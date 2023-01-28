Read full article on original website
Weekend Sports In Brief
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining and give the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Increasingly it feels like America is at war with itself. In New Orleans, just days into the new year, a 14-year-old girl was shot to death, along with her father and uncle. A few days after, in a Virginia classroom, a 6-year-old boy pulled out a gun and shot his first-grade teacher. That news was eclipsed by a mass shooting at a California dance studio last weekend that left 11 people dead. A day later and a few hundred miles away, a farmworker opened fire in a beachside town, killing seven coworkers. Three more were killed and four wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in an an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday.
Kansas City 23, Cincinnati 20
Cincinnati0677—20 Kansas City31073—23 Cin_FG McPherson 30, 8:36. KC_Kelce 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:50. Cin_FG McPherson 23, :00. Cin_Higgins 27 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:54. KC_Valdes-Scantling 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 4:15. Fourth Quarter. Cin_S.Perine 2 run (McPherson kick), 13:30. KC_FG Butker 45, :03. A_73,426.
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's poll:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Purdue (32)21-18001. 18-37314. 3. Houston20-27083. 4. Virginia16-36626. 5. Alabama18-36592. 6. Kansas State18-36495.
Giannis goes off in 1st half, scores 50 in Bucks' win
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks trounced New Orleans 135-110 on Sunday, handing the Pelicans their eighth straight loss. Anteotkounmpo’s 50 points were five off the career high he set Jan. 4 in a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards....
O'Day retires following 15 seasons for 6 major league teams
ATLANTA (AP) — Right-hander Darren O'Day, who posted a 4.15 ERA in 28 games with the Atlanta Braves in 2022, announced Monday he is retiring after 15 seasons for six teams in the major leagues. O'Day said on his Twitter account “it's finally time to hang 'em up.”
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Bulls take on the Clippers in non-conference action
Los Angeles Clippers (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in out-of-conference action. The Bulls have gone 13-10 in home games. Chicago is 13-10 in games...
New Orleans takes on Denver on 8-game slide
New Orleans Pelicans (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (34-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its eight-game skid with a victory over Denver. The Nuggets are 25-10 in Western Conference games. Denver leads the NBA shooting 39.6% from downtown,...
Creighton vs. Xavier odds, how to watch, stream: Model reveals college basketball picks for Jan. 28, 2023
The Creighton Bluejays will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the No. 13 Xavier Musketeers Saturday afternoon on CBS and Paramount+. Creighton dropped its first game against Xavier in a 90-87 thriller on Jan. 11, but it has responded with a trio of wins since then. The Musketeers are sitting alone atop the Big East standings, but there are a pair of teams that are just one game back of them. You can stream the game on Paramount+ and get 30 days free by using the promo code PLAYOFFS.
3 games to watch in women’s college basketball for Week 13
The women’s college basketball schedule is absolutely stacked this week, with a matchup of two top-five programs and a pair of teams tied in the AP poll. Welcome back to FanSided’s weekly look around the women’s basketball world. Looking for some games to watch this upcoming week? We’ll be highlighting three of them that should be on your radar.
