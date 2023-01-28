ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olean, NY

Olean Elks Will Offer Lasagna on Feb. 1

OLEAN, NY — Orders for the lasagna meals the Olean Elks will offer on Wednesday need to be placed by 7 p.m. Tuesday by calling 716-372-4191.

The meals, priced at $12, include a side salad with Italian or ranch dressing and garlic bread.

Customers should pick up their orders at the kitchen door by the Elks parking lot on South Second Street.

