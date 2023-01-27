Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration
The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
kusi.com
County to begin tracking homeless individuals by name
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County announced plans to utilize a new and more personalized way to tackle homelessness. In order to personalize care for thousands of individuals, the county intends to begin tracking the homeless individually by name. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with the details.
Gunman robs recycling center
A man robbed a recycling center at gunpoint Monday in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department announced.
kusi.com
Santee Mayor comments on YMCA’s transgender policy controversy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted that staff...
Police: Woman arrested for 'smacking' child in Coronado, fighting with citizens
CORONADO, Calif. — A woman was arrested in Coronado for public child abuse and battery after several citizens witnessed the crime. Coronado Police Department received reports of a 41-year-old woman who was "smacking" a child near 1st Street and A Avenue in Coronado, Coronado police shared in a social media post.
San Diego Channel
House fire in Lemon Grove displaces family
LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Heartland Fire Department says a family was displaced Saturday night after an unattended candle caused a fire in their Lemon Grove home. According to firefighters, the call about the fire in the 7800 block of Nichals St. came in at 8:24 p.m. Four children and one adult were all displaced, and major damage was done to the home.
cityofvista.com
Valentine's Day Card Contest
The Vista Sheriff's Station is holding a Valentine's Day Card Contest for young people ages 13 and under. Kids can bring in their best decorated and/or drawn card. The winner receives a special prize. Cards are accepted at the Vista Sheriff's Station until February 15, 2023. Vista Sheriff's Station. 325...
Police Find Man Suspected of Armed Robbery of Bay Terraces Recycling Center
Police located a man armed with a handgun who allegedly robbed a Bay Terraces recycling center Monday, authorities said. The thief grabbed an employee outside the business in the 3000 block of Alta View Drive shortly before 11 a.m., pulled him inside and demanded money, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Carlsbad boy in coma after trampoline accident
An 8-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he sustained a serious traumatic brain injury in a trampoline accident.
Shopping mall fire in El Cajon under investigation, arson suspected
Arson investigators are looking into a blaze that began at a strip mall in El Cajon early Sunday, after a fire spread from several pallets to a nearby business.
Skydiver recovering after falling onto home in North County
A skydiver continues to recover after he fell from the sky, hitting a home last week in Oceanside.
Police Searching for Suspect After Pursuit in La Mesa
Police were searching Tuesday for a motorist who led police on a short chase in La Mesa. Around 10 p.m. Monday, the La Mesa Police Department attempted to pull over a speeding driver over, but the motorist fled, running several stop signs before crashing into a parked car and a fence near Blue Lake and East Lake drives, police said.
KPBS
Protest rally held in Escondido for Tyre Nichols, Keenan Anderson
Video footage showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers in Memphis, Tennessee was released on Friday, prompting mostly peaceful demonstrations in several cities around the country. On Sunday, justice advocates rallied outside of Escondido’s city hall over Nichols’ death, as well as Keenan Anderson, an...
Woman, 18, injured in roll-over crash into La Mesa apartment parking lot
An 18-year-old woman was injured in an accident Sunday night, after her vehicle rolled over into a La Mesa apartment complex parking lot.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Oceanside Planning Major Changes to Coast Highway
The San Diego County city of Oceanside is planning major changes to Pacific Coast Highway through its downtown that would include roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. To make room for these improvements, the city would reduce the mixed-use travel lanes from four to two. At a City Council meeting last week (Item 24), the city approved the “vision” for the changes, and a $2 million contract with planning firm Kimley-Horn to conduct outreach and design the project over the next 18 months.
NBC San Diego
Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree
A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County. Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.
Bankers Hill man organizes 'payment strike' amid escalating utility bills
As SDG&E bills are escalating around San Diego County, some residents are going on a "payment strike."
Eater
Texas-Based Burger Chain Planning 15 Restaurants in San Diego
A burger restaurant with roots in Texas is descending on San Diego with the first store scheduled to open Monday, January 30 in Carlsbad. Founded in 2007 in Plano, Texas, Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes has expanded as far as Irvine, but local resident Ash El is responsible for bringing the chain further south, with at least 15 locations planned for San Diego County.
San Diego Channel
Mountain-area schools closed Monday due to weather
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several school districts in San Diego's mountain region will be closed Monday due to the threat of snow, according to the San Diego County Office of Education. The office says the following districts will be closed Monday, Jan. 30, and have a late start on...
Homicide investigation underway in Chula Vista after person found dead
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — San Diego police are investigating the death of a man in Chula Vista Sunday evening. First responders were called to an area near the 200 block of Rancho Drive and Greg Cox Bike Park around 10:40 a.m. following reports that a person was found dead, according to police.
