Two Virginia Republicans, including one of the party's leaders, broke from the GOP and joined Democrats in the state Senate to pass a proposal to ban the sale of "assault-style" weapons manufactured after July.
As Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, pitched a Republican-led subcommittee last week on his proposed law requiring gun owners to lock up their firearms and ammunition if there are children in the home, he raised his index finger in the air and began a visual demonstration. He pressed his fingertip to the biometric gun safe on […] The post Most gun storage bills appear doomed in Virginia General Assembly appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia lawmakers are gearing up to discuss policing, including several bills which would change or repeal police reforms passed in 2020.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
Two Democrats joined Republicans on a state Senate panel to defeat a bill to restore parole in Virginia.
Two different proposals to start recreational marijuana sales in Virginia failed, signaling that the latest push for a retail market appears doomed.
The Virginia House of Delegates adjourned in honor of Tyre Nichols on Monday. It was their first gathering since video was released Friday night, showing Memphis police officers beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker, who later died in the hospital.
Democrats in the Virginia Senate have unceremoniously put an end to Governor Glenn Youngkin's plan to cut corporate and income tax rates.
The Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill with strong bipartisan support that would allow local governments to request elected school boards.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
Lawmakers are preparing to release budget details this weekend, although they're having a hard time balancing the books, especially for schools. House Democrats are furious about a Department of Education mistake in calculating basic state aid for school divisions across Virginia – a mistake that’ll cost more than $200 million to fix.
Statewide aid estimates for Virginia’s public schools were $201 million short of what districts expected to receive, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration confirmed last week after discovering a flaw in the budget in December. On Friday, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow notified school division superintendents that the basic aid calculation tool used to determine how […] The post Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
On Nov. 9, Hermie Sadler launched his campaign bid for the newly drawn District 17 seat that includes Emporia and Greensville County. Until nearly two years ago, politics never crossed the mind of the former NASCAR driver and FOX Sports analyst. Why would it? Sadler despises politics. Though Sadler is...
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A former stripper turned pastor turned politician, now serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors is launching her bid for state senator this week. FOX 5 has learned that Monica Gary is planning to run to represent the newly created Senate District 27, representing at...
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the state education board will eventually approve a history curriculum that will have “the best standards in America.” Not everyone shares his sentiments. Those who disagree with the changes contend that the Youngkin administration is trying to whitewash history. They said that this new curriculum leaves […]
Virginia’s six Tribal Nations are observing the fifth anniversary this week of the United States formally recognizing their sovereign governments. Formal recognition enabled the six nations to build infrastructure and programs to serve thousands of tribal residents and neighboring community members with health care, food, education, housing, emergency preparedness and environmental stewardship.
Virginia voters are split on Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) after his first year in office, a new poll shows, but they don't want him running for president in 2024 and oppose his efforts to restrict abortion and end the state's environmental initiatives.
Two bills that would have required private insurers in Virginia to provide coverage for state-certified doula care were unanimously struck down last week by lawmakers in both chambers, who instead requested a study of the proposal. The bills will now go before the Senate Health Insurance Reform Commission, which is charged with studying mandated health […] The post Virginia lawmakers ask for study on requiring insurers to cover doula care appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
A Southwest Virginia delegate’s shot at expanding the deer hunting season to year-round on private property appears to have missed the mark this session. On Jan. 18, the House Natural Resources Subcommittee failed to take any action on House Bill 1811 from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. While March said Friday she is tweaking the bill, […] The post Virginia deer hunting bill has no ‘path forward,’ says committee chair appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
