Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’
An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
United Airlines boss warns of continued travel chaos in 2023, says there's a 'new math for airlines' post-pandemic that most airlines are not prepared for
Most airlines did not not invest during the COVID-19 pandemic — which devastated the industry — and are now struggling to cope with the rebound in travel after the public health crisis.
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
BBC
Flybe administration: Scramble to change plans after airline ceases trading
For Sophie Levy, a relaxing break to visit family in Windsor was scuppered when Flybe declared on Saturday that it was cancelling all flights. The airline said it had ceased trading, with 277 out of 321 staff being made redundant. Sophie is one of 2,500 people who were forced to...
Eurostar forced to leave hundreds of seats empty on trains to avoid queues
Eurostar said a reduction in the number of border officials is driving an almost 30 per cent increase in the time it takes to process passengers departing from London St Pancras.
I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless
Though it was long, I wouldn't hesitate to make the trek again if it included Singapore Airlines' huge lounger and delicious food.
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
JFK airport sees second dangerous incident in days as JetBlue flight 'bumps' another plane
A JetBlue flight made "light contact" with another plane while taxiing on the tarmac at JFK Airport on Wednesday, just days after a near-fatal collision at the airport.
Bank Executive Accused of Urinating on a Fellow Airline Passenger
NEW DELHI — Indian police on Saturday arrested a top executive of a U.S.-based banking company in connection with an episode in late November in which the executive is alleged to have urinated on another passenger on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi.
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
investing.com
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and engine suppliers General Electric (NYSE:GE) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals. After months of closely...
Seven train firms not using system to notify passengers of cancellations
Seven train operators are not using a system available for eight months to automatically notify passengers when services are cancelled or changed, a regulator said.The process involves an email or text message being sent to online ticket buyers when services are amended up to 48 hours before travel.It is available to train operators, independent retailers and travel management companies, but not all businesses have signed up despite journey reliability sinking to a record low.Not all passengers are benefitting from a system that has been in place since May 2022Stephanie Tobyn, ORRRail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said...
U.S. airlines cancel over 1,000 flights over winter storm
Jan 30 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 Monday flights into or out of the United States have been canceled due to a severe winter storm, with about half of those coming from Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N).
liveandletsfly.com
Review: Qatar Airways 777-300ER Qsuite Business Class
Qsuite Business Class on the Qatar Airways 777-300ER is always a comfortable ride, but the excellent service and delicious catering on my flight from Tokyo to Doha made this particular journey one of my best-ever flights on Qatar Airways. Qatar Airways 777-300ER Qsuite Business Class Review (NRT-DOH) I booked this...
BBC
Concorde: The Welshmen who got supersonic jets airborne
Concorde is often heralded as a success of Anglo-French co-operation. Yet what is frequently forgotten is the role two Welshmen played in making it a reality. Sir Morien Morgan from Bridgend, "Father of Concorde", was the chief engineer of the project, whilst Brian Trubshaw of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, was the first British pilot to fly the supersonic jet.
An airline safety feature hidden in plain sight is finally revealed to passengers
An article on the website Honey Travel reveals that there is a secret feature on an aircraft that could help save lives during an emergency. The secret feature was shared by Swiss Airlines on TikTok.
Passengers need more than apologies from airlines after holiday chaos
A snowball effect initiated in Vancouver created an avalanche of travel chaos over the holidays at a time when many had overcome their fear of travelling following the COVID-19 pandemic and thought it was worth travelling again. A heavy winter storm first affected Canada’s second busiest airport, the Vancouver International Airport. Other storms quickly spread across the country with a disastrous impact on holiday travel. Many people were stuck in planes, trains and automobiles or were stranded in airports. This is a stale plot line, reminiscent of the summer of 2022 when thousands of flights were disrupted, leaving customers angry and...
TravelPulse
Collette Announces Bon Voyage to Europe Sale
Collette has announced its Bon Voyage to Europe Sale allowing travelers to save up to 15% on European tours in Ireland, Portugal and Spain. “Collette is excited to give travelers the opportunity to embark on their dream vacations for a discounted price,” said Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President and Chief Brand Officer at Collette. “This year’s Bon Voyage to Europe Sale will give travelers the chance to really take advantage of some big savings when booking a Collette tour to Europe. Plus, our small group Explorations tours allow travelers take an even deeper dive into European cultures.”
Qantas leaves Aussie mum with two kids stranded in Paris for two weeks after ticket error
Brisbane mum Tarnya Allen and her two kids checked in at Paris to fly home on January 8 only to find Qantas had not issued a ticket for her youngest. She's fuming at their treatment.
Singapore Airlines’ Defiant New Ad Campaign
I think the new Singapore Airlines “world class” ad campaign is a masterpiece, but also adds a subtle touch of defiance that pushes back against not only Gulf carriers, but carriers that have gone woke. Singapore Airlines World Class Ad Campaign. Start by watching the ad:. In terms...
