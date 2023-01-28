Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Lacy Litten: Downstream, Santa Maria River Levee Comes Up Short
After the big Jan. 9 storm that hammered Santa Barbara County, several major news media outlets highlighted the deadly Montecito flash flooding and debris flows that occurred five years before, to the day. While I do not want to minimize the 2018 tragedy, I want to raise awareness of a...
El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Winter Storms of January 2023 has lead to closures of local state parks and beaches in Santa Barbara County. District planning chief Dena Bellman says the Channel Coast District just completed the initial damage assessments. They say damage to State Parks along the Gaviota Coast was due to rain received The post El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
kcbx.org
Interim housing community Hope Village planned for Santa Maria
A new interim housing community is now planned for Santa Maria. Community members attended an informational meeting last week to learn about the county's plans to create the temporary housing development called Hope Village. “It will consist of 90-plus units. The concept is that it’s a non-congregate shelter so every...
Noozhawk
Injured Man Rescued from Steep Hillside in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded Sunday to rescue an injured man on a steep hillside in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire Engineer Mike Gray said crews were dispatched about 11:25 a.m. to the incident in the 2000 block of North...
‘Friends of State Street’ volunteers help business owners meet city rules and guidelines in Santa Barbara Promenade
The Friends of State Street volunteers are helping downtown Santa Barbara businesses. The latest project has involved painting parklets. The post ‘Friends of State Street’ volunteers help business owners meet city rules and guidelines in Santa Barbara Promenade appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Allen Forest Morgan of Buellton, 1971-2023
Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023, at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer, thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. Allen was born on March 1, 1971, in Burbank, California, to Peggy and Alfred Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al,...
Emergency crews respond to man over the side of N. San Marcos Road using hoists and helicopter
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a medical emergency involving a man in need of evacuation about 180 feet below the roadway at the 2000 block of North San Marcos Road around 11:24 a.m. on Jan. 29. The post Emergency crews respond to man over the side of N. San Marcos Road using hoists and helicopter appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
10 Seats Open on Channel Islands Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council
Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is accepting applications for 10 seats on its Advisory Council. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 17. During their two-year volunteer terms, Advisory Council members work to ensure public participation in sanctuary matters, and provide advice to sanctuary management. Channel Islands National Marine...
Santa Barbara Independent
Déjà Vu All Over Again: Sewage Spill Closes Santa Barbara Beach
Groundhog Day came a week early to Santa Barbara this year with the County Public Health Department on Thursday issuing its third beach closure notice of the month after roughly 5,000 gallons of raw sewage escaped a broken sewer pipe and found its way into an Eastside creek emptying into the ocean. In this week’s incident, it’s East Beach that has been closed to all recreational water contact after the untreated sewage spilled from a broken sewer pipe on the bridge spanning Sycamore Creek at East Mason Street and was carried out to the ocean.
tripsavvy.com
13 Best Beaches in Santa Barbara, California
Santa Barbara can only lay claim to 110 of California’s 840 miles of picturesque coastline. Lucky for residents and visitors of the American Riviera, that mileage includes some of the finest beaches in the Golden State. Whether you seek a secluded respite or a gnarly surf break, chances are this oceanside retreat has a stretch of shore to fit the bill.
Two Disaster Recovery Centers open in Santa Barbara County
A Disaster Recovery Center is now open in both North and South Santa Barbara County to provide resources to residents who were impacted by this month's storms.
Noozhawk
Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen of Santa Barbara, 1929-2021
Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen was born in Long Branch, New Jersey. She was raised by her loving mother, after her father suddenly passed away when she was nine. She lived with her three sisters and two brothers, mother and grandmother until she married Danny O’Brien in 1946. They had three children before Danny O’Brien cruelly abandoned Dorothy and the toddlers.
Santa Barbara Co. opening 2 storm assistance centers this weekend
Two Disaster Recovery/Local Assistance Centers will be opening in Santa Barbara County this weekend to provide resources for residents who were impacted by recent storms.
Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg moved to 8:34 a.m. on Jan. 30
The launch window for a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites and D-Orbit's ION satellite carrier SCV009 Eclectic Elena has been moved to Monday Jan. 30 at 8:34 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg moved to 8:34 a.m. on Jan. 30 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Expands Services for Unsheltered Individuals After-hours
For the first time, the city of Santa Barbara will have a homeless outreach team during evening and weekend hours in the Downtown Corridor and along the waterfront. Santa Barbara also will continue to provide homeless outreach, case management, and housing navigation services throughout the city during weekday hours. On...
Noozhawk
Cold System to Bring Light Rain, Chilly Temps to Central Coast Starting Sunday
A chance of rain, with totals expected to be low and lacking any flooding potential, returns to Santa Barbara County starting Sunday as a cold system moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service. “A dynamic and cold, albeit moisture-starved winter storm will push through the region Sunday...
Police search for two people responsible for breaking glass window of Santa Barbara business
Santa Barbara Police opened a vandalism investigation on Sunday night after two people broke a large glass window of a business located in the 600 block of State Street. The post Police search for two people responsible for breaking glass window of Santa Barbara business appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Strings Masterclass Features Cellist Alisa Weilerstein
Cellist Alisa Weilerstein will lead the next Santa Barbara Strings masterclass, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road. The free event is open to all who are interested. The two performers in the class will be Noah Girdler (Herbert “Concerto No. 2, Munt....
Noozhawk
Warming Centers Open Sunday, Monday Nights
Freedom Warming Centers will be open overnight, 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday and Monday, Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, at the following sites. Peace Lutheran, 1000 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St., Santa Barbara. Carpinteria Veterans Hall,...
Comments / 0