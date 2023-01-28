Protesters block bridge following Tyre Nichols body cam release

Demonstrators blocked the Memphis -Arkansas Bridge in a peaceful protest against police brutality following the release of disturbing body cam footage showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis officers.

The Memphis Police Department issued a traffic alert warning the public to avoid the I55 freeway in downtown Memphis following the march.

Five officers have been charged with murder after the 22-year-old was brutally beaten following a traffic stop and died three days later in hospital.

Memphis police chief, Cerelyn J. Davis, said the officers' actions showed a "disregard for humanity", ahead of the video release on Friday (27 January).