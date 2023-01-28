Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Saga over pricey San Francisco bathroom coming to an end
SAN FRANCISCO - The saga of the almost $2-million bathroom in San Francisco looks like it is coming to an end. The city's Recreation and Park department says the project to install a public restroom at the Noe Valley Town Square will now cost $300,000 instead of the previous price tag.
sfstandard.com
Bicyclist Told He’s the ‘People That Should Die’ for Blocking SF Street
A driver yelled at a bicyclist that he “should die” after he blocked her car’s access to a San Francisco street that limits vehicle traffic on weekends. Community advocate Tim Courtney caught the incident on video when he was cycling through Hayes Valley on Friday, Jan. 20, at around 4:20 p.m.
beyondchron.org
Why is San Francisco Media Downplaying Drug Cartels?
The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a “crowd” stabbed a man at Seventh and Market Streets (“Man has life-threatening wounds after attack by crowd in downtown S.F.,” January 21, 2023). The brief four- paragraph story was one of the paper’s most popular stories for days.
sanjoseinside.com
Work-from-home Patterns Continue Post Pandemic, Threatening BART Deficits
Former commuters who continue to work from home continue to impact the numbers of riders on public transit, especially Bay Area Rapid Transit. Barring an unexpected, sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, according to regional transit officials.
Has the cost of living in the Bay Area always been this high?
San Francisco is one of the 10 most expensive cities in the world.
matadornetwork.com
For Fluffy Pancakes and Savory Croissants, Check Out These Breakfast Restaurants in San Francisco
A vacation to San Francisco might include a visit to Fisherman’s Wharf or a tour of Alcatraz, or perhaps a picnic in Golden Gate State Park. There are so many things to do in San Francisco, you’re going to need a detailed itinerary – and it should include where to grab breakfast so you’ll be fueled up for the day’s adventures. Breakfast in San Francisco looks like buttery pastries, soul food with a French twist, and spacious coffee shops. Once you’ve booked a comfortable San Francisco Airbnb and visited Umbrella Alley to get that perfect shot for your Instagram grid, check out these spots for the best breakfast in San Francisco.
San Francisco's acclaimed Pier 24 Photography gallery to close
The decision comes as the result of a lengthy effort to extend the business's lease with the Port.
sfstandard.com
Tyre Nichols: Bay Area Activists, Leaders Express Pain and Grief
Protests and vigils honoring 29-year-old Tyre Nichols—who grew up in Sacramento where he was an active member of the skateboarding community—have sprung up around Northern California and the U.S. after Friday’s release of bodycam footage showing five Memphis police officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7—an incident that led to his death three days later.
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
San Francisco restaurant worker fired after denying police pizza
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pizza restaurant worker was fired after several hungry San Francisco Police Department officers were denied service and told that they were “not welcome.” The pizza incident happened over the weekend, when emotions were high across the nation from a police beating video released by Memphis, Tennessee officials. Hundreds of marchers […]
sfstandard.com
Move Over Arsicault, I Have a New Favorite San Francisco Croissant
Monday is National Croissant Day and in honor of the calorie-laden holiday, Yelp put together a list of the top 30 spots across the U.S. and Canada to grab your own buttery pastry. It’s somewhat of a surprise that the top five recommendations are all in California—but much less of...
COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.
The Doodler, is an unidentified serial killer believed responsible for up to 16 murders and three assaults of men in San Francisco, California, between January 1974 and September 1975. The nickname was given due to the perpetrator’s habit of sketching his victims prior to their sexual encounters and slayings by stabbing. The perpetrator met his victims at gay nightclubs, bars and restaurants.
NBC Bay Area
Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims
After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
KTVU FOX 2
Jogger spots dog trapped under rocks at SF's Ocean Beach
SAN FRANCISCO - A jogger at San Francisco's Ocean Beach helped save a dog who was trapped under some large rocks. The jogger was running along the beach when he heard a bark and decided to stop. He was then surprised to find the dog's face looking up from the...
Bakersfield Channel
Demonstrators rally in San Franciso after video of Tyre Nichol's violent arrest is released
(KERO) — Protesters are hitting the streets across the U.S following the release of video showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols. In San Francisco, people gathered for peaceful protests and a call to end police brutality. One of those who attended, Tarissa Keeton, who is a San...
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
Former Top Chef San Francisco home for sale for $4.4M
The house is back on the market after it last sold in 2018.
Officials: Half Moon Bay shooter carried out his attack because he was mad about a $100 bill
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe shared on Friday that the Half Moon Bay shooting that saw seven lose their lives was caused by a $100 repair bill.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay farm to build permanent housing for workers after mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - As investigators peeled back the layers into a mass shooting at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, state and local officials uncovered cramped living conditions and allegations of low wages at the farms. Now, one of those farms says it will build permanent housing...
californiaglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Predicts Drastic Downturns In The San Jose, San Diego Housing Markets In 2023
According to a new report by investment bank Goldman Sachs, both the San Diego and San Jose housing markets are likely to see massive declines housing prices this year, with 25% decreases predicted and prices likely to be similar to where they were during the Great Recession in the late 2000’s.
