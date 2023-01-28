ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’

An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
BBC

Flybe administration: Scramble to change plans after airline ceases trading

For Sophie Levy, a relaxing break to visit family in Windsor was scuppered when Flybe declared on Saturday that it was cancelling all flights. The airline said it had ceased trading, with 277 out of 321 staff being made redundant. Sophie is one of 2,500 people who were forced to...
Power 93.7 WBLK

JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport

News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
BUFFALO, NY
investing.com

Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and engine suppliers General Electric (NYSE:GE) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals. After months of closely...
The Independent

Seven train firms not using system to notify passengers of cancellations

Seven train operators are not using a system available for eight months to automatically notify passengers when services are cancelled or changed, a regulator said.The process involves an email or text message being sent to online ticket buyers when services are amended up to 48 hours before travel.It is available to train operators, independent retailers and travel management companies, but not all businesses have signed up despite journey reliability sinking to a record low.Not all passengers are benefitting from a system that has been in place since May 2022Stephanie Tobyn, ORRRail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said...
liveandletsfly.com

Review: Qatar Airways 777-300ER Qsuite Business Class

Qsuite Business Class on the Qatar Airways 777-300ER is always a comfortable ride, but the excellent service and delicious catering on my flight from Tokyo to Doha made this particular journey one of my best-ever flights on Qatar Airways. Qatar Airways 777-300ER Qsuite Business Class Review (NRT-DOH) I booked this...
BBC

Concorde: The Welshmen who got supersonic jets airborne

Concorde is often heralded as a success of Anglo-French co-operation. Yet what is frequently forgotten is the role two Welshmen played in making it a reality. Sir Morien Morgan from Bridgend, "Father of Concorde", was the chief engineer of the project, whilst Brian Trubshaw of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, was the first British pilot to fly the supersonic jet.
TheConversationCanada

Passengers need more than apologies from airlines after holiday chaos

A snowball effect initiated in Vancouver created an avalanche of travel chaos over the holidays at a time when many had overcome their fear of travelling following the COVID-19 pandemic and thought it was worth travelling again. A heavy winter storm first affected Canada’s second busiest airport, the Vancouver International Airport. Other storms quickly spread across the country with a disastrous impact on holiday travel. Many people were stuck in planes, trains and automobiles or were stranded in airports. This is a stale plot line, reminiscent of the summer of 2022 when thousands of flights were disrupted, leaving customers angry and...
TravelPulse

Collette Announces Bon Voyage to Europe Sale

Collette has announced its Bon Voyage to Europe Sale allowing travelers to save up to 15% on European tours in Ireland, Portugal and Spain. “Collette is excited to give travelers the opportunity to embark on their dream vacations for a discounted price,” said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President and Chief Brand Officer at Collette. “This year’s Bon Voyage to Europe Sale will give travelers the chance to really take advantage of some big savings when booking a Collette tour to Europe. Plus, our small group Explorations tours allow travelers take an even deeper dive into European cultures.”
BoardingArea

Singapore Airlines’ Defiant New Ad Campaign

I think the new Singapore Airlines “world class” ad campaign is a masterpiece, but also adds a subtle touch of defiance that pushes back against not only Gulf carriers, but carriers that have gone woke. Singapore Airlines World Class Ad Campaign. Start by watching the ad:. In terms...

