BUFFALO, NY – Andrea Czora has been promoted to the position of chief nursing officer at 19 New York-based health care facilities in four portfolios including The McGuire Group, RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care, Taconic Health Care and VestraCare. Prior to her appointment, Czora served as regional vice president of the McGuire Group and RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care portfolios.

23 HOURS AGO