ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

On this day in 2009 – Colin Montgomerie appointed Europe’s Ryder Cup captain

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0R5g_0kUGMDkS00

Colin Montgomerie was appointed captain of the 2010 Europe Ryder Cup team on this day in 2009.

The then-45-year-old made eight playing appearances in the competition, making his debut in 1991.

The Scot was unbeaten in singles competition throughout his time playing in the Ryder Cup and his total of 23½ points (20–9–7) is ranked fourth on Europe’s all-time list behind Sergio Garcia (25½), Sir Nick Faldo (25) and Bernhard Langer (24).

On his appointment in 2009, Montgomerie said: “This is obviously one of my proudest moments.

“It just seems the time is right for me to take the helm here and be captain.

“It is a huge responsibility having lost the last Ryder Cup.

“It is important we do everything we can to claim back the Ryder Cup in 2010.”

Montgomerie went on to choose Garcia, Darren Clarke, Paul McGinley, Jose Maria Olazabal and Thomas Bjorn as his vice-captains and confirmed he would not play during his time as a captain.

A young Rory McIlroy made his Ryder Cup debut under Montgomerie, while Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari, Martin Kaymer, Peter Hanson and Ross Fisher also made appearances.

The United States side was captained by Corey Pavin and included the likes of Tiger Woods , Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk, Stewart Cink and Zach Johnson, who were all major champions. Future Masters champions Bubba Watson and Dustin Johnson were also named.

Europe led by 9½-6½ heading into the final singles session, which was delayed until the Monday because of the heavy rain which took place on the opening day at Celtic Manor.

Team USA battled back on the final day but Graeme McDowell clinched victory for the Europeans on the 17th green by coming out on top against Hunter Mahan.

Montgomerie captained Europe to a 14½-13½ victory, which was their sixth in eight contests and their fourth consecutive win on home soil.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy avoids Patrick Reed showdown but no such luck for Luke Donald!

Rory McIlroy will not be teeing it up with Patrick Reed in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, but Luke Donald will be playing alongside former Ryder Cup Europe captain Henrik Stenson. Stenson was sacked by Ryder Cup Europe last July after...
The Independent

Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?

Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
thecomeback.com

Phil Mickelson delivers brutal message to PGA

Phil Mickelson may be with LIV Golf and out of the PGA Tour, but he appears to keep tabs on his old stomping grounds still. Mickelson (seen above at a LIV tournament last October) must have spent Saturday afternoon watching the final round of The Farmers Insurance Open. During the afternoon, he took to Twitter to call out the PGA Tour for hypocrisy regarding rules regulating shorts on the course during sanctioned events.
Golf Digest

Patrick Reed's latest rules saga just took its unlikeliest turn yet

The tension between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed was hard to ignore at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic after their early week exchange/non-exchange became the talk of Golf Twitter. That the tournament came down to a Monday dual between the duo on the opposite sides of the PGA Tour/LIV Golf divide only heightened the final-round drama, McIlroy making birdie on the last hole to pull out a one-shot victory.
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy birdies final hole to win in Dubai and avoid playoff with Patrick Reed

Rory McIlroy made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and avoid a playoff with nemesis Patrick Reed. The two men battled for the lead throughout the back nine in the weather-delayed Monday finish at the Emirates Golf Club. Reed tied McIlroy at the top with a birdie on the par-5 18th and McIlroy – playing one group behind – matched him to finish at 19 under, one clear. McIlroy shot 68 in the finale, to Reed's 65.
The Independent

Rory McIlroy leads by three in bid to win his third Dubai Desert Classic title

Rory McIlroy will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic after a late blunder gave the chasing pack renewed hope of preventing his third win in the event.Starting the day two shots off the lead, McIlroy surged to the top of the leaderboard with birdies on the first four holes before his momentum stalled with eight straight pars.The world number one then birdied the 13th, 14th, 15th and 17th as he threatened to leave the field trailing in his wake at Emirates Golf Club, only to hit his approach to the 18th into...
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Not Happy With PGA Tour Today - Here's Why

Phil Mickelson is no longer associated with the PGA Tour, but he appears to be watching the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open.  On Saturday afternoon, Mickelson called out the PGA Tour for allowing Sam Ryder to wear joggers with ankle socks.  Mickelson believes it's hypocritical ...
BROOKLINE, MA
GolfWRX

PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay

At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
Golf Digest

This club pro has a spot in the PGA Tour’s next $20 million ‘designated’ event. Can Michael Hopper cash in?

As he was driving to his home in Glendale, Ariz., from TPC Scottsdale after his second round in the 2015 WM Phoenix Open was suspended by darkness, Michael Hopper saw that his phone was blowing up with calls and text messages. Friends were telling him that he had appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” and he thought they were trying to pull a coordinated prank.
GLENDALE, AZ
Golf Digest

Tyrrell Hatton steals show from Stenson-Donald duel, then gets upset holing a 50-footer for eagle to make the cut

DUBAI, U.A.E. — It wasn’t the third round draw the more tabloid-minded members of golf’s audience was hoping for. But it was surely the next best thing. In the absence of a Rory McIlroy/Patrick Reed head-to-head, the sight of European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald walking the fairways in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic alongside the man he replaced in controversial circumstances, Henrik Stenson, would have to do.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Silverman finds silver lining, Homa claims 6th win, Rory wins in Dubai

This week’s installment of Tour Rundown was, literally, a weeklong affair. The Korn Ferry Tour concluded its Bahamma Breeze with a Sunday-Wednesday event. The PGA Tour went Wedneday to Saturday, to avoid an NFL playoff conflict. And the DP World Tour, owing to some urgent rains in the desert, was pushed to a Monday finish. In all, eight days of competition are featured below. That, friends, is a record for Tour Rundown. Beginning January 22nd and concluding January 30th, we bring you this week’s elongated Tour Rundown. Let’s have some man-bun fun!
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

It’s been a battle – Rory McIlroy delighted to pip rival Patrick Reed in Dubai

An ecstatic Rory McIlroy believes he has plenty of room for improvement after holding off a brilliant challenge from rival Patrick Reed to win a third Hero Dubai Desert Classic title in dramatic style.McIlroy birdied the final two holes at Emirates Golf Club to card a closing 68 and finish a shot ahead of Reed on 19 under par as the first Monday finish in the tournament’s history proved well worth the wait.Playing in the group ahead, Reed had also birdied the 18th to complete a superb 65 and set the clubhouse target, but McIlroy was not to be denied...
FOX Sports

McIlroy, Reed tied behind leaders at Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Rory McIlroy and rival Patrick Reed were two shots off the lead at the halfway point of the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday. Richard Bland, Thomas Pieters and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen all reached 10-under overall at Emirates Golf Club for a share of the lead after two rounds of the weather-impacted tournament, which will conclude Monday.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy