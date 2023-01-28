Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Walker scores 29 and Lady Wildcats earn weekend sweep
ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) are having one of their best seasons in school history. The 16-2 Lady Cats were able to earn a 56-46 victory over their region opponents Macon County at home on Friday, January 27 and followed that up with a 48-44 win at home over Worth County on Saturday, January 28.
Americus Times-Recorder
Jolicia Williams Named PBC Player of the Week
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University senior guard Jolicia Williams has been named the Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week. Williams is the second Lady Hurricane to be named PBC Player of the Week this season. Williams led the conference-leading Hurricanes in back-to-back wins last week as they opened up a three-game lead in the standings averaging 25 points per game including a 30-point performance against Columbus State on Wednesday.
Americus Times-Recorder
Jordan has career game in Hurricanes’ loss to Young Harris
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) freshman forward Jaylen Jordon had his best game as a Hurricane in a losing effort as Young Harris College (YHC) defeated GSW 86-75 in the Storm Dome Saturday night. Jordon had is best scoring output of his young career with 18 points...
Americus Times-Recorder
Missed free throws and turnovers prove costly for Panthers in loss to Tift County
AMERICUS – Saturday night’s varsity boys game between Sumter County (SCHS) and Tift County (TC) went down to the last few seconds and the Panthers had their chances to pull out a victory. However, turnovers and missed free throws down the stretch proved to be the Panthers’ undoing in a 41-40 loss to TC at the Panther Den.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Panthers get steamrolled by Tift County
AMERICUS – In recent years, the Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) would press other teams full court, create turnovers and score points off those turnovers en route to lopsided victories. However, on Saturday evening, January 28 at the Panther Den, SCHS found itself on the other end, as the Tift County Lady Blue Devils (TC) used their full court press in the first half to force numerous turnovers. They in turn turned those turnovers into points and dominated the Lady Panthers the rest of the way en route to a 70-24 victory over SCHS.
Albany, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Americus Times-Recorder
Schley County star WR JaLewis Solomon names five SEC schools in his top group
ELLAVILLE – According to a published report on www.saturdaydownsouth.com, Schley County junior standout wide receiver JaLewis Solomon, a blue-chip athlete in the 2024 Recruiting Class, has already named five SEC schools: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina as the top five schools he is considering as far as where he will play his college football in the fall of 2024.
WALB 10
From Boys to Men: Lee County Basketball Coach Gifts his Players a Black Suit
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -. “I feel prideful, very prideful, I feel confident when I wear the suit”. If you ask DJ Taylor how he feels when he wears the suit, he’ll tell you that. Coach Davis felt it on his heart to provide each of his players with a black fitted suit. He says he wanted his players to experience what he felt when he was a young boy.
WALB 10
Robert Cross 8th Grader Receives Collegiate Offer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s not often that an eight grade girl receives a collegiate offer, but KJ Acree has done just that. Dynamic, leader and hard working are just a few words to describe KJ Acree. Acree is an 8th grader at Robert Cross Magnet Middle School who...
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Baseball Team picked to finish fourth in Pre-Season PBC Poll
AUGUSTA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team is picked to finish fourth out of 11 teams in the Peach Belt Conference in 2023 according to the preseason coaches poll released by the league on Friday, January 27. GSW catcher Gregory Wozniak was named to the PBC...
HBCU rescinds scholarship offer to QB recruit who rapped N-word
A historically black college has rescinded the scholarship offer the football program made to an infamous recruit. Marcus Stokes is rated as a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports and was committed previously to Florida. But they dropped him after he released a video where he was seen using the N-word while rapping along to a... The post HBCU rescinds scholarship offer to QB recruit who rapped N-word appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Americus Times-Recorder
Joseph Jolly Honored as SGTC Student of Excellence
AMERICUS – Joseph Jolly of Gordonsville, TN earned overall Student of Excellence honors for the Americus campus of South Georgia Technical College during a recent ceremony. Jolly, and Industrial Systems Technology student, was nominated by his instructor, Patrick Owen. “Joseph has excelled and met every expectation I’ve set for...
Greater Beallwood Baptist Pastor Adrian Chester serves as Chaplain of the Day in Georgia House
ATLANTA (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor was the Chaplain of the Day last week for the Georgia House of Representatives. Greater Beallwood Baptist Church Pastor Andrian Chester delivered a lesson to House members at the invitation of Rep. Teddy Reese, a Columbus Democrat. He told the lawmakers how they have the opportunity to help those […]
fox5atlanta.com
Heavy rains, gusty winds head into Georgia; Some districts delay start of school
ATLANTA - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Georgia Wednesday morning. This dynamic storm system will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain and gusty wind, but not much chance of these storms turning severe. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX...
41nbc.com
Jones County student named ‘Youth of the Year’
MACON, Georgia (41NBX/WMGT) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia names its 2023 Youth of the Year. Jones County High school junior Erionna Finney received the honor during a gala at Middle Georgia State University, Thursday night. She also received a $1,000 scholarship. According to the Boys...
Albany State University student’s design featured in Target stores
ALBANY — Albany State University senior visual and performing arts major Cameron Burnam is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge. Burnam’s design is featured on T-shirts sold in Target stores nationwide. “The entire ASU campus community celebrates Cameron’s national debut and Target’s recognition...
Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
AccessAtlanta
Black music history in Georgia: 6 monuments and museums to visit
Georgia is a music lover’s paradise! From gospel to jazz, blues to hip-hop, and everything in between, the state boasts a rich history of African American music that will have you tapping your toes and singing along. A mural honoring the late rapper Takeoff, a member of the group...
WALB 10
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
