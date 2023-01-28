Read full article on original website
Related
nodawaynews.com
Maryville council approves engineering contract for East Thompson trail
At the January 23 Maryville City Council meeting, Great River Associates, Springfield, was approved to provide engineering services for the East Thompson Street Trail Project. The project will be from E. Thompson Street from South Davis to South Laura. It will feature an eight foot wide concrete trail approximately 1,600 linear feet.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville’s South Main progress given by McDanel
The Maryville South Main Improvement Phase One project has been reported by City Manager Greg McDanel to the city council as being 75 percent complete. Contractor VF Anderson Builder, Harrisonville, continues to install concrete curb and driveways along the west side of South Main. RS Electric, St. Joseph, is working...
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
nodawaynews.com
MCCA 22nd annual meeting of clubs, organizations, resource agencies, volunteers
The Maryville Citizens for Community Action (MCCA) invites representatives from all civic organizations, clubs and resource agencies to attend its annual meeting on Monday, January 30 at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 201 West Third Street, Maryville. The meeting will begin at 11:30 with a provided soup luncheon and...
nodawaynews.com
The Bridge offers tutoring
The Bridge Church, 1122 South Main, Maryville, is accepting sign-ups through Sunday, January 29 for its third semester of tutoring. It is a free program. Middle school tutoring for grades five to eight will be from 3 to 4:15 pm, Tuesdays and high school tutoring is slated from 3 to 4:15 pm, Thursdays. The school bus will drop the students at The Bridge but transportation afterwards is up to the student and parents.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville’s First Christian names new pastor
The congregation of First Christian Church of Maryville has called and accepted the Rev. Gina Johnson to serve as its new pastor. Johnson has been in the ministry for over a decade and comes to First Christian Church with a dynamic background and an extreme level of focus. She has the determination to continue making First Christian Church an inviting, welcoming community that everyone feels comfortable coming to as they are working on their own understanding of spiritual principles.
Comments / 0