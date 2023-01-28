ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

UNK fraternities have new home at renovated Martin Hall

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Step inside the main entrance to Martin Hall and one of the first things you’ll notice is a cornerstone bearing the names of Herbert L. Cushing, the former president of the Nebraska State Teachers College at Kearney, as well as members of the Board of Education of State Normal Schools.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Crete boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Crete boys basketball took on second-seed York in the championship game of the Central Conference Tournament Saturday. The Cardinals defeated the Dukes 51-43 to claim its first conference title since 2016. “First conference championship for Crete since 2016 and York is a great team,”...
CRETE, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Chamber talks upcoming annual banquet

The Grand Island fire department and other units are on the scene of a large house fire. Unicameral debating sales tax exemption for diapers. LB 58 was introduced by Senator John Cavanaugh, and he claims that it would save the average Nebraska family $70 a year.
HASTINGS, NE
doniphanherald.com

In search of cheap power and land, crypto companies look to Nebraska

KEARNEY — On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the containers are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of computers, solving complicated math equations around the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a solar field and a cornfield,...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island children left in cold after kidnapping

GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
doniphanherald.com

Longtime Hastings solid waste superintendent to retire

Jack Newlun guided the Hastings Solid Waste Landfill through formidable regulations. “I got to witness the modernization of solid waste into the new era, which is Subtitle D regulations, and that covers how it’s regulated and how it’s regulated on how it’s constructed … ultimately to protect the environment and groundwater,” he said.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Another Arctic blast to bring dangerous wind chills starting this weekend

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - I hope you enjoyed the warm weather today because temperatures are going to plummet over the weekend as we will have very cold Arctic air mass move south upon us. Along with breezy conditions, it’s going to feel a lot colder than it really is.
NebraskaTV

GIPD says kids rescued after vehicle stolen in subzero temps

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island police say three kids were found after a theft of a vehicle in subzero temperatures. Around 3:00 a.m. on January 29th, a Grand Island resident reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler. His three children -- ages 5, 1, and 7 months -- were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska man gets 15 years in prison on meth charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Geneva man will spend over a decade in prison on a meth charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Kurt Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
GENEVA, NE
NebraskaTV

LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

GENEVA, NE

