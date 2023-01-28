ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Fifth police officer charged in Tyre Nichols death out on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The fifth former police officer charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols death is out on bond. Demetrius Haley, 30, posted bond after he was still in jail on Jan. 27, FOX News reported last week. The other four officers — Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr.,...
MEMPHIS, TN
KTVU FOX 2

Hundreds protest in Oakland over beating death of Tyre Nichols

OAKLAND, Calif. - Hundreds marched through the streets of Oakland on Sunday chanting, demanding justice, and protesting the beating and death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police officers. "I am upset. Pissed off. Why do you need to tell me to be peaceful?" said activist Toni McNeil.
OAKLAND, CA

