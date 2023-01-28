ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

News Channel 3-12

El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Winter Storms of January 2023 has lead to closures of local state parks and beaches in Santa Barbara County. District planning chief Dena Bellman says the Channel Coast District just completed the initial damage assessments. They say damage to State Parks along the Gaviota Coast was due to rain received The post El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kcbx.org

Interim housing community Hope Village planned for Santa Maria

A new interim housing community is now planned for Santa Maria. Community members attended an informational meeting last week to learn about the county's plans to create the temporary housing development called Hope Village. “It will consist of 90-plus units. The concept is that it’s a non-congregate shelter so every...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Allen Forest Morgan of Buellton, 1971-2023

Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023, at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer, thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. Allen was born on March 1, 1971, in Burbank, California, to Peggy and Alfred Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al,...
BUELLTON, CA
News Channel 3-12

Emergency crews respond to man over the side of N. San Marcos Road using hoists and helicopter

Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a medical emergency involving a man in need of evacuation about 180 feet below the roadway at the 2000 block of North San Marcos Road around 11:24 a.m. on Jan. 29. The post Emergency crews respond to man over the side of N. San Marcos Road using hoists and helicopter appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

10 Seats Open on Channel Islands Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council

Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is accepting applications for 10 seats on its Advisory Council. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 17. During their two-year volunteer terms, Advisory Council members work to ensure public participation in sanctuary matters, and provide advice to sanctuary management. Channel Islands National Marine...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Sewage Spill Closes Santa Barbara Beach

Groundhog Day came a week early to Santa Barbara this year with the County Public Health Department on Thursday issuing its third beach closure notice of the month after roughly 5,000 gallons of raw sewage escaped a broken sewer pipe and found its way into an Eastside creek emptying into the ocean. In this week’s incident, it’s East Beach that has been closed to all recreational water contact after the untreated sewage spilled from a broken sewer pipe on the bridge spanning Sycamore Creek at East Mason Street and was carried out to the ocean.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
tripsavvy.com

13 Best Beaches in Santa Barbara, California

Santa Barbara can only lay claim to 110 of California’s 840 miles of picturesque coastline. Lucky for residents and visitors of the American Riviera, that mileage includes some of the finest beaches in the Golden State. Whether you seek a secluded respite or a gnarly surf break, chances are this oceanside retreat has a stretch of shore to fit the bill.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen of Santa Barbara, 1929-2021

Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen was born in Long Branch, New Jersey. She was raised by her loving mother, after her father suddenly passed away when she was nine. She lived with her three sisters and two brothers, mother and grandmother until she married Danny O’Brien in 1946. They had three children before Danny O’Brien cruelly abandoned Dorothy and the toddlers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Expands Services for Unsheltered Individuals After-hours

For the first time, the city of Santa Barbara will have a homeless outreach team during evening and weekend hours in the Downtown Corridor and along the waterfront. Santa Barbara also will continue to provide homeless outreach, case management, and housing navigation services throughout the city during weekday hours. On...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Strings Masterclass Features Cellist Alisa Weilerstein

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein will lead the next Santa Barbara Strings masterclass, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road. The free event is open to all who are interested. The two performers in the class will be Noah Girdler (Herbert “Concerto No. 2, Munt....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Warming Centers Open Sunday, Monday Nights

Freedom Warming Centers will be open overnight, 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday and Monday, Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, at the following sites. Peace Lutheran, 1000 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St., Santa Barbara. Carpinteria Veterans Hall,...
LOMPOC, CA

