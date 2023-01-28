The Creighton Bluejays will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the No. 13 Xavier Musketeers Saturday afternoon on CBS and Paramount+. Creighton dropped its first game against Xavier in a 90-87 thriller on Jan. 11, but it has responded with a trio of wins since then. The Musketeers are sitting alone atop the Big East standings, but there are a pair of teams that are just one game back of them. You can stream the game on Paramount+ and get 30 days free by using the promo code PLAYOFFS.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO