Zacks.com
ChampionX (CHX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
CHX - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5% and 8%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, its earnings rose 120% and revenues increased by 9.5%.
Zacks.com
BD (BDX) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
BDX - Free Report) , popularly known as BD, is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2, before market open. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $2.75 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, delivering an earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average.
Zacks.com
3 Energy Stocks Poised to Outshine Earnings Estimates in Q4
COP - Free Report) . Midstream stock Enterprise Products Partners (. PBF - Free Report) are also in the spotlight. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices in October, November and December were recorded at $87.55 per barrel, $84.37 per barrel and $76.44 per barrel, respectively. In comparison, in the year-ago respective months, average oil prices were reported at $81.48 per barrel, $79.15 per barrel and $71.71 per barrel, per the EIA’s data.
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in Store for ConocoPhillips (COP) in Q4 Earnings?
COP - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the upstream energy company’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.60 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41, aided by higher oil-equivalent production volumes and realized commodity prices.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q4 Earnings?
SCCO - Free Report) is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its fourth-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels, and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs, are expected to have weighed on the performance. Q3 Results. In the last reported...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Zacks.com
GSK Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
GSK plc. (. GSK - Free Report) will report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 21.11%. Shares of GSK have underperformed the industry in the past year. The stock has lost 37.0% compared with...
Zacks.com
Can Humana's (HUM) Q4 Earnings Beat on Healthcare Services?
HUM - Free Report) is set to continue its earnings beat streak in the fourth quarter of 2022, the results of which are expected to be released on Feb 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $6.88, beating the...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Reinsurance Group (RGA) in Q4 Earnings?
RGA - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, after the closing bell. RGA delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, the average being 49.74%. Factors to Note. Reinsurance Group’s fourth-quarter 2022 results are likely to benefit...
Zacks.com
Merck (MRK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
MRK - Free Report) will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 2, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.78%. This large drugmaker’s performance beat earnings expectations in each of the trailing four quarters. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Meta Platforms ETFs in Q4 Earnings?
META - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 1 after market close. The stock has jumped 62.9% over the past three months and has underperformed the industry’s average of 12.2%. The outperformance might continue as Meta Platforms has a reasonable chance of beating on earnings.
Zacks.com
Skechers (SKX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SKX - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,783 million, indicating growth of 7.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
Cardinal Health (CAH) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
CAH - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 25.00%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average earnings surprise being 3.04%.
Zacks.com
MACOM (MTSI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
MTSI - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2. For the fiscal first quarter, MTSI expects revenues between $177 million and $182 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $179.5 million, indicating growth of 12.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.
Zacks.com
Why Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
MMC - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Marsh & McLennan is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for MMC in this report.
Zacks.com
Factors to Note Ahead of Dolby's (DLB) Q1 Earnings Release
DLB - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $306.5 million, which suggests a decline of 12.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 21.8%.
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Cboe Global (CBOE) in Q4 Earnings?
CBOE - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 3, before the opening bell. CBOE delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters, missing in one, the average being 4.93%. Factors to Consider. Cboe Global’s fourth-quarter revenues are likely to have benefited from...
Zacks.com
Factors Likely to Influence Snap-on's (SNA) Q4 Earnings
SNA - Free Report) is slated to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.09 per share, suggesting a decline of 0.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has moved down 1% in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.15 billion, indicating a rise of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.
Zacks.com
Can Xylem (XYL) Retain Beat Streak This Earnings Season?
XYL - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised upward by a penny in the past 60 days. XYL also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 13.3%.
Zacks.com
Will Solid Revenue Growth Aid Juniper's (JNPR) Q4 Earnings?
JNPR - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company beat adjusted earnings by 8 cents. Juniper is expected to report high year-over-year revenues as the company’s AI-driven network solutions are in high demand. Factors...
