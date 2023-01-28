ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bonaventure, NY

Empire Wild Breaks the Rules and Entertains Quick Center Audience

By Rich Lee
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

ST. BONAVENTURE, NY — Sometimes breaking the rules can lead to something good.

Case in point: Empire Wild, the musical trio that performed Friday evening at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

The band, which features two cellists and a pianist, fused several styles of music, including pop, jazz and classical. They added new twists to standards by Stevie Wonder, Henry Mancini and the Gershwin brothers, along with a contemporary Scottish fiddle tune, some original compositions and a very non-traditional version of a Bach minuet.

They even broke their own rules, with cellist Ken Kubota explaining that the “wild” part of the group’s name represents their “wild card” nature, meaning that they often depart from plans while onstage. Indeed, pianist Holly Bean had no qualms about taking a detour from the set list on the printed programs audience members received in their way into the Quick Center.

For Kubota and Mitch Lyon, the term “cellist” did not fully describe what they did with their musical instruments during the show. Sometimes the sounds and style were traditional, but at other times, they plucked their cellos as if they were guitars or basses.

Between the songs, Bean, Lyon and Kubota told stories about the compositions and about themselves in a manner that was as personable and entertaining as their music. Their show, the fifth presentation in the 2022-23 Friends of Good Music performance season, was titled “No Place Like Home” and fittingly included a rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Home is not always a physical place, Lyon told the audience near the end of the show. Music can be home, he said,

And on Friday evening at the Quick Center, Empire Wild made the audience feel right at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2blCr0_0kUGUzX000

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wedding Gets the Most Buffalo Late Night Catering Ever

Wedding season is typically from May until September, with October being another popular month for weddings in Western New York. Winter weddings are becoming popular lately and there are plenty of awesome indoor venues to hold your special day here in Buffalo. I was married last summer and did a...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday

The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
EDEN, NY
Q 105.7

Would You Sleep In This Historic Upstate New York Light House?

Have you ever wanted to escape and spend the night away in a lighthouse? You can do that here in Upstate New York. Lighthouses are more than just lights used to warn sailors of shallow waters and rocky shorelines. Here in New York, we treat them as landmarks with amazing pasts, towers with stunning scenery, and some are even places you can spend the night. New York State happens to have a unique collection of historic lighthouses. You’ll find lighthouses along the ocean, lakes, in the middle of rivers, and in state parks. I Love NY has a really cool list of 15 to check out across the State you can read online. However, we wanted to highlight one near Salmon River on AirBnB.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Have You Seen These On The New York Thruway?

If you have driven on the New York State Thruway over the last couple of months, you may have seen teepees placed in a field on the west bound side. While they will be taking them down soon, they have stood for a very important reason since November. The history...
TAPinto.net

Yorktown Youth Wrestlers Rumble in Newtown

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - Members of the Yorktown Athletic Club wrestling team competed at the Nighthawk Classic last month in Newtown, CT.  The tournament attracted 19 wrestling organizations, with 400 wrestlers from six states, including New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. First-, second- and third-place finishers won a custom-made three-inch round medal. The first and second-place teams in each division won a custom-made plaque.  8U Co-ed • Lorenzo Palmiotto came in first place and James Murray came in second place. 10U Co-ed • Nicco Palmiotto came in third place and Peter Fatica came in fourth place. 12U Co-ed • Paul Bucello came in second place, Jerry Premuto came in fourth place and Russell Badurski came in fifth place.
YORKTOWN, NY
TAPinto.net

South Brunswick Commission on Women to Host 25th Annual Conference in March

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - The South Brunswick Commission on Women has announced its 25th Annual Women’s Leadership and Career Pathways Conference. The event will feature food, seminars, a keynote speaker, and discussions of women in the workplace. More information can be found on the commission’s website. The event will be on Saturday, March 18th from 8:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M at the South Brunswick High School. The event will include free admission and lunch for any female South Brunswick students between 8th and 12th grade. The keynote speaker will be Hala Tala, who hosts the popular business podcast Young and Profiting with Hala Tala. She is also the CEO of YAP Media, a marketing agency for celebrities and podcasters. The event will include sessions on activism, women in STEM, healthcare professions, sexual harassment, and domestic violence. The commission was founded in 1996 by Debra Johnson, who would later serve as Mayor of South Brunswick Township. The purpose of the organization is to promote leadership skills in young women in South Brunswick. The organization is volunteer-based, and its members are appointed by the Mayor.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Power 93.7 WBLK

Record Amount Of Snow Hits Western New York

Friday turned out to be a record day for snowfall in Western New York. While most people dealing with a wintry mix and plenty of wind, it turns out that the amount of snow that fell was record-breaking. According to WIVB meteorologist Mike Doyle, Friday's snowfall set a new record.
NEW YORK STATE
bvmsports.com

A Wild Time Out West

Filed under: A Wild Time Out West Buffalo aims to complete the sweep of their Western road trip Saturday night in Minnesota. By Alex Brown Jan 28, 2023, 4:22pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: A Wild Time Out West Reddit Pocket Flipboard…
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
TAPinto.net

Cranford Recap: Garrison Set to Close, Library Programs, Special Screening & More

CRANFORD, NJ - Here's your chance to catch up on this week's local news. CRANFORD Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Hope Williams & Shane Kanterman The Garrison Says Goodbye, Thanks Cranford Community for Support Two Cranford Residents Share Their Unique Musical Talents at the Library, Plus More Adult Programs Planned for February NJ Celebrates Film with ‘Maybe I Do' at Cranford Movie Theater Saturdays with Bernie: Cranford Dramatic Club's 'The Twelfth Night' Takes Shakespeare to the Disco Cranford Jaycees Host Blood Drive During National Blood Donor Month TAPinto Cranford Readers Name Their Favorite Treat from Last Weekend's SOUPerhero Stroll Restaurant Week Starts Sunday January 29 UNION COUNTY The Lab Restaurant in Kenilworth Set to Close After Five Years Man Dies After Assault at Nursing Home in Westfield, Police Investigating Warming Center Increases Options For Growing Homeless Population in Union County What Does a Union County Commissioner Do? NEW JERSEY New Brunswick Will Be Home to First Mexican Consulate in New Jersey Authorities Investigating Homicide at Nursing Home in South Plainfield Bill That Would Force Telemarketers to Explain Why They're Calling in 30 Seconds Advances in Trenton
CRANFORD, NJ
nystateofpolitics.com

Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York

Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
OREGON STATE
Lite 98.7

This Tik Tok User Found the Perfect Hack for Icy Windshields on Upstate NY Mornings!

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
TEXAS STATE
WIBX 950

New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid

One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
DUNKIRK, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22

From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
BUFFALO, NY
TAPinto.net

Open Enrollment for "Get Covered New Jersey" Ends Jan 31

TRENTON — New Jersey residents shopping for 2023 health coverage through Get Covered New Jersey can now start purchasing plans announced Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride. Open enrollment ends January 31, 2023. Open Enrollment is on the state’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey (GetCovered.NJ.gov) Consumers must enroll by Dec. 31 for coverage starting Jan. 1; if they enroll by Jan. 31, coverage will begin Feb. 1. During this Open Enrollment Period, five insurance companies will offer plans through the marketplace, with Aetna joining AmeriHealth, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Oscar,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy