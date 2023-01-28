ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev to have season-ending surgery

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neMUg_0kUGOOO100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DojYr_0kUGOOO100

Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev will undergo season-ending ACL surgery, the team announced early Saturday morning.

Mikheyev has been dealing with the injury all season, forcing him to start the season on injured reserve. He’s expected to be ready for training camp.

Mikheyev played in Friday night’s win over Columbus and scored his 13th goal of the season. He finishes with 28 points in 46 games in his first season in Vancouver.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy