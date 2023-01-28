What does ‘I’m Him’ mean? Explaining origin of slang term used by athletes from Joe Burrow to LeBron James

Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
"They Should Be Ashamed," James Worthy Blasts The Referee Crew From The Lakers Game
Worthy said it was one of the worst crews he had seen in officiating a game.
Patrick Mahomes jabs Joe Burrow after AFC championship game win over Bengals: 'Don't think we have any cigars'
The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry had already reached a boiling point, but the AFC championship game this year might have blown the lid off. After spending a week fielding questions about the health of his ankle and the background noise centered around "Burrowhead Stadium" in reference to the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes let his play on the field do the talking. For those looking to find motivation, it seemed as if anointment of the Bengals as the AFC's next big thing led Mahomes to take aim at Cincinnati during his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson after the game.
LeBron James’ outburst compels NBA refs Union to issue unusual statement after ‘gut-wrenching’ mistake in Lakers vs Celtics game
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James, suffered a double upset from the loss against the Boston Celtics and an unacceptable mistake from the referees on Saturday night. The Lakers fought tooth and nail with the mighty Celtics and took the game to overtime, but eventually bit the dust. Due...
Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call
LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
Andy Reid contract details: How much money is Chiefs coach making in 2023?
"Big Red" is making some decent green. The Chiefs head coach has done nothing but build winning teams throughout his NFL head coaching career. His efforts with the Eagles didn't result in a championship. In the City of Fountains, another well of success sprung up, and that elusive Super Bowl win followed.
LeBron James' Tweet Is Going Viral After Lakers Loss To Celtics
On Saturday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were in Massachusetts facing off with the Boston Celtics. The game was an absolute thriller, and went into overtime (the Celtics won 125-121). James was brilliant, putting up 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists (on 15/30 shooting from the...
Anna Horford Tweeted And Deleted "The Oscar Goes To LeBron James" Because Of His Reaction And Some Lakers Fans Sent Her Unacceptable Threats
Al Horford's sister Anna posted a tweet making fun of LeBron James' reaction to the missed call against the Celtics, and got horrific threats from some fans.
Does Joe Burrow have a girlfriend? Meet Olivia Holzmacher, the Bengals QB's other half
With the Bengals on the cusp of a second straight Super Bowl appearance, many football fans around the country have begun reporting a similar dilemma: they're afraid Joe Burrow is going to steal their significant other. In truth, it's a valid concern. Burrow has captured the admiration of millions of...
Patrick Beverley reveals LeBron James' explicit locker room reaction to blown call against Celtics
On “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone ," Lakers guard Patrick Beverley admitted LeBron James had a profane response to how regulation ended following Saturday's 125-121 controversial loss to Boston. James drove to the rim in an attempt to win the game for the Lakers with seconds left in...
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
Rob Gronkowski not ruling out Buccaneers return for Tom Brady, says it's more likely than signing with Raiders
After the Buccaneers' wild card loss to the Cowboys, there was an air of finality to Tom Brady's press conference. Brady thanked reporters for riding out the season with him, but declined to provide any kind of definitive answer about his future (unsurprisingly). In spite of that, however, some people...
Shareef O'Neal Explains To Kevin Durant Why His Father Shaquille O'Neal Disses Players Like Rui Hachimura
Shaquille O'Neal and Kevin Durant starred in another controversial moment on Saturday when the former player-turned-analyst and the Brooklyn Nets superstar exchange a couple of jabs on social media, with Shaq ultimately roasting KD for his questions. It all started when Shaq revealed he didn't know Rui Hachimura, the newest...
Tatum plays coy with reaction to LeBron no-call in Celtics-Lakers
You didn't think Jayson Tatum would admit to it, did you?. The Boston Celtics forward appeared to foul Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden, but the officials missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the C's pulled out a 125-121 victory.
Will Donna Kelce attend both games? How mom to Chiefs, Eagles stars plans to cheer for sons in championships
As far as NFL moms go, Donna Kelce is a special one. She's been an enthusiastic supporter of her All-Pro sons Travis and Jason throughout their outstanding careers, often going above and beyond to be present for both of them. Kelce made headlines last January when she showed the ultimate...
Who is Andy Reid's lookalike? Meet the Chiefs fan with a near-perfect impersonation of the head coach
The NFL is a copycat league. Teams are always trying to tap into the latest trend, whether that's installing a West Coast offense or a Cover 2 defense. Everyone is trying to find the next Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan or Andy Reid. Well, one fan took "copycat" to the...
Fab Five Legend Turns 50
Time sure does fly as the eldest member of the Fab Five has hit the half-century mark.
Red Sox Reportedly Trade Former All-Star To Marlins For Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever
Boston added a new reliever Monday
LeBron and the Lakers Can’t Let the Bad Calls Linger
L.A. suffered a tough loss on Saturday night, but it should focus on its real problems.
Shaq rips Kevin Durant in savage tweet
Shaquille O’Neal was a bit unnecessarily petty this weekend. The retired Hall of Famer O’Neal went viral a few days ago for saying he had never heard of new Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, who came from the Washington Wizards. O’Neal’s reasoning was that he does not watch small-market NBA teams. The comments were... The post Shaq rips Kevin Durant in savage tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
