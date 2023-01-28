ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Ahead of a fateful meeting with Tiger Woods, Marcus Byrd scores his biggest pro golf victory

SAN DIEGO — Marcus Byrd was like a bunch of other kids who played golf and idolized Tiger Woods in his prime. When the superstar was competing at Congressional Country Club outside Byrd’s hometown of Washington, D.C., he attended with his father, decked out in Tiger’s signature red and black. At the rope line, young Marcus held a picture of Woods that he hoped to have signed. But as he did most of the time back when a frenzied mob surrounded him, Tiger rushed past the boy without a glance.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Golf.com

The secret to making delicious fish tacos at home, according to golf-club chefs

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. Southern California is known for many things, not the least of which is exceptional golf, as the PGA Tour’s swing through San Diego and Los Angeles annually demonstrates. When it comes to food, the region is perhaps best known for its fish tacos — you’ll likely find them on menus as frequently as you’ll encounter great barbecue joints in Austin, Texas, or impressive bourbon lists in Louisville, Kentucky.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

GO WILD: SENIORS ADMITTED FREE IN FEB. TO SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK

January 29, 2023 (Escondido) – Throughout February, admission is free to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido for seniors age 65 and up. Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, ride on the African tram, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook. There's a world of sights to see at the Safari Park.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Blood all over north San Diego County

Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Oceanside Planning Major Changes to Coast Highway

The San Diego County city of Oceanside is planning major changes to Pacific Coast Highway through its downtown that would include roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. To make room for these improvements, the city would reduce the mixed-use travel lanes from four to two. At a City Council meeting last week (Item 24), the city approved the “vision” for the changes, and a $2 million contract with planning firm Kimley-Horn to conduct outreach and design the project over the next 18 months.
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Unified School District’s Prop H and Measure W Bond Projects: Improving Facilities for Students and the Community

The Oceanside Unified School District (OUSD) is making significant investments in its facilities to improve the education and well-being of its students and the community. The voters of Oceanside passed two bond measures, Prop H and Measure W, which has already provided funding for a variety of projects to upgrade and modernize district facilities.
OCEANSIDE, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in El Cajon, CA

El Cajon is a touristy city in San Diego County, known as a valley area in California, as it’s surrounded by several mountains. Because of its location in San Diego, El Cajon experiences a Mediterranean climate that makes it a popular destination for outdoor activities. Several free attractions are...
EL CAJON, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Skydiver slams into home after parachute fails to deploy

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A skydiver is recovering after crashing on top of a home when his parachute failed to fully deploy. The Oceanside Fire Department in California said the accident happened Friday at 5:06 p.m. local time. Officials said a skydiver from GoJump Oceanside struck the roof of a 2-story...
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy