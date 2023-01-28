ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludowici, GA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

6 Ex-Detroit Lions backup QBs who played in 2022

If you happened to tune in for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, you are likely aware of the fact that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, forcing him to leave the game. Replacing Purdy in the lineup was backup QB, Josh Johnson. If that name sounds familiar, it is because he is a former backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions to hire Steve Heiden as new tight ends coach

According to a report from Dan Graziano, sources of his have indicated that Arizona Cardinals TEs coach Steve Heiden is expected to join the Detroit Lions coaching staff in the same role. Heiden formerly played for both the Chargers and Browns before joining the Cardinals coaching staff, where he has spent the last decade. This is an interesting move because the Lions already have a tight ends coach.
DETROIT, MI
WJCL

Steve Wilks 'disappointed' after Panthers hire Frank Reich

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Steve Wilks on Friday said he was "disappointed but not defeated" after being passed over for the Carolina Panthers' head-coaching job, which went to former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich. Wilks went 6-6 as the interim coach and was gracious in his congratulations to Reich. "The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Broncos Linked to Two New Candidates in Expanded HC Search

Perception is reality. And from the outside looking in, the perception is that the Denver Broncos are floundering in their search for a new head coach. On Saturday, news broke that Broncos CEO Greg Penner and GM George Paton flew to Michigan last week in an effort to rekindle talks with Jim Harbaugh. The Broncos contingent went home without a Harbaugh deal.
DENVER, CO
WJCL

Kansas City Chiefs to face Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are advancing to Super Bowl LVII following a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs will faceoff against the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WJCL

Hockey legend Bobby Hull dies at 84

Bobby Hull, Hockey Hall of Famer and Chicago Blackhawks legend, has died, according to the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. Hull was a 12-time All-Star and two-time winner of the Hart Trophy, given to the year's most valuable player in the NHL. Nicknamed The Golden Jet, Hull led Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Minnesota Vikings Awards

The Minnesota Vikings sadly had their season end in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs amid their successful regular season. Even though the season is over, there is still a lot the Vikings’ players can hang their hats on. So here at Vikings Wire, we’re going to hand out awards for them this season, much like the NFL does!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nfltraderumors.co

Todd Monken Interviewing With Bucs On Tuesday For OC Position

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to host Georgia OC Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport. Rapoport adds that Monken is a “strong candidate” for the position. Monken has also interviewed with the Ravens for their offensive coordinator position. Monken,...
TAMPA, FL

