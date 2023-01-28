Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'Roger MarshCalifornia State
3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in EscondidoAlexCapEscondido, CA
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Related
John Olive and Dave Cassaw, longtime rivals at Torrey Pines and La Costa Canyon, reach milestone victories
(Lead photos by Anna Scipione) SAN MARCOS, Calif. – 26 years after taking the reins of the boys’ basketball program at Torrey Pines, head coach John Olive has reached the 600-win mark. Friday’s win over San Marcos to reach 600 did not come easy for Olive and the Falcons. Torrey Pines trailed by ...
Golf Digest
Ahead of a fateful meeting with Tiger Woods, Marcus Byrd scores his biggest pro golf victory
SAN DIEGO — Marcus Byrd was like a bunch of other kids who played golf and idolized Tiger Woods in his prime. When the superstar was competing at Congressional Country Club outside Byrd’s hometown of Washington, D.C., he attended with his father, decked out in Tiger’s signature red and black. At the rope line, young Marcus held a picture of Woods that he hoped to have signed. But as he did most of the time back when a frenzied mob surrounded him, Tiger rushed past the boy without a glance.
Coldplay adds second show to San Diego stop, after announcing return
Coldplay is adding a second show to their San Diego stop at Snapdragon Stadium later this year, due to an "overwhelming" demand for tickets following the announcement of the band's return earlier this week.
Golf.com
The secret to making delicious fish tacos at home, according to golf-club chefs
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. Southern California is known for many things, not the least of which is exceptional golf, as the PGA Tour’s swing through San Diego and Los Angeles annually demonstrates. When it comes to food, the region is perhaps best known for its fish tacos — you’ll likely find them on menus as frequently as you’ll encounter great barbecue joints in Austin, Texas, or impressive bourbon lists in Louisville, Kentucky.
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
La Jolla's La Casa de los Amigos gets historic designation from San Diego board
A local preservationist hails the decision as 'glorious,' and the applicants for a planned development of the property hope for clear guidance on what they will be allowed to do.
National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
delmartimes.net
Were you in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s? Could you identify places, people?
Volunteers are needed to help identify people, places and events in historical photos taken in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s that were taken by newspaper photographer Dan Rios. Rios’ photographs cover 33 years of San Diego history, including an important era in the development of North...
Sushi Ichifuji to Debut This Spring in Linda Vista
Japanese Omakase Restaurant to Replace Sushi Diner
Fig Tree Cafe Is Set To Open It’s Newest Location In Mission Valley
San Diego’s breakfast eatery is expanding to its fourth location
eastcountymagazine.org
GO WILD: SENIORS ADMITTED FREE IN FEB. TO SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK
January 29, 2023 (Escondido) – Throughout February, admission is free to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido for seniors age 65 and up. Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, ride on the African tram, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook. There's a world of sights to see at the Safari Park.
San Diego weekly Reader
Blood all over north San Diego County
Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Oceanside Planning Major Changes to Coast Highway
The San Diego County city of Oceanside is planning major changes to Pacific Coast Highway through its downtown that would include roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. To make room for these improvements, the city would reduce the mixed-use travel lanes from four to two. At a City Council meeting last week (Item 24), the city approved the “vision” for the changes, and a $2 million contract with planning firm Kimley-Horn to conduct outreach and design the project over the next 18 months.
San Diego ranked as Ethiopian food capital of US, study shows
The study—which was put together by Preply—found America's Finest City as the Ethiopian food capital of the entire country with a 4.8 rating.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Unified School District’s Prop H and Measure W Bond Projects: Improving Facilities for Students and the Community
The Oceanside Unified School District (OUSD) is making significant investments in its facilities to improve the education and well-being of its students and the community. The voters of Oceanside passed two bond measures, Prop H and Measure W, which has already provided funding for a variety of projects to upgrade and modernize district facilities.
Some East County schools closed Monday due to weather
Multiple schools in East County will be closed because of the anticipated inclement weather, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in El Cajon, CA
El Cajon is a touristy city in San Diego County, known as a valley area in California, as it’s surrounded by several mountains. Because of its location in San Diego, El Cajon experiences a Mediterranean climate that makes it a popular destination for outdoor activities. Several free attractions are...
Woman, 18, injured in roll-over crash into La Mesa apartment parking lot
An 18-year-old woman was injured in an accident Sunday night, after her vehicle rolled over into a La Mesa apartment complex parking lot.
fox10phoenix.com
Skydiver slams into home after parachute fails to deploy
OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A skydiver is recovering after crashing on top of a home when his parachute failed to fully deploy. The Oceanside Fire Department in California said the accident happened Friday at 5:06 p.m. local time. Officials said a skydiver from GoJump Oceanside struck the roof of a 2-story...
Comments / 0