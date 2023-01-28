Read full article on original website
Mike Lindell Backed by More Republicans Than McDaniel to Lead RNC: Poll
A candidate needs a simple majority, or 85 of 168 votes, to win. Members will convene on Friday for the secret-ballot election.
MSNBC host: RNC chief may have directly implicated Trump in a “crime” by outing his "cover story"
Former President Donald Trump speaks after his introduction by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel at a fundraising breakfast in a restaurant in New York, New York on December 2, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MSNBC's Ari Melber on Wednesday outlined how the House Select Committee's final report on the...
Washington Examiner
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says she can stop Trump from forming third party: Report
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is promoting herself to lead the committee for the next two years, arguing she is best positioned to stop former President Donald Trump from creating a third party should he lose the GOP primary election and split the party's electorate. McDaniel reportedly made the...
Washington Examiner
Trump suffers RNC endorsement slump with only four of 168 backing him: Report
An overwhelming majority of the Republican National Committee appears tepid about backing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Of the 168 RNC members, only four offered an endorsement, while 20 opposed him, 35 kept their options open, and the remaining didn't respond, according to a survey by the New York Times. The apprehension among members signals that Trump's ironclad grip on the party may be waning as the GOP mulls possible alternatives.
RNC’s Ronna McDaniel declares ‘this is my last term as chair’
Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel says that winning an unprecedented in modern times fourth term as chair of the GOP, there won’t be a fifth term in her future.
RNC Brings Pillow Guy And His Outrageous Election Conspiracy Theories Into The Fold
Mike Lindell, once photographed at Trump’s White House holding a document discussing “martial law,” is being welcomed by the RNC for his marketing expertise.
Republicans consider adopting Democrats' debate tactic to raise 2024 funds
The Republican Party is reportedly looking to implement a requirement for presidential candidates to participate in debates, which was first used by Democratic Party in 2020.
Ron DeSantis endorses challenger ahead of RNC chair election following midterms disaster
Gov Ron DeSantis of Florida is backing a challenger to Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel in the upcoming RNC election.In an interview with Charlie Kirk, Mr DeSantis said that he is backing Harmeet Dhillon to take the helm of the national committee.“I think we need a change,” Mr DeSantis said. “I think we need to get some new blood in the RNC.”Wow. Ron Desantis endorses Harmeet Dhillon over Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair in their election tomorrow. “We’ve had 3 substandard elections cycles in a row .. I think it’s time for a change.” pic.twitter.com/hPoPOMWumv— Ron Filipkowski...
POLITICO
Mitch McConnell won't wade into the heated race for RNC chair: "I think they’ll be able to figure that out themselves."
The battle between current chair Ronna McDaniel and challenger Harmeet Dhillon has divided GOP members. What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell won't take sides in the battle for Republican National Committee chair, a contentious race that has split his party. He declined to endorse RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel for another term when asked by POLITICO on Monday.
Behind the RNC's anti-Trump revolt
The fight for chair isn’t just about leading the RNC – it's about who will lead the Republican Party into 2024.
Washington Examiner
Sen. Rick Scott announces run for reelection, not for president: Report
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has reportedly announced that he is running for reelection, but not to be president. "I’m running for the U.S. Senate," Scott said, NBC News reported. The outlet was told that Scott plans to push his controversial tax plan, "Rescue America," which President Joe Biden blasted last fall.
Ron DeSantis has a 12-point lead over Donald Trump in a potential 2024 New Hampshire primary matchup: poll
In the UNH poll, a little under half (46%) of GOP voters felt Trump should run for president again, while roughly 50% thought he should forgo a bid.
Eyes on 2024: GOP primary kicks off with Trump trips and sniping
Two months after former President Donald Trump announced his presidential bid, this past weekend marked the first featuring the real trappings of a campaign — early-state travel and intra-party pugilism. Trump visited New Hampshire (where he criticized the prosecution of former Trump Organization CEO Allen Weisselberg) and South Carolina...
Biden visits Kentucky to parade bipartisan infrastructure bill with Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden traveled to Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to promote and implement the 2021 $1.7 trillion infrastructure bill. In addition to promoting the bill, the visit was designed to show a united front between Democrats and Republicans as they look ahead to other legislative initiatives in 2023.
Ronna McDaniel wins fourth term as RNC chair, and will steer Republicans through 2024 election
Members of the RNC handed Ronna McDaniel a fourth term as chairwoman on Friday, despite a strong challenge from a Trump-linked lawyer who said the party had to rein in lavish spending.
Sunday shows preview: Pence, more Biden documents found; McCarthy continues bid to oust 3 Dems from committees
The discovery of additional classified documents at the residences of President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence and efforts from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to remove three Democrats from certain House committees will likely dominate this week’s Sunday shows circuit. The saga of classified documents found at the residences and offices of Biden…
Ron DeSantis prepares for 2024 White House bid as Trump hits campaign trail
Moves spur Trump into attacking Florida governor during low-key events over the weekend in Iowa and New Hampshire
MAGA Republican Issues Stark Warning to Ron DeSantis
During the first few months of his third presidential campaign, Donald Trump has grown increasingly sour toward the Florida governor.
MSNBC
RNC throws Ye under the bus with resolution ‘condemning’ antisemitism
The next time Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, releases a clothing line to troll liberals, the pieces might as well have tread marks on them. Republicans are officially throwing the artist under the bus after years of celebrating his bigoted remarks and using him to try to convince young people — particularly, young Black people — to become conservatives.
