperatures. Around 3:00 a.m. on January 29th, a Grand Island resident reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler. His three children -- ages 5, 1, and 7 months -- were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
klkntv.com
Nebraska man gets 15 years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Geneva man will spend over a decade in prison on a meth charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Kurt Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
KTUL
Teens charged with stealing SUV with 3 small children, abandoning them in freezing temps
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (TND) — "Frankly, I think we're lucky we're not here for the death of those children," is how prosecutor Billie Gallagher in Hall County, Neb., described this case. Two teenage suspects are behind bars, accused of stealing an SUV with three children inside, before abandoning them...
NebraskaTV
Geneva man sentenced for meth charges after law enforcement find meth following crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Geneva man has been sentenced after state troopers responded to a motorcycle crash near Mead in September of 2021 and found methamphetamine on the ground. According to United States Attorney Steven Russell, Kurt Heckenliable, 51, of Geneva, Nebraska, was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. Heckenliable faced a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence because of a prior conviction for delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in York County District Court.
fox42kptm.com
Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
1011now.com
Geneva man to federal prison on meth conviction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A motorcycle accident leads to federal prison for a Geneva man. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Kurt D. Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Lincoln. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Heckenliable to 180 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. Heckenliable got the 15-year mandatory minimum sentence because of a prior conviction for delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in York County District Court. Once his prison sentence is over, he’ll be on probation for another 10 years.
klkntv.com
3 kids back with family after being kidnapped in stolen car, police say
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says two teens are in custody after they kidnapped three small children while stealing an SUV early Sunday morning. The three children are 5, 1 and 7 months old. Police say the incident began around 3 a.m. on Sunday...
