What the papers say – January 28

By PA Reporter
 3 days ago

The papers lead on Brexit regrets and a pastor’s Rihanna-inflected trip to hell.

HM Revenue and Customs has come under scrutiny after admitting errors in its handling of Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, according to FT Weekend .

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has vowed to prioritise tax cuts for businesses over workers before the next general election, reports The Times .

The Daily Express says Mr Hunt will announce a package of incentives to get pensioners and the long-term sick back into work.

The Guardian has found BBC chairman Richard Sharp and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton are among those who have declared they own UK property through off-shore jurisdictions.

A poll conducted for i weekend has found there is growing public regret over Brexit but most voters do not yet want to rejoin the EU.

The Daily Mirror says oil giants are about to announce profits of £160 billion, “as families struggle to pay bills”.

Whistleblowers have told The Independent that children came to “significant” harm due to chronically low staffing levels at scandal-hit mental health hospitals.

The Daily Telegraph has a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell’s defenders attempting to show the Duke of York could not have assaulted a girl due to the bath-location being too small.

And the Daily Star carries the tale of a US pastor who died, apparently went to hell where demons were singing Rihanna songs and then came back to life.

The Guardian

Terrified of leavers and remainers, Labour offers a Brexit sticking plaster – and that won’t do

Pity Labour right now: feeling the righteous heat of Brexit failure, needing to appease ever more vociferous remainers, but desperate not to alarm “red wall” voters. So we are offered vague words from Labour’s David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, of better connections between the EU and “tarnished” Britain and aspirations about joint talking shops, when the reality is that faced with a continually chaotic UK, the EU will simply protect its members and enjoy the schadenfreude.
Reuters

UK PM Sunak sacks party chairman Zahawi over tax affairs

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi on Sunday after an investigation found he committed a serious breach by not being open about a tax probe, the latest scandal to hit one of Sunak's top ministers.
BBC

Rishi Sunak: Have his first 100 days been calm or 'cringe'?

First impressions matter, and the first 100 days for any leader set the terms for success or failure - just ask Liz Truss. In a few days Rishi Sunak will hit that milestone - so how has he fared?. With time on his hands when he lost last summer's leadership...
The Independent

Labour demands Rishi Sunak reveals non-dom tax status costs after Zahawi scandal

Labour has ramped up its pressure on Rishi Sunak by demanding he shares details on the costs of Britain’s controversial non-dom status following the sacking of Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi over his tax affairs.Sir Keir Starmer’s party has urged the government to publish details on whether it has considered scrapping non-dom tax status by the end of February – labelling the loophole “outdated and unfair”.The issue hit the headlines in April last year when The Independent revealed that Mr Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty had held non-dom tax status while he was chancellor. She later renounced the special arrangement.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said in November...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak makes surprise intervention on Ukraine as anniversary of Russia war looms

Rishi Sunak has said that the “hearts of the British people” are with Ukraine in a surprise intervention on the war.The prime minister also paid tribute to the ongoing bravery of ordinary Ukrainians.With just weeks to go before the first anniversary of the conflict, Mr Sunak reiterated his pledge that the UK government would stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.His renewed support for the people of Ukraine came as he passed a personal message to the Ukrainian ambassador to pass onto to President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine at a fundraiser at the Royal Academy...
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
The Independent

US general warns of potential war with China: ‘My gut tells me we will fight in 2025’

A four-star US Air Force general has said that Washington is expecting a potential war with China in 2025 and asked his commanders to prepare for battle by aiming “for the head”.General Mike Minihan, the head of the Air Mobility Command, said the US’s main goal should be to deter “and, if required, defeat” China, in a shocking internal memorandum signed off by him and confirmed to be genuine by the Pentagon.The memo, which has been circulating on social media, was first reported by NBC News and is dated 1 February of this year. It contains several pointers, including...
The Independent

New evidence ‘shows Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre photo is real’

A date stamp allegedly found on the back of a photo of the Duke of York next to Virginia Giuffre suggests it is real, it has been reported. The photo, said to be taken inside the Mayfair home of disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking, shows Prince Andrew with his arm around Ms Giuffre.Both Andrew and Maxwell have cast doubt on the authenticity of the photo.However, the Mail on Sunday says it can prove the picture was an ordinary printed photograph developed at a one-hour photo lab.It said that on the back of the...
The Independent

