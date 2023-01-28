ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Saga over pricey San Francisco bathroom coming to an end

SAN FRANCISCO - The saga of the almost $2-million bathroom in San Francisco looks like it is coming to an end. The city's Recreation and Park department says the project to install a public restroom at the Noe Valley Town Square will now cost $300,000 instead of the previous price tag.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondchron.org

Why is San Francisco Media Downplaying Drug Cartels?

The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a “crowd” stabbed a man at Seventh and Market Streets (“Man has life-threatening wounds after attack by crowd in downtown S.F.,” January 21, 2023). The brief four- paragraph story was one of the paper’s most popular stories for days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Work-from-home Patterns Continue Post Pandemic, Threatening BART Deficits

Former commuters who continue to work from home continue to impact the numbers of riders on public transit, especially Bay Area Rapid Transit. Barring an unexpected, sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, according to regional transit officials.
SAN JOSE, CA
matadornetwork.com

For Fluffy Pancakes and Savory Croissants, Check Out These Breakfast Restaurants in San Francisco

A vacation to San Francisco might include a visit to Fisherman’s Wharf or a tour of Alcatraz, or perhaps a picnic in Golden Gate State Park. There are so many things to do in San Francisco, you’re going to need a detailed itinerary – and it should include where to grab breakfast so you’ll be fueled up for the day’s adventures. Breakfast in San Francisco looks like buttery pastries, soul food with a French twist, and spacious coffee shops. Once you’ve booked a comfortable San Francisco Airbnb and visited Umbrella Alley to get that perfect shot for your Instagram grid, check out these spots for the best breakfast in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Tyre Nichols: Bay Area Activists, Leaders Express Pain and Grief

Protests and vigils honoring 29-year-old Tyre Nichols—who grew up in Sacramento where he was an active member of the skateboarding community—have sprung up around Northern California and the U.S. after Friday’s release of bodycam footage showing five Memphis police officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7—an incident that led to his death three days later.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco restaurant worker fired after denying police pizza

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pizza restaurant worker was fired after several hungry San Francisco Police Department officers were denied service and told that they were “not welcome.” The pizza incident happened over the weekend, when emotions were high across the nation from a police beating video released by Memphis, Tennessee officials. Hundreds of marchers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Move Over Arsicault, I Have a New Favorite San Francisco Croissant

Monday is National Croissant Day and in honor of the calorie-laden holiday, Yelp put together a list of the top 30 spots across the U.S. and Canada to grab your own buttery pastry. It’s somewhat of a surprise that the top five recommendations are all in California—but much less of...
RICHMOND, CA
Will Kohler

COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.

The Doodler, is an unidentified serial killer believed responsible for up to 16 murders and three assaults of men in San Francisco, California, between January 1974 and September 1975. The nickname was given due to the perpetrator’s habit of sketching his victims prior to their sexual encounters and slayings by stabbing. The perpetrator met his victims at gay nightclubs, bars and restaurants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims

After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Jogger spots dog trapped under rocks at SF's Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO - A jogger at San Francisco's Ocean Beach helped save a dog who was trapped under some large rocks. The jogger was running along the beach when he heard a bark and decided to stop. He was then surprised to find the dog's face looking up from the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

