KTLA.com
Snowfall hits 100% of the yearly average in California’s Central Sierra mountains
Mother Nature continues to deliver. With more than two months left in the season, snowfall in the Central Sierra mountains of California has already reached 100% of the average for an entire year, climatologists from UC Berkeley announced Monday. “A fresh 3″ (7.5 cm) of new #snow over the last...
activenorcal.com
California Increasing Water Deliveries Following Recent Winter Storms
The recent stormy weather in California has brought some positive news for the state’s water supply, as the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is planning to increase water deliveries. The water managers are cautiously optimistic about the state’s water situation as they head into the second half of the winter season.
mymotherlode.com
Drought Conditions Notably Lessening In Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — A couple of months ago, the US Drought Monitor labeled nearly half of California as being in a state of “extreme” or “exceptional” drought. Following the string of atmospheric rivers in late December and early January, none of California is now in the two top categories.
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Will CA keep getting hit with rains this year?; State Water Board adopts new statewide sanitary sewer system regulations; Colorado River states facing new deadline on water usage reduction; and more …
Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect. “The new year started off with a parade of storms, leading to San Francisco and the wider Bay Area seeing one of its rainiest time frames since the Gold Rush era. This onslaught of storms seemed a bit out of place with the trend of La Niña, an outlook that traditionally brings warm, dry conditions to most of California. Instead, the first half of the 2022-23 winter season was marked by atmospheric river-enhanced storms and notable reductions in drought conditions across the state. And chances persist for some rain showers to hit California in the coming days to weeks. For meteorologists in both the Bay Area and across the Western US, this January’s shift toward wet and stormy conditions brings with it questions over what other factors might be stomping out the typical La Niña outlook. It also raises concerns over the flip to an El Niño pattern that long-range weather models are forecasting for the second half of the year. … ” Continue reading at the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It) The great state of California is home to countless native plants and animals, including redwood trees and much more. There are opportunities to explore the Pacific Ocean, desert regions, and plenty of forested areas, both large and small. You may even want to visit the largest forest in California, but where might this region be and just how large is it?
susanvillestuff.com
BLM Advises Public to Avoid Driving on Muddy Roads on Public Lands
The Bureau of Land Management is asking the public to avoid driving on muddy roads. Recent winter storms have left a high potential for road damage and erosion on BLM-managed public lands in northeast California. Winter weather and road conditions can change quickly, please gauge your winter safety awareness and...
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday
A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
From the Right: Addressing the problem of drought
Addressing the problem of drought From the Right By Don Schmitz After years of miserable drought and prayers for rain, the “atmospheric river” delivered bountiful water to California, most of which flowed out to sea. Beyond frustrating, not just that it’s happening, but because it doesn’t have to. Ninety-eight million acre feet of water fell […] The post From the Right: Addressing the problem of drought appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Warnings Issued Across California Amid 'Coldest Temperatures In Years'
Here's when and where frigid temps can be expected.
Three Lesser Known California National Parks
Pinnacles National Park is located in central California and was established as a national park in 2013. It is known for its unique rock formations, scenic vistas, and diverse plant and animal life. Here are some highlights of the park:
spectrumnews1.com
Recent king tides were an eye-opener for many Californians
California's coastline got hit hard this month by both powerful atmospheric river storms and "king tides." For the first half of January, several strong atmospheric river storms generated towering waves that slammed against the coastline. Then, king tides rolled in just a week ago, causing flooding and more erosion. Imagine...
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Gusty north winds, cold start expected for Tuesday morning
Gusty conditions are expected across Northern California on Monday. Tuesday morning will then start off with cooler temperatures as those windy conditions subside, according to meteorologist Eileen Javora. Gusts could be up around 30 mph Monday on the west side of the Valley, while the Sacramento area could see gusts...
Hanford Sentinel
California Toxics: Out of state, out of mind | CalMatters Investigation
In September 2020, workers in Brawley near the Mexico border began loading dump trucks with soil from the site of an old pesticide company. As an excavator carefully placed the Imperial County waste into the vehicles, a worker sprayed the pile with a hose, state records show. Another was on hand to watch for any sign of dust. The trucks then drove through a wash station that showered dirt off the wheels and collected the runoff water.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law
From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine
A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Community solar: Can California get it right this time?
Episode 33 of the Factor This! podcast features Aaron Halimi, president and founder of the California-based community solar developer Renewable Properties. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. This episode is sponsored by Heila Technologies, a Kohler Company. Scroll down to see how Heila is changing how complex microgrids are managed...
sjvsun.com
Calif. mulls jumping gun on energy bill relief
Californians could see relief on their energy bills sooner than expected in the form of annual California Climate Credits. The California Public Utilities Commission typically transmits its electric and natural gas credits in April, but CPUC President Alice Reynolds reportedly said the commission is considering distributing them early. Driving the...
sfstandard.com
Eye-Popping PG&E Bills Roll In as Gas Prices Spike
Brace yourself before you open that utility bill: Customers up and down the state have been reporting sky-high prices and sticker shock at the sight of their January energy bills. There’s little indication of when prices could fall. PG&E said in late January that a combination of high demand...
The Central Valley is recovering
The Central Valley of California is a vital agricultural region that produces a significant portion of the country's fruits, vegetables, and nuts. However, the region is facing two major challenges: the availability of jobs and water resources.
