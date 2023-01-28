Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Longtime Browns Tight End Joining Dan Campbell's Staff With the Lions
A former Cleveland Browns tight end is on the moving as a coach. Steve Heiden is going to be the next tight ends coach with the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN. Heiden spent eight seasons with the Browns in the 2000s from 2002-09. Heiden makes the move to Detroit from...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Weeks after revealing plans to stay at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh quietly holds second interview with Broncos
Weeks after emphatically committing to Michigan for the 2023 season, Jim Harbaugh quietly interviewed for the Broncos’ head-coaching vacancy.
Dallas Cowboys fire Kellen Moore, Mike McCarthy to call plays in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have fired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, parting ways with their top play-caller as part of sweeping changes
6 Ex-Detroit Lions backup QBs who played in 2022
If you happened to tune in for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, you are likely aware of the fact that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, forcing him to leave the game. Replacing Purdy in the lineup was backup QB, Josh Johnson. If that name sounds familiar, it is because he is a former backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions to hire Steve Heiden as new tight ends coach
According to a report from Dan Graziano, sources of his have indicated that Arizona Cardinals TEs coach Steve Heiden is expected to join the Detroit Lions coaching staff in the same role. Heiden formerly played for both the Chargers and Browns before joining the Cardinals coaching staff, where he has spent the last decade. This is an interesting move because the Lions already have a tight ends coach.
WJCL
Steve Wilks 'disappointed' after Panthers hire Frank Reich
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Steve Wilks on Friday said he was "disappointed but not defeated" after being passed over for the Carolina Panthers' head-coaching job, which went to former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich. Wilks went 6-6 as the interim coach and was gracious in his congratulations to Reich. "The...
Yardbarker
Broncos Linked to Two New Candidates in Expanded HC Search
Perception is reality. And from the outside looking in, the perception is that the Denver Broncos are floundering in their search for a new head coach. On Saturday, news broke that Broncos CEO Greg Penner and GM George Paton flew to Michigan last week in an effort to rekindle talks with Jim Harbaugh. The Broncos contingent went home without a Harbaugh deal.
WJCL
Kansas City Chiefs to face Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are advancing to Super Bowl LVII following a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs will faceoff against the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League...
WJCL
Hockey legend Bobby Hull dies at 84
Bobby Hull, Hockey Hall of Famer and Chicago Blackhawks legend, has died, according to the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. Hull was a 12-time All-Star and two-time winner of the Hart Trophy, given to the year's most valuable player in the NHL. Nicknamed The Golden Jet, Hull led Chicago...
Ex-Lions quarterback reportedly picked as Chargers offensive coordinator
It didn’t take long for Kellen Moore to find a new team. The former Detroit Lions quarterback and recently relieved Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator is expected to land with the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL Network reports the Chargers are expected to hire Moore as their next offensive coordinator, replacing former Lions offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.
2022 Minnesota Vikings Awards
The Minnesota Vikings sadly had their season end in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs amid their successful regular season. Even though the season is over, there is still a lot the Vikings’ players can hang their hats on. So here at Vikings Wire, we’re going to hand out awards for them this season, much like the NFL does!
KTVB
Chargers: 'We've agreed to terms' with Kellen Moore; former Boise State great headed to LA
LOS ANGELES — In an ad shown on Boise-area television, Kellen Moore already coaches Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on how to be a spokesman. Soon, Moore, 34, will be coaching Herbert on football things as the Chargers' new offensive coordinator. The Los Angeles Chargers announced just before...
nfltraderumors.co
Todd Monken Interviewing With Bucs On Tuesday For OC Position
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to host Georgia OC Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport. Rapoport adds that Monken is a “strong candidate” for the position. Monken has also interviewed with the Ravens for their offensive coordinator position. Monken,...
