Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev to have season-ending surgery

Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev will undergo season-ending ACL surgery, the team announced early Saturday morning.

Mikheyev has been dealing with the injury all season, forcing him to start the season on injured reserve. He’s expected to be ready for training camp.

Mikheyev played in Friday night’s win over Columbus and scored his 13th goal of the season. He finishes with 28 points in 46 games in his first season in Vancouver.

–Field Level Media

