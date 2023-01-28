ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Examiner

Trump suffers RNC endorsement slump with only four of 168 backing him: Report

An overwhelming majority of the Republican National Committee appears tepid about backing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Of the 168 RNC members, only four offered an endorsement, while 20 opposed him, 35 kept their options open, and the remaining didn't respond, according to a survey by the New York Times. The apprehension among members signals that Trump's ironclad grip on the party may be waning as the GOP mulls possible alternatives.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis endorses challenger ahead of RNC chair election following midterms disaster

Gov Ron DeSantis of Florida is backing a challenger to Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel in the upcoming RNC election.In an interview with Charlie Kirk, Mr DeSantis said that he is backing Harmeet Dhillon to take the helm of the national committee.“I think we need a change,” Mr DeSantis said. “I think we need to get some new blood in the RNC.”Wow. Ron Desantis endorses Harmeet Dhillon over Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair in their election tomorrow. “We’ve had 3 substandard elections cycles in a row .. I think it’s time for a change.” pic.twitter.com/hPoPOMWumv— Ron Filipkowski...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell won't wade into the heated race for RNC chair: "I think they’ll be able to figure that out themselves."

The battle between current chair Ronna McDaniel and challenger Harmeet Dhillon has divided GOP members. What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell won't take sides in the battle for Republican National Committee chair, a contentious race that has split his party. He declined to endorse RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel for another term when asked by POLITICO on Monday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

Sen. Rick Scott announces run for reelection, not for president: Report

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has reportedly announced that he is running for reelection, but not to be president. "I’m running for the U.S. Senate," Scott said, NBC News reported. The outlet was told that Scott plans to push his controversial tax plan, "Rescue America," which President Joe Biden blasted last fall.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Eyes on 2024: GOP primary kicks off with Trump trips and sniping

Two months after former President Donald Trump announced his presidential bid, this past weekend marked the first featuring the real trappings of a campaign — early-state travel and intra-party pugilism. Trump visited New Hampshire (where he criticized the prosecution of former Trump Organization CEO Allen Weisselberg) and South Carolina...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Sunday shows preview: Pence, more Biden documents found; McCarthy continues bid to oust 3 Dems from committees

The discovery of additional classified documents at the residences of President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence and efforts from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to remove three Democrats from certain House committees will likely dominate this week’s Sunday shows circuit.  The saga of classified documents found at the residences and offices of Biden…
INDIANA STATE
MSNBC

RNC throws Ye under the bus with resolution ‘condemning’ antisemitism

The next time Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, releases a clothing line to troll liberals, the pieces might as well have tread marks on them. Republicans are officially throwing the artist under the bus after years of celebrating his bigoted remarks and using him to try to convince young people — particularly, young Black people — to become conservatives.
GEORGIA STATE

