San Jose, CA

NHL

Preview: Sharks at Penguins

The San Jose Sharks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for their second half of back-to-back and the final game on the road trip. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Mikey Eyssimont (1g, 2a) tallied a career-best three points and scored...
SAN JOSE, CA
Pgh Hockey Now

Sharks Feast on Mistake-Plagued Penguins, 6-4

The Pittsburgh Penguins are playing like they’ve found a surefire formula to avoid losing in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth year in a row. After all, a team can’t get eliminated in the opening round if it doesn’t qualify in the first place.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

CANADIAN JOHN GILMOUR LIKELY FACING SUSPENSION AFTER CONTROVERSIAL GESTURES IN THE KHL (VIDEO)

Canadian John Gilmour is likely to get into hot water after some controversial gestures towards opponents in a game Saturday in the KHL. Gilmour, who's been playing hockey in Russia for the past three season's and is currently with Dynamo Minsk, was getting back on the bench when he started making throat slashing gestures towards the opposing bench, finishing it off with a middle finger.
NHL

Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders

"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
FLORIDA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Need Owen Beck Right Now

The Montreal Canadiens have had yet another season filled with injuries to their lineup, many of which have come in clusters. The team currently has six players on the injured reserve (IR) and three more on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). This helped the Canadiens in choosing to proceed with an emergency recall of center Owen Beck of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Peterborough Petes.

