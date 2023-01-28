ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox5 KVVU

Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
news3lv.com

Las Vegas community reacts to video release of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community and Nevada officials are sharing their remarks following the footage released of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement on Friday:. Sheriff Kevin McMahill and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department extend...
Fox5 KVVU

One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police. The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.
news3lv.com

Neighbors express concerns about crime and drugs at Paradise Park

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On a Sunday at Paradise Park, you'll see a game of hoops, dog walkers, and families enjoying themselves and Art Fournier on his usual walk. But News 3 is learning not everyone thinks it's paradise. Several neighbors, during a town advisory meeting earlier this month,...
