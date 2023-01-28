Read full article on original website
TrustedReviews
The Breath of the Wild sequel has already had a price cut
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel Tears of the Kingdom won’t be out until May, but you can already secure a discount on the forthcoming Nintendo Switch game. Hit.co.uk (formerly Base.com) is offering The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for just £48.85, which is a saving of £11.14 over the RRP of £59.99. The game comes out on May 12 2023.
hypebeast.com
'The Elder Scrolls Online' Returns to Morrowind in Expansion Trailer
It’s been nearly nine years since The Elder Scrolls Online launched as part of the famed Elder Scrolls series. Still going strong all these years later, Bethesda has announced its latest expansion — The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom – to launch later this year. Teased earlier this...
bleedingcool.com
Pokémon GO Announces New Pikachu & More For Hoenn Tour
Niantic has announced new details for Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn including new costumed Pikachu, Primal Raids, & details on wild spawns. The first major Pokémon GO ticketed event of the year, Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn, is coming up sooner than some may expect. This event was revealed to feature the release of Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre through Primal Raids, Shiny Jirachi through Masterwork Research, and the release of every remaining Shiny Pokémon from Hoenn. However, we can now confirm even more details about Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn including two new costumed Pikachu. Let's get into the details.
bleedingcool.com
Little Witch Nobeta Scheduled To Hit Consoles This March
Idea Factory will be releasing Little Witch Nobeta this March, along with two special editions for you to choose from. Developers Pupuya Games and Simon Creative, and publisher Idea Factory, revealed that Little Witch Nobeta will be coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Along with the standard version of the game, there will be a Standard Physical Edition that will run you $50 for both consoles, as well as the Limited Edition, which you see below. The Limited Edition, which is going for $130, comes with a trading card, a pop-up card, a reversible cover of the game, a steel case, a hardcover art book, a Sleeping Nobeta plushies, the original soundtrack on CD, and a Collector's Box to store it all. You can pre-order both of them now as the game will be released on March 7th, 2023.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
game-news24.com
Pokemon Scarlet has a game-breaking glitch hidden in the Academy
Avoid it at all costs (pic: The Pokemon Company/YouTube) If you don’t want to stick up there forever, you have to carefully investigate the Academy in Pokemon Scarlet. There are many bugs and bugs in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet but in the most recent time, they’re either funny, or even something like Koraidon and Miraidon turn into airplanes, or a better game for catching shinies.
game-news24.com
Every Pokemon GO Raid takes turns in Crackling Voltage
The following Pokemon is revenge, spawned during the Pokemon GO Crackling Voltage event, which takes place from January 25 to February 8, 2023. Mega Aerodactyl (Jan 25th Feb) is the only one to reach this milestone. Megan-Gengar (Feb 1 – 8). Tier 5. Tapu Koo (juan 25th Feb 1),
Engadget
The latest ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer pits Cat Mario against Donkey Kong
Hear Seth Rogen’s take on the loveable ape for the first time. Over the weekend, Nintendo shared a surprise trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The 30-second clip shows additional footage from a scene that was first featured in the trailer Nintendo . More importantly, it marks our first chance to hear Seth Rogen’s take on Donkey Kong. After Mario dons his cat suit, first introduced in 2013’s , Rogen’s Donkey Kong starts laughing. “You got the cat box! I’m sorry,” the ape tells his one-time nemesis before turning serious. “Now you die.”
Digital Trends
Every video game delay that has happened in 2023 so far
Few things feel as inevitable in the video game industry as delays. Ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, game delays have only become more and more common as developers find previously set timelines unrealistic and adjust their release plans accordingly. Even just about one month into 2023, notable games like Skull and Bones and The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR have already gotten delayed. Because video game release date delays are so common, it can be tough to keep track of every game that has had its launch date shifted in some way.
CNET
'Hogwarts Legacy': Release Dates, Platforms and More for the Harry Potter RPG
Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2023, and it's less than two weeks from launch. The open-world RPG is set in the Harry Potter universe, and it seems like the game many fans of the books have been hoping for. The new game from developer...
game-news24.com
Armarouge and Ceruledge shine at the next Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
According to Serebii.net, Pokemon Scarlet and Violets will be locked in the next battle with the Tera Raid. The event runs from Friday, 3 to Sunday, 5th Feb.. Armarouge’s Four and 5 Star Raids will be played in Pokemon Scarlet, while Pokemon Violet’s players are facing Ceruledge instead.
hypebeast.com
Albino & Preto Furthers Jiu-Jitsu's Reach With an atmos Japan Collaboration
Following its Dickies Japan collaboration, Albino & Preto is continuing to further jiu-jitsu’s reach with another team-up with atmos Japan. Building on its focus on developing the bridge between sport, art, music, and subculture, the special range serves to create a common ground. The dissimilar brand identities come together...
ComicBook
Pokemon Preview Hints at Ash And Team Rocket's Potential Final Battle
Ash Ketchum is preparing to retire as the star of Pokemon's anime adaptation following his twenty-plus year reign as the start of the series, but before he goes, the latest episodes of the show titled Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master is bringing some familiar faces back to big him a fond farewell. Unfortunately for the current world champion, he's about to get a particularly rude "bon voyage" as Team Rocket is set to return to Ketchum's life thanks to a new preview that has landed online.
game-news24.com
Armed tera Raids Invisible To Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
There’s a lot more difficult to get the Charcadet evolutions Armarouge and Ceruledge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, thanks to Tera Raids. Both characters will appear in them in February 2023. They will only be available one weekend. In 2023, people will have the chance to fight and take the latest version of one or both of them.
