Memphis, TN

Protesters block bridge following Tyre Nichols body cam release

By Julia Saqui
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Demonstrators blocked the Memphis -Arkansas Bridge in a peaceful protest against police brutality following the release of disturbing body cam footage showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis officers.

The Memphis Police Department issued a traffic alert warning the public to avoid the I55 freeway in downtown Memphis following the march.

Five officers have been charged with murder after the 22-year-old was brutally beaten following a traffic stop and died three days later in hospital.

Memphis police chief, Cerelyn J. Davis, said the officers' actions showed a "disregard for humanity", ahead of the video release on Friday (27 January).

