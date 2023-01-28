ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everyone Gets in on Toledo Win

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
At Toledo

RIVERHAWKS 68, CARDINALS 45

Winlock 5 18 11 11 — 45

Toledo 18 15 19 16 — 68

Winlock: Patching 5, Svenson 3, Cline 18, Sickles 9, Scofield 8, Meehan 2

Toledo: Kruger 6, Winters 9, Stanley 16, Olmstead 1, Fallon 17, Gould 5, Glass 4, Weeks 3, Gale 7

The Toledo boys basketball team ended the penultimate week of the regular season with a momentum-building win, taking down rival Winlock 68-45 in Cheese Town on Friday in a senior-night performance that let head coach Grady Fallon empty his bench.

“I got my seniors in, everybody got in,” he said. “We were up enough that I could get some new faces in there.”

Freshman Cooper Fallon led the Riverhawks with 17 points, and added eight rebounds and a pair of blocks to his final line. Rogan Stanley came in right behind him with 16 points, and made it a double-double with 10 boards.

Kaven Winters, who dropped 26 points in Toledo’s upset of Adna last week, had nine points, and Trevin Gale had seven. All told, nine Riverhawks made it onto the scoresheet.

“Just team-oriented tonight,” Grady Fallon said. “Everybody was having fun and rooting for each other.”

Toledo scored the first 10 points of the game and held Winlock to just five in the first quarter, so even with the Cardinals knocking down four 3-pointers in the second, the hosts led by 10 at halftime.

Winlock got the deficit down to six at one point in the third quarter, but Toledo ran it back out to double-digits shortly after, and never looked back.

“We just have to be more consistent,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “We go on stretches where we defend well then give up easy buckets, or we go on a scoring run then hit a five-minute drought. We are young and these growing pains are going to happen. We just have to find a way to battle through it.”

Landon Cline led all scorers with 18 points for the Cardinals, and Payton Sickles had nine. Chase Scofield added eight points and 11 boards.

Winlock is set to face Naselle on Saturday, while Toledo will wait to play Napavine on the road Tuesday.

