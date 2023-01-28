AMERICUS – In recent years, the Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) would press other teams full court, create turnovers and score points off those turnovers en route to lopsided victories. However, on Saturday evening, January 28 at the Panther Den, SCHS found itself on the other end, as the Tift County Lady Blue Devils (TC) used their full court press in the first half to force numerous turnovers. They in turn turned those turnovers into points and dominated the Lady Panthers the rest of the way en route to a 70-24 victory over SCHS.

