ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

La Mesa Souplantation Revival Scraps Old Location and Adult Day Care Collaboration

The long-awaited and long-debated La Mesa Souplantation-concept restaurant revival is taking a dramatic turn from previous plans. The woman behind the business idea, Hannah Romita, told NBC 7 that the business will no longer be opening in the building that once housed La Mesa's official Souplantation restaurant — and it will also no longer share space with an adult day care center.
LA MESA, CA
kusi.com

County to begin tracking homeless individuals by name

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County announced plans to utilize a new and more personalized way to tackle homelessness. In order to personalize care for thousands of individuals, the county intends to begin tracking the homeless individually by name. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with the details.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Santee Mayor comments on YMCA’s transgender policy controversy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted that staff...
SANTEE, CA
San Diego Channel

House fire in Lemon Grove displaces family

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Heartland Fire Department says a family was displaced Saturday night after an unattended candle caused a fire in their Lemon Grove home. According to firefighters, the call about the fire in the 7800 block of Nichals St. came in at 8:24 p.m. Four children and one adult were all displaced, and major damage was done to the home.
LEMON GROVE, CA
cityofvista.com

Valentine's Day Card Contest

The Vista Sheriff's Station is holding a Valentine's Day Card Contest for young people ages 13 and under. Kids can bring in their best decorated and/or drawn card. The winner receives a special prize. Cards are accepted at the Vista Sheriff's Station until February 15, 2023. Vista Sheriff's Station. 325...
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Searching for Suspect After Pursuit in La Mesa

Police were searching Tuesday for a motorist who led police on a short chase in La Mesa. Around 10 p.m. Monday, the La Mesa Police Department attempted to pull over a speeding driver over, but the motorist fled, running several stop signs before crashing into a parked car and a fence near Blue Lake and East Lake drives, police said.
LA MESA, CA
KPBS

Protest rally held in Escondido for Tyre Nichols, Keenan Anderson

Video footage showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers in Memphis, Tennessee was released on Friday, prompting mostly peaceful demonstrations in several cities around the country. On Sunday, justice advocates rallied outside of Escondido’s city hall over Nichols’ death, as well as Keenan Anderson, an...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Oceanside Planning Major Changes to Coast Highway

The San Diego County city of Oceanside is planning major changes to Pacific Coast Highway through its downtown that would include roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. To make room for these improvements, the city would reduce the mixed-use travel lanes from four to two. At a City Council meeting last week (Item 24), the city approved the “vision” for the changes, and a $2 million contract with planning firm Kimley-Horn to conduct outreach and design the project over the next 18 months.
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Watch: Video Shows Deadly Portion of San Diego Countywide Shooting Spree

A Bay Terraces man's security cameras caught a deadly portion of a shooting spree that police say targeted random victims in three locations in San Diego County. Jaime Gonzalez, a 22-year-old Lemon Grove resident, is accused of triggering the spree that killed a man and injured another in Bay Terraces, injured two 15-year-olds in Encanto and threatened the lives of three more in Encanto and Spring Valley.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Eater

Texas-Based Burger Chain Planning 15 Restaurants in San Diego

A burger restaurant with roots in Texas is descending on San Diego with the first store scheduled to open Monday, January 30 in Carlsbad. Founded in 2007 in Plano, Texas, Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes has expanded as far as Irvine, but local resident Ash El is responsible for bringing the chain further south, with at least 15 locations planned for San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Mountain-area schools closed Monday due to weather

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several school districts in San Diego's mountain region will be closed Monday due to the threat of snow, according to the San Diego County Office of Education. The office says the following districts will be closed Monday, Jan. 30, and have a late start on...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy