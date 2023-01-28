Read full article on original website
Medics say gunman wounds 10 in Jerusalem before being slain
A gunman opened fire Friday night near a synagogue in east Jerusalem, wounding 10 people before he was shot and killed, Israeli police and medics said.
Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue, one of several punitive measures approved by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet overnight. The move came following a deadly weekend in...
Jerusalem shooting: Alleged 13-year-old Palestinian gunman apprehended by armed Israeli citizen
Israeli Police responded within minutes and were able to apprehend the shooter before he could drive away, giving him treatment in a police ambulance after his arrest.
At least 7 people killed in a Jerusalem synagogue shooting
Israeli police say they shot and killed the gunman. The State Department condemned the "absolutely horrific" attack.
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
3 organized crime members with ties to Iran charged in assassination attempt against US citizen in NY
Department of Justice announces Iran assassination plot against U.S. journalist Masih Alinejad after three Eastern European criminals indicted in New York.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
U.S. arms left in Afghanistan are turning up in a different conflict
SRINAGAR, India — Weapons left behind by U.S. forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan are surfacing in another conflict, further arming militants in the disputed South Asian region of Kashmir in what experts say could be just the start of the weapons’ global journey. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir...
Haiti police riot after crime gangs kill 14 officers
Rebel police officers rioted in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince on Thursday in protest at the killing of more than a dozen colleagues by criminal gangs. The rioting officers blame the government for not taking action. More than 100 demonstrators blocked streets, burned tyres, broke security cameras and damaged vehicles. Local media...
Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison
A second former New York lawyer has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison for participating in a Molotov cocktail attack during a New York City protest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Chinese national who enrolled in US Army Reserves sentenced to 8 years for spying
Ji Chaoqun was sentenced after being found guilty of trying to recruit people who worked as engineers and scientists for U.S. defense contractors as spies for China.
7 Slaughtered in Jerusalem Synagogue Terror Attack
Seven Jewish Israelis became the latest victims of murderous Arab hatred in Jerusalem over the Sabbath when they were slaughtered in a terrorist attack in the neighborhood of Neve Yaakov. A lone terrorist from an Arab neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem opened fire Friday night at around 8:13 pm at a...
The West is losing weapons production race to Russia, NATO ally says
Russia’s defense industry has “almost doubled” its prewar ammunition production rates, according to a senior NATO member defense official who estimated that Ukrainian forces could face as many as 10,000 incoming rounds per day.
Tyre Nichols: Al Sharpton condemns violent protesters for ‘helping the police’ after Times Square arrests
The Rev. Al Sharpton said the five Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death "disgrace our race" and called for protests to remain peaceful, arguing police want to "see violence."
World Leaders Condemn Jerusalem Terror Attacks
US Vice President Kamala Harris, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other heads of state phoned Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Saturday night to express their condolences and give strength to the people of Israel following two deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem over the Sabbath. Harris phoned the president to...
Israeli army reinforces in West Bank after synagogue shooting
Shootings follow Israeli West Bank raid, Gaza strikes. Hamas chief says region heading for 'unprecedented escalation'. (Adds Israeli ministers' comments) JERUSALEM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Israeli military was sending more troops into the occupied West Bank a day after a Palestinian gunman shot dead seven people on the outskirts of Jerusalem and another shooting attack in the city on Saturday wounded two people.