She joined the women’s protests against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Now she’s wants the UK to take her in

On 15 August 2021, the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Two days later, Behishta joined the movement to resist them.A television journalist for Afghan broadcaster Noor TV, she had made a career from being outspoken on women’s rights and attracted criticism for her views.There was the time in 2018 when she decided to run a programme on virginity testing, a barbaric practice where women are subjected to a faux medical procedure to determine their virginity. Her critics rang in to complain that such a topic was being discussed in an Islamic country.Or the time when she ran a civil...
BBC

Nadhim Zahawi: Sunak says he handled case decisively

Rishi Sunak has defended his handling of Nadhim Zahawi's sacking as Tory Party chairman on Sunday, saying he followed "the right process". An investigation by the PM's ethics adviser found Mr Zahawi had breached the ministerial code seven times while failing to disclose that HMRC was investigating his tax affairs.
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi should ‘consider his position’ as MP, says senior Tory

Nadhim Zahawi standing down as a Conservative MP ahead of the election would be the “best outcome” after his sacking over rule breaches, a senior Tory figure has said.Rishi Sunak fired Mr Zahawi after his ethics adviser found “serious” violations of the ministerial code over his tax affairs, more than six months after The Independent revealed an HMRC investigation.Senior Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown – treasurer of the party’s powerful 1922 committee – said Mr Zahawi should now consider resigning his Stratford-Upon-Avon seat.“I’m seriously unhappy with the way he’s handled it,” Sir Geoffrey told BBC 5 Live. “He knew perfectly...
The Independent

Sunak remains under pressure after Zahawi sacking

Rishi Sunak still faces questions about his own knowledge of Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, after he moved to sack the Tory chairman.The Prime Minister fired the Conservative Party chairman early on Sunday morning, shortly after an ethics inquiry into Mr Zahawi found that he had committed a “serious breach” in the handling of his tax affairs.The Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministers’ interests, Sir Laurie Magnus, rapidly concluded his investigation after serious questions emerged for the former chancellor, whose multimillion-pound settlement with HM Revenue & Customs included paying a penalty.Supporters of the Prime Minister welcomed the decision to sack Mr...
The Independent

Government must ‘learn lessons’ from Nadhim Zahawi sacking, says Andy Burnham

The government must “learn lessons” from the sacking of Nadhim Zahawi, Labour’s Andy Burnham has said.Rishi Sunak fired the MP for Stratford-upon-Avon from his position as Tory party chairman after an inquiry into Mr Zahawi found that he had committed a “serious breach” in the handling of his tax affairs.“This conclusion has felt inevitable for a long time, and yet it has been allowed to dominate pretty much most of January when there is probably the worst crisis in the NHS that I can remember,” the mayor of Greater Manchester told Sky News.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi: The chancellor who took one too many chances

Had things been a little different, Nadhim Zahawi, rather than Rishi Sunak, might have become Britain’s first non-white prime minister. Tory politics were unusually chaotic and febrile last summer, after all, and it didn’t seem such an outlandish prospect. However, a story in The Independent on 9 July that revealed he was being investigated by the tax authorities threw sufficient doubt on Zahawi’s candidacy that he failed to get further than the first round. He did still win the support of 25 Conservative MPs, beating Jeremy Hunt into last place on 18, but it was nowhere near enough for him...
BBC

Dominic Raab: Senior civil servant gives evidence to bullying probe

At least one permanent secretary who worked with Dominic Raab has given evidence as a witness to the inquiry into the deputy prime minister's behaviour, the BBC has been told. This shows the bullying investigation is now speaking to figures who have served at the top of government. Permanent secretaries...
The Independent

Newvidence ‘suggests Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre photograph is real’

The well-known photograph showing the Duke of York next to Virginia Giuffre is reportedly genuine, according to evidence obtained by the Mail on Sunday.Said to be taken inside the Mayfair home of disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking, the picture shows Andrew with his arm around Ms Giuffre.Both Andrew and Maxwell have cast doubt on the authenticity of the photo.However, the Mail on Sunday says it can prove the picture was an ordinary printed photograph developed at a one-hour photo lab.It said that on the back of the original photograph is a date stamp proving...
