HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Was Asleep While Recording Travis Scott 'Skyfall' Collab, Says Metro Boomin
Young Thug‘s superhuman talents often impress fans of his music but his eccentric abilities in the studio even leave his collaborators speechless. Speaking to The Producer Grind Podcast on Sunday (January 22), Metro Boomin recalled a time when a sleepy Thugger was dozing in and out of consciousness while recording 2014’s memorable “Skyfall” collaboration with Travis Scott.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bouba Savage Collides with Lil Uzi Vert On New Single “Win A Lot”
Lil Uzi Vert extends his co-sign to budding teenage drill star Bouba Savage for an immediate highlight off of his new project, It’s Amazing. Over the years, Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t shied away from showing love to the younger generation coming up behind him. This time, he shows love to the viral drill sensation Bouba Savage for “Win A Lot.” The song sits at #2 on the tracklist of It’s Amazing, and perfectly allows Savage’s versatility to shine.
hypebeast.com
Skrillex and Bladee Team Up in "Real Spring" Music Video
Following collaborations with Bobby Raps, Fred again.., Flowdan, PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, famed DJ and producer Skrillex has released his first music video of the year. Reuniting with Drain Gang multi-hyphenate Bladee, the two connect on the long-awaited “Real Spring.” Previously, the duo appeared as features on Yung Lean’s mixtape Stardust, bringing blissful notes to the track SummerTime Blood.
The FADER
midwxst enlists Denzel Curry for “Tally”
Indiana rapper midwxst is here with what may be the most sensible collaboration of the week: a song called "Tally" with Florida's Denzel Curry. Curry blazed the trail for contemporary outside-the-box rappers (and continues to impress, as with last year's Melt My Eyez See Your Future), and it's hard to imagine the hyperpop space midwxst emerged in being quite the same without Curry's influence.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael B. Jordan Jokes About Lori Harvey Split In “SNL” Monologue
The “Creed” actor and director was approached by various SNL cast members asking for a date during his monologue. Michael B. Jordan’s SNL monologue included some jokes about his public breakup with Lori Harvey. While it wasn’t anything scandalous, the Creed actor and director certainly added fuel to the rumor fire of relationships. Moreover, his first stint hosting the sketch show resulted in a lot of laughs from the crowd.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira wows us again on "Sea of Love"
(January 27, 2023) Sometimes the apple doesn't fall far from the tree at all. Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink.
musictimes.com
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023
It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
Taylor Swift Finally Released Her “Lavender Haze” Music Video and We’re in a Love Spiral
Watch: Taylor Swift References Dropped During Ticketmaster Senate Hearing. No, we can't calm down—even in the midst of a lavender haze. Taylor Swift just dropped the highly-anticipated music video for the second single from her album, Midnights—and as expected, it already has fans on cloud nine. The surrealist...
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Names His Top Five Rappers Turned Actors
While the Atlanta pioneer is no stranger to the screen, he went through some classic picks in his countdown. While a lot of rappers stick to what they blew up with, it’s more common by the day to see them venture into other fields. T.I. just shared his top five list of rappers turned actors with Jalen Rose on the Renaissance Man podcast. Moreover, his list includes a lot of the classic heavy hitters that can’t escape a mention.
Complex
Amber Rose Says She Will No Longer Date, Wants to Remain Single
Amber Rose says dating is no longer in the cards for her. The 39-year-old mother of two spoke with the Sofia With an F podcast, saying, “I want to be single for the rest of my life.” She continued, per Page Six. “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … No, ew.”
hypebeast.com
Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter Releases First Single From New Solo Album
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has dropped off the first official track from his forthcoming orchestral solo album, Mythologies. The single, titled “L’Accouchement,” is performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and conducted by Romain Dumas. Mythologies, which runs 90 minutes long, includes 23 scenes that rework...
hubpages.com
Thundercat: The Trailblazer of Experimental Soul and Funk Music
Thundercat is a Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter who has had a significant impact on the music industry since he first burst onto the scene in the early 2010s. With his unique blend of genres, his catchy and innovative production style, and his ability to write hit songs for a wide range of artists, Thundercat has established himself as one of the most influential and successful musicians of his generation.
hypebeast.com
Harry Styles To Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Harry Styles will perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. The performance was officially announced on Sunday evening, during the AFC Championship game on CBS. Styles will appear on the Recording Academy’s stage alongside previously-announced acts, including Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy.
Popculture
Rick Astley Files Multimillion Dollar Lawsuit Against Yung Gravy Over Imitation
Rick Astley is clearly not a fan of Yung Gravy's body of work. The "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the viral rapper for his "unauthorized" use of an imitation of Astley's vocals from the 1987 hit. Yung Gravy is accused of using the...
Jonas Brothers Reveal Bee Gees As Key Inspiration For New Music
The album is being produced by 'All Time Low' singer Jon Bellion
Who Is SG Lewis? On His Highly Personal (And Yacht Rock-Inspired) New LP, The U.K. Producer Is Figuring It Out Along With Us
At the height of lockdown, SG Lewis did something unusual for an artist, even by pandemic standards: He finished his first full-length studio album, then immediately began making his second. Related Takeover Tuesday Playlist: SG Lewis Sets Up the Perfect Coachella Afterparty With Kaytranada… 01/26/2023 On a Zoom call two days before the 2022 Christmas holiday, Lewis admits with a laugh that he always intended to take a break from producing after wrapping that debut, 2021’s times, acknowledging that traditional touring cycles would “almost dictate a break from the studio anyway.” But neither touring nor anything else in that period were traditional. If they had...
