Idea Factory will be releasing Little Witch Nobeta this March, along with two special editions for you to choose from. Developers Pupuya Games and Simon Creative, and publisher Idea Factory, revealed that Little Witch Nobeta will be coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Along with the standard version of the game, there will be a Standard Physical Edition that will run you $50 for both consoles, as well as the Limited Edition, which you see below. The Limited Edition, which is going for $130, comes with a trading card, a pop-up card, a reversible cover of the game, a steel case, a hardcover art book, a Sleeping Nobeta plushies, the original soundtrack on CD, and a Collector's Box to store it all. You can pre-order both of them now as the game will be released on March 7th, 2023.

