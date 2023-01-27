As Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, pitched a Republican-led subcommittee last week on his proposed law requiring gun owners to lock up their firearms and ammunition if there are children in the home, he raised his index finger in the air and began a visual demonstration. He pressed his fingertip to the biometric gun safe on […] The post Most gun storage bills appear doomed in Virginia General Assembly appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO