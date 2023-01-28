Seven train operators are not using a system available for eight months to automatically notify passengers when services are cancelled or changed, a regulator said.The process involves an email or text message being sent to online ticket buyers when services are amended up to 48 hours before travel.It is available to train operators, independent retailers and travel management companies, but not all businesses have signed up despite journey reliability sinking to a record low.Not all passengers are benefitting from a system that has been in place since May 2022Stephanie Tobyn, ORRRail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said...

17 HOURS AGO