Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Lacoste and ASICS Collaborations Lead COMME des GARÇONS Shirt FW23
COMME des GARÇONS Shirt is back for the Fall/Winter 2023, teasing a new Lacoste collaboration. Taking traditional house notes from the French label and combining them with contemporary and playful CDG motifs, the collection features various designs of classic men’s shirts. From button-ups to hoodies to t-shirts, the...
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Essence
Couture Look Of The Day: Doja Cat At Schiaparelli S/S 2023
As part of Day 1 of Couture week Daniel Roseberry Presented His Spring Summer 2023 collection for the French maison and Doja stole the show. Fresh off Men’s Paris Fashion week, the fashion cycle continues. It’s day one of Haute Couture week. Get ready for a week of artisanal excellence, exaggerated silhouettes, celebrity sightings, and opulent, over-the-top looks. This week we’ll be spotlighting our favorite/buzz-worthy couture look of the day, so check back each day. On today’s schedule; Dior, Giambattista Vali, and our surrealist fav, Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli was up first this morning, so it’s only fitting to place our attention there. Daniel Roseberry presented a collection full of whimsy, fantasy, and allegory. Embroidered Animal busts (lion, leopard, and wolf), hand-beaded embellishments, sharp cinched waists, capes, etc.
Chanel hits playful note at haute couture show in Paris
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chanel creative director Virginie Viard took a spirited direction for the French fashion house's spring haute couture show, sending models out of hulking, stylized animals crafted from cardboard and wood.
EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Launches First Baby Collection
PARIS — Even babies can now wear Louis Vuitton, with the launch of the French luxury house’s first collection for newborns. Vuitton said on Wednesday the line, set to launch on March 3 in selected stores worldwide, will include clothing, shoes, accessories and objects featuring a fresh take on its signature monogram pattern. The brand’s trademark flowers will appear as perforations on leather shoes, as a 3D cashmere knit and as a label attached to many of the pieces.More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods “The collection represents a...
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Gold Suede"
Has unveiled a first look at the Dunk Low in “Gold Suede.”. The women’s exclusive silhouette is fully crafted in suede and arrives with an off-white base and overlays in a muted gold hue. Branding makes its way on to the leather panel swoosh and the embroidered Nike tongue tag and heel insignia in blue. The model rests on a white midsole and gold outsole, with matching gold laces tying the shoe together for a clean finish.
Dua Lipa Boosts Miu Miu Minidress with Buckled Biker Boots at Home
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dua Lipa brought edgy style to at-home antics this weekend. On Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed atop interior rafters on Instagram, wearing a deep gray Miu Miu minidress. The beige-trimmed piece was layered with an oversized, faded brown leather jacket — both from the brand’s spring 2023 collection — that included pointed lapels and several front pockets for a utilitarian feel. Lipa finished her ensemble with sheer black tights, as well as layered sparkling earrings — including Vram’s $3,900 Chrona...
hypebeast.com
China to Present Its First Major Retrospective Exhibition on Street Art and Graffiti
The show will be curated by Jeffrey Deitch in collaboration with the K11 Art Foundation. China will be getting its first major retrospective exhibition on the history of graffiti and street art this March. Curated by Jeffrey Deitch and supported by the K11 Art Foundation, the show will coincide with Art Basel Hong Kong and feature over 100 works from 30 artists, including Fab 5 Freddy, FUTURA and Jean-Michel Basquiat, to Barry McGee, Mister Cartoon, KAWS and AIKO.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Delivers the 550 in "Blue Haze"
New Balance has unveiled the upcoming 550 in “Blue Haze.”. Constructed with white leather and mesh uppers, the women’s model features UNC-like design cues and is sprinkled with hits of light blue detailing to give a soft contrast to the clean base. Branding can be found in the form of the “N” panel logo, “550” insignia on the mudguard, “NB” heel stamp and the tongue tag. The silhouette rests on a white midsole and blue outsole, while white laces give it a neat finish.
TMZ.com
Valentino Supermodel Takes Blame For Fall At Paris Fashion Show Runway
The supermodel gone viral for taking a tumble at the Valentino Fashion Show in Paris is saying the blame is all on her ... after people online started pointing fingers at the company for the way they design their shoes. Kristen McMenamy took to Instagram Thursday, after a clip of...
Complex
1989 Studio Unveils Fall/Winter 2023 Collection at Paris Fashion Week
1989 Studio is making big moves. Less than two years after its launch, the American luxury brand made its big debut at Paris Fashion Week, where it showcased an extensive Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The range was dominated by monochromatic looks that drew inspiration from youth culture of the ’90s and early 2000s. Pieces included everything from*NSYNC tees and relaxed hoodies to camo-print dresses and faux fur coats to leather bomber jackets and oversized suits.
hypebeast.com
Last Pick Unveils Elevated Take on Classic Silhouettes With Latest Collection
Since hosting “The Residency” pop-up last year, Last Pick has been working on its latest collection, continuing its intricate garment-by-garment design process. Possessing an ethos rooted in crafting timeless pieces reinterpreted for a modern wardrobe — Last Pick’s values champion the idea that the pieces bought will be the last garment needed in the wearer’s rotation, with each product fitting together to create a full look. Built to last, and designed to be passed down, the brand’s staggered drops don’t adhere to the standard fashion calendar, a strategy that continues to be a staple approach throughout its releases.
Collection
Feng Chen Wang knows more than most about connecting east with west, old with new. Having grown up in a rural village in the southern Fujian province of China, she is now based between Shanghai and London, and sees herself as an ambassador for Chinese craftsmanship. “I am the best bridge-builder,” the designer said, speaking at a preview before her presentation at the Hôtel d’Evreux, a diamond’s throw from Paris’s luxury mecca of Place Vendôme. “It’s about connecting culture and community, and generations as well.”
hypebeast.com
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Dresses Its 574 in Gray
New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio (TDS) has pioneered new collaborations and elevated models with its various footwear releases over the years. Kicking off its releases for 2023, the TDS 574 — which originally launched in 2018 — makes its return in a gray “2040” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Up Close With the Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Shima Shima"
First introduced by in 2003, the “Shima Shima” motif is resurfacing this year on the Nike Air Max 1. Early leaked images of the pair have been floating around the Internet in recent months, but this newest set of on-foot photos has revealed the kicks in great detail.
hypebeast.com
Charles Barkley's Nike Air Max CB 94 "Triple Black" Is Officially Returning Holiday 2023
Is bringing back yet another OG, this time releasing an all-black Charles Barkley classic. Following the reveal that the Nike Air Max CB 94 is making a return in “Black/White” in 2023 and a pair surfaces with new airbrush designs, the “Triple Black” iteration is confirmed to release by the holidays later this year.
hypebeast.com
Adaptability Is Key For Multidisciplinary Creative Imogene Strauss
Imogene Strauss grew up thinking that she wanted to be the complete opposite of her creative parents. As the daughter of a DJ father and a screenwriter/actress mother, her initial plan was to build a career on the opposite end of the spectrum, “I think my rebellious — and probably somewhat fearful — self pushed me to think I wanted a career in science, as far away from what my parents did as possible,” she recalls.
hypebeast.com
Crep Protect Unveils Its New Weekend Sneaker Bag
Following up on the release of its popular sneaker crate, footwear care brand Crep Protect has just presented its brand new Sneaker Bag. The new bag has been designed to carry five pairs of shoes at one time while it is also crafted with five fully-adjustable velcro dividers to allow for the accessory to be tailored to suit the user’s need; whether that’s through using the bag for sneakers, a mini suitcase, hand luggage essential, or for gym kits.
Comments / 0