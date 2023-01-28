Read full article on original website
‘Extremely dangerous’ torture suspect served 2 years in Las Vegas jail for prior kidnapping
An attempted murder and kidnapping suspect whom police described as “extremely dangerous” previously served jail time in Las Vegas for holding a woman against her will for two weeks.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas woman accused of fleeing to California after killing mom appears in court Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman accused of fleeing the state after killing her mother is back in Las Vegas and recently appeared in court. Hend Bustami appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Monday to face an open murder charge following the death of her mother. Bustami was arrested...
Woman accused of killing mother returns to Las Vegas to face murder charge
A woman accused of killing her mother, after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested, arrived back in Las Vegas over the weekend to face the murder charge filed against her, records showed.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police remember fallen officer on 28th anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is paying tribute to one of its fallen officers. On Monday, they honored the legacy of Officer Raul Paul Elizondo, who tragically lost his life 28 years ago after a suspect he was investigating grabbed his gun and fatally shot him.
news3lv.com
Brothers arrested on suspicion of murder after stomping death of Las Vegas man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two brothers are in custody for allegedly delivering fatal injuries to a man during a beating in Las Vegas last month, according to arresting documents. Brothers Adam and Daniel Deeg were arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly killing Eugene Grinnell, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police records show.
Fox5 KVVU
Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas community reacts to video release of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community and Nevada officials are sharing their remarks following the footage released of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement on Friday:. Sheriff Kevin McMahill and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department extend...
news3lv.com
Tyre Nichols case brings national attention to similar situation in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Memphis police are set to release the body cam videos from the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers on Friday. The department is warning all of us, that the video is heinous. Five police officers have been charged with murder.
Inmate at troubled prison outside Las Vegas dies by suicide
An inmate at High Desert State Prison has died by suicide, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Missing Hiker Found Dead Following 250-Foot Fall in Las Vegas Conservation Area
A young hiker missing since January 24 was found dead in Red Rock Canyon, a popular hiking area in Las Vegas, Nevada. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 pm on the 24th, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. An airman at Nellis Air Force Base, Saunders was hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area when he went missing.
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 teenager injured, 1 juvenile arrested
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured near Cheyenne High School.
Don’t bet against snow in Las Vegas
Over the 118 years Las Vegas has been around there have been dozens of times the desert has been blanketed in snow.
news3lv.com
Crash on northbound U.S. 95 at Eastern creating traffic jam in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95/I-515 is creating a traffic jam in the east Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Crews are on scene for a crash that's blocking two lanes on the northbound side near Eastern Avenue. MORE ON NEWS 3 | DROPICANA: Interstate 15...
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants Pass
An ex-convict from Las Vegas, Nevada who was charged and convicted of torturing his ex-girlfriend in 2019 is now on the run in Oregon after allegedly torturing a woman in a small town called Wolf Creek about 20 miles north of Grants Pass.
Fox5 KVVU
One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police. The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.
Fox5 KVVU
Player nabs $1M slots jackpot at 4 a.m. at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While some may start off the day with a cup of coffee, someone at Caesar’s Palace instead hit the jackpot. A guest at around 4 a.m. hit the winning combination for the $1,040,252 prize. It was a $25 bet according to the photo.
news3lv.com
Neighbors express concerns about crime and drugs at Paradise Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On a Sunday at Paradise Park, you'll see a game of hoops, dog walkers, and families enjoying themselves and Art Fournier on his usual walk. But News 3 is learning not everyone thinks it's paradise. Several neighbors, during a town advisory meeting earlier this month,...
Metro investigating death in southwest valley as hit and run
Metro said Saturday it is investigating the death of a man in the southwest valley as a hit and run.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas crash victims honored with memorial at Craig Ranch Regional Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jan. 29, 2023, marks one year since nine people were killed in a tragic crash in North Las Vegas. On Sunday, a tree dedication ceremony was held at Craig Ranch Regional Park to remember the crash victims. According to police, the driver was going 103...
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude
A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
