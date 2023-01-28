Empire Wild Breaks the Rules and Entertains Quick Center Audience

ST. BONAVENTURE, NY — Sometimes breaking the rules can lead to something good.

Case in point: Empire Wild, the musical trio that performed Friday evening at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

The band, which features two cellists and a pianist, fused several styles of music, including pop, jazz and classical. They added new twists to standards by Stevie Wonder, Henry Mancini and the Gershwin brothers, along with a contemporary Scottish fiddle tune, some original compositions and a very non-traditional version of a Bach minuet.

They even broke their own rules, with cellist Ken Kubota explaining that the “wild” part of the group’s name represents their “wild card” nature, meaning that they often depart from plans while onstage. Indeed, pianist Holly Bean had no qualms about taking a detour from the set list on the printed programs audience members received in their way into the Quick Center.

For Kubota and Mitch Lyon, the term “cellist” did not fully describe what they did with their musical instruments during the show. Sometimes the sounds and style were traditional, but at other times, they plucked their cellos as if they were guitars or basses.

Between the songs, Bean, Lyon and Kubota told stories about the compositions and about themselves in a manner that was as personable and entertaining as their music. Their show, the fifth presentation in the 2022-23 Friends of Good Music performance season, was titled “No Place Like Home” and fittingly included a rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Home is not always a physical place, Lyon told the audience near the end of the show. Music can be home, he said,

And on Friday evening at the Quick Center, Empire Wild made the audience feel right at home.



