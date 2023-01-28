Read full article on original website
Dragons Rout Meadville for Third Straight Win
WARREN, Pa. – Warren jumped out to a big, early lead and never let up on its way to a 68-33 win over visiting Meadville on Saturday. The Dragons outscored the Bulldogs 21-8 in the first quarter and led 39-14 at the half. Warren generated nearly a third of its offense from the free throw line, going 21-25 from the charity stripe.
Eisenhower Drops Tight Region 3 Battle With Cambridge Springs
RUSSELL, Pa. – Cambridge Springs built a 36-27 halftime lead and held off Eisenhower, 61-58 for a key Region 3 win. Josh Reisnauer scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to help Cambridge Springs close the game out. Parker Schmidt added 12 points and Ethan Counasse...
Sheffield Youth, Junior High Wrestlers Have Impressive Showings at Ridgway, Warren
RIDGWAY, Pa. – The Sheffield youth and junior high wrestlers competed in Ridgway this weekend, and the youth wrestlers also competed in Warren with some impressive results. Zach Mocny took second place for the youth wrestlers at Ridgway, going 3-1. He was able to win two matches by pins. Mocny showed his improvement on his feet by taking his opponents down and to their backs.
Dragons Fall at the Buzzer to Oil City
WARREN, Pa. – Warren led for nearly all of Friday’s Region 6 battle with Oil City, but the Oilers’ Cam VanWormer ultimately had the final say. VanWormer’s 30-footer from the left wing as time expired sent Oil City to a stunning 60-58 comeback win over Warren.
Powerball Power Play ticket worth $200k sold in Grove City
Grove City, PA – A Powerball Power Play winning ticket was sold at Sheetz in Grove City for Saturday’s drawing. That winning ticket is worth $200,000. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-18-23-27-47, and the red Powerball 15 to win $200,000. Lottery officials said today that without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was four. Sheetz, 1526 West Main St. Ext, Grove City, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The post Powerball Power Play ticket worth $200k sold in Grove City appeared first on Shore News Network.
EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Drizzle, Light Glaze of Ice Expected for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing drizzle, light glaze of ice possibly mixed with snow is forecasted for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER...
Two Drivers Injured in Collision on Route 36
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two drivers were injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
Butler Fair queen amazed to be in state competition
For Brielle Karns, 20, it wasn’t important that she didn’t win the 2023 Pennsylvania State Fair Queen competition Jan. 21 in Hershey. She was just amazed to be on stage at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center with the 57 other contestants. “Before I joined 4-H, I was...
Student charged following stabbing at Brookville High School, police report
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student at Brookville Area High School is facing charges after police said they stabbed another kid with a pencil. The 8th-grade student is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, after the stabbing that happened at the Junior-Senior High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:10 p.m., according […]
Crash delays weekend traffic on Route 11
A portion of State Route 11 has been closed after a two-car crash on Sunday afternoon.
Boardman man killed in ATV accident Saturday night
A Boardman man is dead after a traffic accident Saturday night in Lawrence County.
Victims in house fire near Grove City identified
The Mercer County Coroner has identified the two victims in a deadly three alarm house fire in Mercer County. The two victims have been identified as 37-year-old Justin Foust and one-year-old Kendric McBride. Mercer 911 got the first call about a fire on Enterprise Road in Pine Township, shortly after...
Several new events coming to Mercer County
The city of Sharon has a lot of exciting plans for the year. There are some great events returning and some new ones to look forward to.
Teen Driver Injured After Vehicle Strikes Road Sign, Turns Over in Oil Creek Township
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was injured following a rollover crash in Oil Creek Township on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, this crash occurred at 6:14 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on Church Run Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Police say...
Warren County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 30, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Today: Snow showers likely before 8am, then light snow, mainly between 8am and 3pm. High near 33. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
State Police Investigate Arson at Hunting Camp in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as it investigates an arson at a hunting camp in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It was reported just before 1 p.m. Saturday in the 26200 block of South Rd. in Sparta Township. The property owner told troopers his...
One hospitalized following car accident Friday evening
UPDATE: This story has been updated to clarify this was a two-car accident and that no injuries were reported for the driver of the second vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital following a two-car accident in Erie on Friday. Calls went out around 4:45 p.m. for an accident in the 1900 block of […]
Community Blood Bank to Hold Drive at WGH
WARREN, Pa. – Community blood bank will be hosting a blood drive at Warren General Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 2. The drive will go from noon until 5 p.m. All blood types, especially type-O, are needed. Community Blood Bank donors who give in February will be entered to win...
Man Allegedly Found with Explosive Devices in Seneca Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for a Tionesta man who overdosed in Oil City and was allegedly caught with two active explosive devices after being transported to an area hospital. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel,...
