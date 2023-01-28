ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
Tyler Toffoli and the Calgary Flames rebounded from one of their ugliest losses of the season and picked up an important two points in the Pacific Division before starting the All-Star break.

Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night.

Calgary bounced back impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their break on a high note.

“We talked about it the past two games," Toffoli said. “Obviously we let the Chicago game slip, but overall tonight was obviously a really important match and we did a really good job."

Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of the first period for his 15th goal to pull Calgary even after Seattle took an early lead.

Toffoli’s 18th goal at 13:28 gave Calgary a 2-1 lead, and Nikita Zadorov scored with 4.5 seconds left in the first period to give the Flames a 3-1 advantage.

Noah Hanifin scored his fourth of the season with 8:20 remaining in the third period after Seattle had pulled within 3-2, and Coleman added an empty-net goal with 1:20 left.

Dan Vladar made 29 saves and won his fifth straight start. Calgary is 10-0-3 in Vladar's last 13 appearances, tying a club record for longest point streak by a goaltender, joining Mike Vernon (1988-89) and Brian Elliott (2016-17).

Recent AHL callup John Hayden gave Seattle a 1-0 lead by redirecting Will Borgen’s shot from the point early in the first period. But the Kraken seemed a step slow all night and failed to capitalize on numerous opportunities with an extra attacker. Seattle was a season-worst 0 for 6 on the power play.

“I kind of feel comfortable in those situations because I know I'm going to get some action. I didn't get much the first 40 minutes so I was kind of looking forward to it,” Vladar said of Seattle's power plays.

Seattle appeared to pull within 3-2 with 11:01 left on Alex Wennberg’s power-play goal, but Calgary challenged for goaltender interference and the goal was overturned. The Kraken did eventually get that goal when Eeli Tolvanen scored on a rebound with 9:24 remaining, but Hanifin answered 64 seconds later.

Martin Jones made 33 saves, but the Kraken lost for the second time in three games and missed an opportunity to move into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division.

Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said “we weren't very good.”

“Our group wasn't good, especially the middle portion of the game we had no energy," Hakstol said. “And that's top to bottom. That's all of us."

Seattle is also seeing injuries start to impact its lineup. Hayden was in the lineup because rookie All-Star center Matty Beniers was out after taking a big hit from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers in Wednesday’s win over the Canucks. Beniers’ injury wasn’t specified but he was already ruled out for Saturday’s game against Columbus and his status for next weekend’s All-Star game is uncertain.

INJURY UPDATES

Calgary placed D Chris Tanev on injured reserve Friday and activated F Brett Ritchie from IR. Tanev was injured last Monday against Columbus and was scratched in Thursday’s loss to Chicago. In Tanev’s absence, MacKenzie Weegar paired with Nikita Zadorov against the Blackhawks and again against Seattle. Ritchie was scratched. ... Seattle placed D Justin Schultz on IR and recalled F Max McCormick from Coachella Valley of the AHL. Schultz had missed three games before being placed on IR.

UP NEXT

Flames: Calgary is off until Feb. 6 when it plays at the New York Rangers.

Kraken: Hosts Columbus on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

